KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Strong high pressure brings back intense heat
Say goodbye to the comfortable air we had in place over the past few days. A strong area of high pressure begins to build back into the state, and with comes the intense heat. This also limits any real rain chances through the end of the week. Expect afternoon highs...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Stray showers tonight, high pressure tracking east
Temperatures are gradually warming up the rest of the week before becoming even toastier this weekend. The heat dome to our west is building back our way which enables afternoon highs to return to the 90s and stay there. Later in the week a few triple digits will be thrown...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Drying out and heating up for the rest of the week
While temperatures today will not be as comfortable as what we saw yesterday, they will still be better than the triple digits we will experience later this week. Highs this afternoon will reach into the low 90s across the state. The cold front that brought the relief and the rain...
KSN.com
Front brings slight heat relief and chance for rain
It is a damp start to the day for some as showers and storms track through the area. Severe weather is not expected but storms will be loud at times with downpours and thunder. Even if it is dry where you are, be prepared to encounter some wet weather. As...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold front brings cooler temps and spotty rain chances
A much welcomed cold front is tracking across the state today, leaving showers and cooler temperatures in its wake. We will see relief from the triple digits we experienced over the weekend. Northerly winds will help to usher in seasonal temperatures. Highs today will range from the low 80s off to the northwest to the low 90s in Southcentral Kansas.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Front slowly dropping south, scattered rain chances
We are sweating it out today ahead of a slow-moving not as hot front. Heat advisories remain in effect through evening as this boundary slowly sinks to the south. It will travel faster through the area overnight shifting our winds from the northeast. Moisture is pooling along the boundary to the northwest where there is a better shot for thunderstorms into the overnight.
adastraradio.com
Lack of Rain Causing More Wildfires in Central Kansas
RENO COUNTY – The ongoing lack of rain around central Kansas is increasing the potential for wildfires, or of controlled burns getting out of control. Tuesday was an example of this. About 1:45 PM Reno County Fire District 9 was called to a wheat stubble fire in the 20000...
Wichita Park and Recreation changing pool hours
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As high temperatures and sweltering heat continue across Kansas, Wichita Park and Recreation announced it is changing the hours of operation at the swimming pools. Beginning Aug. 12, all six pools in Wichita will open at 1 p.m., and most will close at 6 p.m. The outlier is the Harvest Swimming […]
Fire causes significant damage to Wichita home
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire Tuesday night on the city’s southeast side. It happened near Harry and Webb Road around 8 p.m. on East Mount Vernon Court. No one was inside the home when the fire broke out, but there is significant damage. The cause of the fire […]
KWCH.com
Heat melts Park City man's roof
Where's Shane? In Hutchinson! Shane checks out the Cosmosphere as kids go back to school. A new spending proposal out of Capitol Hill could lead to more renewable energy and jobs in Kansas, industry experts say. K-State holds open media practice, first looks at new QB Adrian Martinez. Updated: Aug....
wichitabyeb.com
West side donut love at Lamar’s Donuts
If you’re in northwest Wichita, where do you go for donuts? I decided to drop by Lamar’s Donuts. Since they have other locations around town, I’m already quite familiar with their sugary goodness. With their hours starting at 4 a.m. on the weekdays, this is a convenient stop for anybody out west looking for donuts anytime in the morning.
5 fires keep Reno County crews busy
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Reno County Emergency Management said volunteer fire districts stayed busy from 1:45 p.m. Tuesday until well after dark. The crews responded to at least five grass and brush fires around the county. 1:45 p.m. — 20000 block of South Woodberry Reno County Fire District #9 went to the report of a […]
KSN.com
Wichita Home Works Exteriors
We are in the middle of the summer and the guys at Wichita Home Works are busy with exterior projects and we got to check one out today. This is a place in Derby that had some windows, doors, siding and more done to the outside the house. Shaun Delmar,...
wichitabyeb.com
Grand opening for Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux set for next week
A date has finally been set. Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux will officially open on Monday, August 15. Doors will open at 11 a.m. in the former Granite City building at 2661 N. Maize Road. Finally, after five years of being vacant, the space will have a new restaurant. They have long been planning a mid-August to early September grand opening. It’s rare a restaurant can stick to a tentative date, but it appears Walk-On’s will.
KWCH.com
Home heavily damaged in SE Wichita fire
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - There were no injuries, but a southeast Wichita home suffered extensive damage in a Tuesday night house fire. Wichita fire crews saw heavy smoke throughout when they responded to the fire, reported a little before 8 p.m. in the 9600 block of East Mount Vernon, near Harry and Webb Road. Specifically, the home was in the 1900 block of South Stacey.
Wichita’s North Junction to have several closures
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) will be closing parts of northbound I-135 this week as part of an overpass improvement project to improve traffic flow at Wichita’s North Junction. On Monday, KDOT will close the northbound I-135 exit to southbound I-235 until 3 p.m. Workers will use a crane to […]
The Quiznos sub chain is no more in Wichita, but a new chain is taking over its last spot
The Quiznos was the last one still operating in Wichita, but its space will soon be home to a colorful new restaurant.
West 4th Ave. bridge is closed
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A portion of a major roadway out of Hutchinson is closed. Reno County Public Works says the 4th Avenue bridge across the Cow Creek floodway is closed for repairs. Traffic on 4th is closed from Wilshire to Hendricks until further notice. Don Brittain with Public...
Cheap gas event held Monday in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Americans for Prosperity, a political advocacy group, is partnering with the JumpStart at Murdock and Broadway to sell gas for $2.38 a gallon for 90 minutes. The event happened at 2 p.m. Monday. Cars were lined all the way down to Central. It is part of AFP’s national “The True Cost […]
CDC: Dozens got sick after visiting Kansas splash park
GODDARD, Kan. (AP) — A new federal study said dozens of people got sick after visiting a splash park near Wichita, Kansas, last summer. The study by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said that 21 people contracted Shigella bacteria and six others became sick with the norovirus after visiting the splash park at Tanganyika Wildlife Park in Goddard. Another 36 people reported gastrointestinal illnesses after visiting the splash park but didn't have lab tests confirming what caused their illnesses, according to The Wichita Eagle. At least four people were hospitalized afterward.
