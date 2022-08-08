ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Men's Basketball Announces 2022 Class with 11 Newcomers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- With the first week of classes underway at Fairmont State today, Head Men's Basketball Coach Tim Koenig announced the following additions for this year's team. 11 incoming freshmen and transfers will step on the court for the Fighting Falcons program this season with the first game scheduled...
Sports
voiceofmotown.com

Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
wvexplorer.com

Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders

The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Metro News

Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
WTRF- 7News

Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge

There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
Metro News

Man wanted for murder in South Carolina arrested in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. — Following a tip from a detective in South Carolina, the Wheeling Police Department acted quickly to locate and arrest a subject wanted for murder in the Palmetto State. Leanard Herbert Finch, age 31, of Gaffney, South Carolina was wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina....
WDTV

Programming alert for over-the-air viewers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
WBOY 12 News

Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week

MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
WDTV

Lineup for Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup. The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11. Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit...
WBOY 12 News

Weston woman awarded for preserving Old Hill Cemetery

WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Weston woman’s efforts to restore the Old Hill Cemetery have earned her the Historic Landscape Restoration Award, presented through the Preserve WV AmeriCorps program. The city’s Vice-Mayor Sherry Rogers said in a press release Tuesday that Anna Cardelli took an interest in the cemetery when she moved to Weston, and […]
WDTV

Fairmont church needs help rebuilding

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
24hip-hop.com

Meet Rising star: StevenFatt

StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
