Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
doniphanherald.com
Omaha police officer accused of domestic assault resigns; charge was dismissed
An Omaha police officer who had been charged in January with third-degree domestic assault has resigned from the department. Brittney Taylor, 34, resigned her position in late June, a spokesman for the department said. The misdemeanor domestic assault charge was dismissed that month due to lack of cooperation from the alleged victim, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday.
kfornow.com
Lincoln Man Loses Thousands of Dollars In Scam
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 10)–Lincoln Police are investigating a fraud case, where a 56-year-old Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in what turned out to be a scam while communicating with a woman from Nigeria the past two years. On Wednesday morning, Sgt. Chris Vollmer said that officers...
WOWT
FBI helps stop cyberattack targeting Nebraska hospital
DAVID CITY, Neb. (WOWT) - There are new warnings from the FBI when it comes to cyberattacks. Omaha agents revealed Wednesday how Nebraska agriculture has been targeted a number of times in the last year. Bad actors taking aim at six different co-ops with the potential to create major damage...
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thebestmix1055.com
Man arrested for domestic assault
A Fremont man was arrested Saturday afternoon for third-degree domestic assault. Police officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of East Dodge Street for an assault. An investigation was conducted and the complaint was found to be valid. Joseph A. White, 46,of Fremont was arrested for 3rd Degree Domestic Assault.
WOWT
Three charged in connection to Omaha murder face judge for first time
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people arrested in connection to the shooting death of an 18-year-old faced a judge for the first time Tuesday. Jordan Humphrey, 21, Schuyler Buckingham-Yeoman, 18, and Alicia Granneman, 19, all received an update on bonds and preliminary hearings. Humphrey was denied bond, Buckingham-Yeoman and Granneman...
York News-Times
Warrant issued for woman who hauled meth into York County
YORK – An arrest warrant has been issued for Bianca Gonzalez Marengo, 35, of Omaha, who was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in York County. Marengo was scheduled for sentencing in York County District Court but failed to appear. Judge James Stecker issued...
iheart.com
Help Wanted Sign At Douglas County 9-1-1
Douglas County 9-1-1 Communications, serving numerous law enforcement and fire and rescue agencies in the Omaha Metro, is hiring operators and dispatchers. County 9-1-1 Communications Director Kathy Allen says they are looking for about three 9-1-1 operators and six dispatchers. Operators pay starts at 26.50 per hour and can eventually...
RELATED PEOPLE
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
Investigators investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man faces charges
At 8:39 Friday night, Fremont police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Clarkson Street for a physical disturbance. On arrival, officers observed an individual with an injury and an investigation was conducted. The investigation resulted in the arrest of Melvin M. Cornejo-Sanchez, 28, of Fremont for third-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
klkntv.com
Officers recover 17 laptops stolen from Northwest High School, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Officers were able to recover several laptops that were stolen from the newest Lincoln high school, police say. On Sunday, officers were sent to a grass fire near 38th and Webster Streets, according to Lincoln Police. Close by, officers found laptops inside a vehicle that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
1011now.com
Murder trial begins in drug robbery that turned deadly
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The murder trial for Deontae Rush, an Omaha man who is charged with killing 33-year-old James Shekie in Lincoln in February of 2021, is underway. He’s facing a possible first-degree murder conviction. The state opened up the trial in opening statements Monday by arguing that...
KETV.com
Sarpy County business owner arrested, charged with dealing marijuana to police informant
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A Sarpy County business owner faces felony drug charges after dealing marijuana to a police informant. Siefken Contracting owner Ryan Siefken was arrested Monday on a warrant. The Deputy Sarpy County Attorney said Siefken faces two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance at or near his Shadow Lake home, first on July 6 and again on Aug. 1.
1011now.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s identify body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identified the body that was found Sunday near N. 72nd Street & Rainwood Rd. Officials identified the person as Lamar A. Nedd who is also known as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s death is ruled a homicide according to the release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KETV.com
Body found in Douglas County identified by law enforcement; name not released
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The identity of the body found Sunday by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office is known but will not yet be released, according to law enforcement. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the family hasn't been notified yet. The body was discovered Sunday morning, according...
thebestmix1055.com
Fremont man arrested for criminal mischief
Fremont police were dispatched at 2:52 Friday afternoon to the 500 block of North Main Street in reference to a report of criminal mischief to a vehicle. Officers were informed that an individual threw rocks at a vehicle causing damage. Upon arrival, officers had contact with victims who provided a description of the individual.
klin.com
Another Vehicle Targeted By Spray Painting Vandals
Lincoln Police are investigating another case of vandalism involving vehicles spray painted by vandals. Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, August 9th, a woman called police to say her vehicle was targeted. She had been at Adventure Golf at 5109 S 56th Street from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A door...
News Channel Nebraska
Ritchheart named to Otoe County court
LINCOLN - Dana Ritchheart, a sergeant in the Nebraska City Police Department, has been selected to serve as Otoe county court clerk magistrate in Nebraska City, Ritchheart will begin work as clerk magistrate on August 22, 2022. “Dana brings strong people skills and experience in supervising staff, records management, and...
Comments / 0