Wichita, KS

KSN.com

Front brings slight heat relief and chance for rain

It is a damp start to the day for some as showers and storms track through the area. Severe weather is not expected but storms will be loud at times with downpours and thunder. Even if it is dry where you are, be prepared to encounter some wet weather. As...
WICHITA, KS
City
Wichita, KS
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings cooler temps and spotty rain chances

A much welcomed cold front is tracking across the state today, leaving showers and cooler temperatures in its wake. We will see relief from the triple digits we experienced over the weekend. Northerly winds will help to usher in seasonal temperatures. Highs today will range from the low 80s off to the northwest to the low 90s in Southcentral Kansas.
KANSAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front slowly dropping south, scattered rain chances

We are sweating it out today ahead of a slow-moving not as hot front. Heat advisories remain in effect through evening as this boundary slowly sinks to the south. It will travel faster through the area overnight shifting our winds from the northeast. Moisture is pooling along the boundary to the northwest where there is a better shot for thunderstorms into the overnight.
WICHITA, KS
adastraradio.com

Lack of Rain Causing More Wildfires in Central Kansas

RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires, or of controlled burns getting out of control. Tuesday was an example of this. About 1:45 PM Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire in the 20000...
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita Park and Recreation changing pool hours

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools. Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Heat melts Park City man's roof

Where's Shane? In Hutchinson! Shane checks out the Cosmosphere as kids go back to school. A new spending proposal out of Capitol Hill could lead to more renewable energy and jobs in Kansas, industry experts say. K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez. Updated: Aug....
HUTCHINSON, KS
wichitabyeb.com

West side donut love at Lamar’s Donuts

If you’re in northwest Wichita, where do you go for donuts? I decided to drop by Lamar’s Donuts. Since they have other locations around town, I’m already quite familiar with their sugary goodness. With their hours starting at 4 a.m. on the weekdays, this is a convenient stop for anybody out west looking for donuts anytime in the morning.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

5 fires keep Reno County crews busy

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
RENO COUNTY, KS
KSN.com

Wichita Home Works Exteriors

We are in the middle of the summer and the guys at Wichita Home Works are busy with exterior projects and we got to check one out today. This is a place in Derby that had some windows, doors, siding and more done to the outside the house. Shaun Delmar,...
DERBY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week

A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

West 4th Ave. bridge is closed

SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park

GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
WICHITA, KS

