Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
404 Festival canceled, according to statement
ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday. "In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Jamaica Association celebrating 60 years of independence
Sixty years ago this week, the British ended their rule over Jamaica, and now Jamaicans all over the world are celebrating the country's diamond jubilee. The Atlanta Jamaica Association President Dr. Maxine Osborne Foster and ball chair Sandra Lee Williams joins Good Day to preview the special event.
The FADER
The gun activist that forced Music Midtown’s cancellation is planning more challenges
At the start of the month, the Atlanta-based festival Music Midtown announced it would not be going forward in September. A reason for the cancellation was not given, though Billboard reported that Georgia's gun laws, which would have permitted firearms to be brought onto the festival grounds, led to organizers nixing the show. In a new interview with Billboard, Phillip Evans, the gun activist and blogger who threatened the lawsuit against Music Midtown, says he wants to "challenge" Live Nation's weapons policy banning guns inside Georgia amphitheaters.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
CBS 46
Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
CBS 46
What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
NOLA Seafood Joint Finds a Permanent Place
Mama Jane Seafood is set to open up a restaurant in Sylvan Plaza.
Atlanta-based rappers hosting 2 back-to-school events today
ATLANTA — Two different Grammy award-winning Atlanta rappers are hosting back-to-school events across town on Sunday as a way to give back to the communities in which they grew up. Lil Baby will host his annual Back to School Fest where nearly 3,000 kids are expected to attend the...
Atlanta’s Elite Picks: Finding The Most Finer Dining
For romantic dates, special occasions, unique dining experiences, or if you just want finer food and service, check out one of these generally nicer, more "upscale," and sophisticated Atlanta restaurants. (Daniel B.)
BET
Lil Baby’s Back-To-School Event Canceled Due To The Heat
Lil Baby’s back-to-school event in Atlanta, Georgia was canceled due to the heat. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the rapper’s event took place the afternoon of Aug. 7 at the West End mall in Atlanta. Atlanta fire officials were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. due to people standing in the heat for hours without water and becoming ill. Six people got sick and one hospitalized after having a seizure, the outlet reports.
saportareport.com
Welcome, All: Celebrating Midtown’s Newest Public Plaza
Midtown is an increasingly dense urban place, with sleek new towers going up in every direction you look. Although we’re proud of our district’s transformation, Midtown Alliance also recognizes that it is also important to create street-level outdoor spaces for people wherever we can — as well as to preserve historic areas that are left in our city.
Atlanta Daily World
Lil Baby Teams Up With Goodr, Foot Locker For Back-To-School Drive At West End Mall
Lil Baby recently held a back-to-school drive at West End Mall. The Atlanta-based rapper teamed-up with Foot Locker and Goodr to provide school supplies, free hair cuts, free shoes, free food, music, games and carnival rides. Lil Baby, who was raised blocks away from the West End Mall in the...
Customers reminisce after iconic Atlanta restaurant rumored to speed up baby deliveries closes
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Kathy Kelley wanted one last peek inside her favorite Italian restaurant. “So I have three girls. My last one I’m like, I’ll try it,” Kelley said. She’s talking about the eggplant parmigiana at Scalini’s in Smyrna. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Atlanta Magazine
An Insider’s Guide to Atlanta Food & Wine Festival 2022
What do you get when you combine the perfect fall weekend with an impressive lineup of top chefs, endless tables of gourmet bites, scores of fine wine, crafty cocktails, and entertainment? The perfect recipe for another knockout Atlanta Food and Wine Festival!. Tie on your bib and loosen your belt;...
Homegoing service and march planned for Brianna Grier, Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy
ATLANTA — A celebration of life is planned on Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car, followed by a march for justice up to the steps of the state capitol. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the...
CBS 46
Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
Eater
Personal Chef to Several Rap Stars Opens Two Restaurants This Fall in Downtown Atlanta
Bryant “Chef Baul” Williams, who served as a private chef to rappers like Lil Baby, 2 Chainz, and Kendrick Lamar as well as to filmmaker Tyler Perry, plans to open two new restaurants in downtown Atlanta this fall. All-day breakfast spot Betty Sue’s and to-go restaurant Binky’s take...
WMAZ
VERIFY: Viral photo of chicken wings in Chick-fil-A box is real, but it needs context
ATLANTA — A viral post on social media showing what appears to be Chick-fil-A wings has foodies going wild in Atlanta. The photo shows chicken wings with a Chick-fil-A label on the box. Some captions say that Chick-fil-A is looking for feedback from the Nashville location -- and that they could soon be coming to town.
