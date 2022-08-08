Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Production from Prather vital to receiving group in need of having players step up
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — From a production standpoint, three of West Virginia’s top five wide receivers and four of its six leading pass catchers from last season are no longer around. Fortunately for first-year WVU wideouts coach Tony Washington, redshirt juniors Bryce Ford-Wheaton and Sam James are back, giving...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – WVU Football Camp Confidential (Episode 392)
It’s separation time for the WVU football team. With the opening game quickly approaching, the time has arrived for coaches to make personnel decisions. Who plays and who doesn’t?. Those decisions will be made in large part by scrimmages taking place over the next week. In this episode,...
fightingfalcons.com
Men's Basketball Announces 2022 Class with 11 Newcomers
FAIRMONT, W.Va. -- With the first week of classes underway at Fairmont State today, Head Men's Basketball Coach Tim Koenig announced the following additions for this year's team. 11 incoming freshmen and transfers will step on the court for the Fighting Falcons program this season with the first game scheduled...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
voiceofmotown.com
Vulgar Student Signs Should Be Banned in Morgantown
Morgantown, West Virginia – Morgantown, West Virginia is my city! There are so many wonderful things about it and it is truly the ultimate college town. It’s filled with incredible students from all over the world and is a consummate university atmosphere in the greatest state in America.
Diocese announces tuition assistance to students in West Virginia Catholic schools
WHEELING, W.Va. (WBOY) — Students who are enrolled in one of 24 Catholic schools in West Virginia could now qualify for additional tuition assistance. Most Rev. Mark Brennan and the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston announced a third phase of tuition assistance on Monday which will be available to students already attending or recently enrolled in one […]
wvexplorer.com
Three little-known facts about West Virginia's moundbuilders
The term “moundbuilder” is often used to describe two ancient cultures that archaeologists now know as the Adena and the Hopewell. These peoples lived in eastern North America from approximately 500 B.C. to A.D. 500. Their monumental earthworks captured the imaginations of explorers and continue to fascinate us today.
Metro News
Morgantown native knows the tension of a deep mine rescue
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Pressure has mounted on rescue crews at a Mexican coal mine to make bold moves to save 10 trapped miners. The tension surrounding the scenario is a familiar one for West Virginians who have a deep connection to the coal industry and the risks it holds.
RELATED PEOPLE
Barge hits Wheeling Suspension Bridge
There were some anxious moments tonight when a barge was reported to have hit the Suspension Bridge in Wheeling. Tony Clark of the West Virginia Department of Highways said the barge actually ran into the scaffolding that’s being used to removate the historic structure. A navigation light was damaged, but thankfully, there were no injuries. […]
Metro News
Man wanted for murder in South Carolina arrested in Wheeling
WHEELING, W.Va. — Following a tip from a detective in South Carolina, the Wheeling Police Department acted quickly to locate and arrest a subject wanted for murder in the Palmetto State. Leanard Herbert Finch, age 31, of Gaffney, South Carolina was wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina....
WDTV
Programming alert for over-the-air viewers
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Friday, Aug. 12 at 10 a.m., WDTV will be switching to its new transmitter. For antenna users, you may need to do a re-scan to receive all of the channels we offer. If you receive WDTV via cable, satellite or a streaming service, you should...
Things to do at the Mannington Fair this week
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mannington District Fair kicks off on Monday, Aug. 8 and will be holding events all week long until Saturday. Mannington has hosted one of the largest fairs in the state of West Virginia since 1932 and now brings 60,000 people to the Mannington Fair Grounds in Marion County. Gates will […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
WDTV
Lineup for Black Heritage Festival in downtown Clarksburg announced
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Black Heritage Festival has announced its entertainment lineup. The festival, which returns to downtown Clarksburg for the first time since 2019, will be from Sept. 9-11. Headlining the festival on Sept. 10 will be Heatwave, the group known for its 1977 top hit...
A tornado tears through a WV community and deadly drugs are off the streets: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories. What began as an evening storm ended in devastation in parts of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. –> West Virginia tornado confirmed to be an EF2 <– The community of Dallas in Marshall County saw homes damaged, trees downed and plenty of power outages. The National […]
Weston woman awarded for preserving Old Hill Cemetery
WESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Weston woman’s efforts to restore the Old Hill Cemetery have earned her the Historic Landscape Restoration Award, presented through the Preserve WV AmeriCorps program. The city’s Vice-Mayor Sherry Rogers said in a press release Tuesday that Anna Cardelli took an interest in the cemetery when she moved to Weston, and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDTV
Hours long Board of Education meeting ends with high school teacher fired
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Monongalia County Board of Education met Tuesday night in an hours long Executive Session. The three and a half hour session ultimately ended with a teacher being fired. That teacher was Travis Wells, who taught at University High School. It’s unclear why he was fired...
WDTV
Fairmont church needs help rebuilding
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A local church has been trying to rebuild, but now they need more help. “If you can see the church behind me; its leaning, and its old, and its not safe to be in, but the Lord’s holding it up until we get it built,” said Pastor Paul Mitchell.
It’s time to vote for 2022’s Best Looking Cruiser
The American Association of State Troopers have just started their 2022 Best Looking Cruiser Contest.
24hip-hop.com
Meet Rising star: StevenFatt
StevenFatt is an indie rap artist that has been hard at work creating a buzz from the ground up. The Morgantown, West Virginia bred artist is determined to make his name know when it is all said and done. He has been consistent with putting out content on Youtube. With...
Comments / 1