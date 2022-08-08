ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Comments / 0

Related
Freethink

After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists

Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Organ transplant breakthrough? Researchers develop compound that can maintain heart, liver and kidney cells for six hours after death - a tool that could quell a massive shortage

A new technology can keep organ cells alive for hours after the rest of the body dies in a breakthrough that experts hope can quell the dire need for more transplantable hearts, kidneys and livers. Researchers at Yale University developed 'OrganEx' - an offshoot of the breakthrough 'BrainEx' technology designed...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Mail

How butterfly implant the size of a baked bean helps weak hearts by applying pressure on highly sensitive nerve endings that regulate blood pressure and heart rate

An implant shaped like a butterfly that is put in the neck offers a radical new approach for heart failure — a condition that affects a million Britons. The metal device, which is the size of a baked bean, is inserted into one of the two carotid arteries, which run on each side of the neck, connecting the heart to the brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Guardian

Oldest patient yet cured of HIV after receiving stem cell transplant

The oldest patient yet has been cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant for leukemia, researchers reported on Wednesday. While the transplant was planned to treat the now 66-year-old’s leukemia, the doctors also sought a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus that causes Aids, a mechanism that first worked to cure the “Berlin patient”, Timothy Ray Brown, in 2007.
DUARTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yale University#Organ Donations#Pig#Kidneys#Organex#Bbc News
Medical News Today

Scientists revived some organs in dead pigs: What are the implications?

Within minutes of death, cells and organs begin to break down. For transplant surgery, doctors must therefore retrieve the organs as rapidly as possible after blood circulation stops. Now, by administering a specially designed fluid, scientists have restored cellular activity and some organ function in pigs that had been dead...
SCIENCE
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
TODAY.com

After almost fainting twice, man learns he has a large pulmonary embolism with unusual cause

Mervyn Rothstein loves walking through New York City, covering at least three miles each day. In March, he started experiencing shortness of breath during his walks so he reached out to his doctor. After being hospitalized for a bowel obstruction, he returned home and a week later almost fainted after taking a few steps. An ambulance rushed him to the hospital where he learned the cause of his lightheadedness.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Police dive teams are working on theory that California teen Kiely Rodni, 16, may have accidentally driven into a 760-acre reservoir near campsite where she was last seen

Police searching for missing California teen Kiely Rodni have said they have no evidence to suggest she was abducted and are focusing on a search and rescue investigation instead. More than 100 cops were combing the area near the campground where she was last seen, with police boats and divers...
TRUCKEE, CA
The Independent

Test could transform liver transplants by predicting complications – scientists

A new test could allow medics to predict the chances of liver transplants developing complications afterwards in less than 10 minutes, scientists have said.A prototype electrochemical biosensor is being developed by University of Edinburgh-based scientists SensiBile and Scottish technology company Integrated Graphene.The device, which is currently in the early stages of development, will work by using a small sample of bile from the donor liver to assess the organ’s risk of biliary complications prior to transplantation.The electrodes in the sensor, developed by Integrated Graphene, will pick up any risk of complications from the bile and quickly translate the signal into...
SCIENCE
TODAY.com

Man's aneurysm triggered by mouth bacteria that spread to his brain

The trouble started when cavity-causing bacteria all of us have in our mouths traveled to Jay Keller’s heart and then his brain, causing a life-threatening aneurysm. But he wouldn’t know it for a while. Keller, a 49-year old architect in Chicago, runs marathons, works out and never gets...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy