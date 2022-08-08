ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSP: Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for meth trafficking in Smyth County

By Ben Gilliam
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yp3w2_0h9ce38M00

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – A Georgia man was sentenced to decades in prison Monday for trafficking meth into Smyth County, Virginia in 2018.

According to a release from Virginia State Police (VSP), Jerada “Rod” Henderson, 40, was convicted of two drug charges in early 2022:

  • Conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine
  • Possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

For those charges, the release said he was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

VSP: Pedestrian trying to help hurt driver seriously injured after Wise Co. crash

The charges originated out of a 2018 search of a home in Saltville, Virginia. According to the release, Henderson, a resident of Locust Grove, Georgia, was inside a house with 450 grams of meth, a gun and ammo.

Several local, state and federal agencies were involved in Henderson’s arrest:

  • The Smyth County Sheriff’s Office
  • Virginia State Police
  • The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
  • The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

Henderson’s sentence was announced Monday by U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh and Special Agent Charlie Patterson with the ATF.

#Dea#Prison#Vsp#Wise Co#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

WJHL

