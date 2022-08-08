ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

11Alive

404 Festival canceled, according to statement

ATLANTA — The 404 Festival has canceled its 2022 event according to a statement released Monday. "In light of recent events, we have made the conscious decision to pause this year’s 404 Festival to explore options that will allow our fans to celebrate the community inclusion, growth, and appreciation of the City of Atlanta," the statement read. "While every step was taken to responsibly host the event, a certain level of community sentiment ultimately led to the decision."
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Jamaica Association celebrating 60 years of independence

Sixty years ago this week, the British ended their rule over Jamaica, and now Jamaicans all over the world are celebrating the country's diamond jubilee. The Atlanta Jamaica Association President Dr. Maxine Osborne Foster and ball chair Sandra Lee Williams joins Good Day to preview the special event.
The FADER

The gun activist that forced Music Midtown’s cancellation is planning more challenges

At the start of the month, the Atlanta-based festival Music Midtown announced it would not be going forward in September. A reason for the cancellation was not given, though Billboard reported that Georgia's gun laws, which would have permitted firearms to be brought onto the festival grounds, led to organizers nixing the show. In a new interview with Billboard, Phillip Evans, the gun activist and blogger who threatened the lawsuit against Music Midtown, says he wants to "challenge" Live Nation's weapons policy banning guns inside Georgia amphitheaters.
Billboard

This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too

Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
CBS 46

Hollywood of the South: How to become a movie extra

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - You don’t always need acting training to get your 15 seconds of fame in the Hollywood of the South. With so many TV shows and movies filmed in Georgia, there’s a growing number of opportunities for you to land a spot on the big screen — as an extra.
CBS 46

What’s been filmed, what’s filming in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Metro Atlanta and Georgia locales have been used extensively in Hollywood productions. Downtown’s Westin Peachtree Plaza was the site of one of the city’s first climatic film scenes, in 1979′s “Sharky’s Machine.” The Burt Reynolds crime drama ended with an assassin being shot by Reynolds near the top floor of the hotel and falling to his death.
BET

Lil Baby’s Back-To-School Event Canceled Due To The Heat

Lil Baby’s back-to-school event in Atlanta, Georgia was canceled due to the heat. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, the rapper’s event took place the afternoon of Aug. 7 at the West End mall in Atlanta. Atlanta fire officials were called at approximately 2:30 p.m. due to people standing in the heat for hours without water and becoming ill. Six people got sick and one hospitalized after having a seizure, the outlet reports.
saportareport.com

Welcome, All: Celebrating Midtown’s Newest Public Plaza

Midtown is an increasingly dense urban place, with sleek new towers going up in every direction you look. Although we’re proud of our district’s transformation, Midtown Alliance also recognizes that it is also important to create street-level outdoor spaces for people wherever we can — as well as to preserve historic areas that are left in our city.
Atlanta Magazine

An Insider’s Guide to Atlanta Food & Wine Festival 2022

What do you get when you combine the perfect fall weekend with an impressive lineup of top chefs, endless tables of gourmet bites, scores of fine wine, crafty cocktails, and entertainment? The perfect recipe for another knockout Atlanta Food and Wine Festival!. Tie on your bib and loosen your belt;...
CBS 46

Hundreds of families attend rapper 21 Savage’s Back-2-School drive in Decatur

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - As students continue returning to school in Georgia, Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum rapper and Atlanta native 21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation hosted its 7th annual “Issa Back-2-School Drive” on Sunday afternoon in Decatur. According to officials, the school giveaway has “provided...
