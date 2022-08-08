Read full article on original website
Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible Overnight
UNDATED -- Storms will develop over North Dakota Thursday evening, then are expected to track southeast into Minnesota after midnight. Some storms could be severe with large hail and damaging winds. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible and some areas could have 2 to 3 inches. Typical summer weekend ahead...
Urgent warning as 100million Americans hit with life-threatening heat and temperatures hotter than the Sahara Desert
AN urgent weather warning has been issued for 100million Americans as life-threatening temperatures hit the US. The mercury levels are expected to soar up to as high as 113F, which is currently hotter than the Sahar Desert. Heat alerts are covering more than 20 US states on Tuesday and Wednesday...
Expect downpours and street flooding
Heavy downpours is the order of the day for today. “Keep an eye on things today as more downpours are likely across the area. Showers have already started this morning, but expect more throughout the day.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Heat relief: Dramatic cooldown to bring taste of fall to East Coast
It has been the hottest start to August on record in some Northeast cities, but a major change in the weather is unfolding -- and it could reach the Gulf Coast states by the weekend. Residents up and down the East Coast have been no stranger to high heat and...
Tropical Atlantic may soon stir from its weeks-long slumber
After spawning three early season storms, the Atlantic hurricane season screeched to a halt six weeks ago, but AccuWeather forecasters say there are signs of life as they monitor a couple of areas in the basin for potential tropical development. A batch of thunderstorms moving westward over the tropical Atlantic...
Heat, severe storms start week's weather across much of the country
A jet stream is expected to move south and pull cooler, less humid air with it as it moves across the Great Lakes and then through the Ohio Valley into the Northeast by Friday.
How Long Will Heat Wave Last? Predictions for Temps Across U.S.
A heat wave is "a period of abnormally hot weather generally lasting more than two days," according to the National Weather Service.
Atlantic tropical wave’s chances of strengthening are low, forecasters say
Hurricane forecasters are tracking a tropical wave in the Atlantic Ocean that they say has a minimal chance of strengthening into a tropical depression by the weekend. The tropical wave was located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands on Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 8 a.m. advisory.
Red Alert issued for possible flash flooding, damaging winds
For tonight, showers and storms will move in after 1 a.m., and continue on and off through the night. It will be warm and muggy with a low of 74.For Monday, showers and storms are possible throughout the entire day. Some of them may be severe, containing torrential rain with the possibility of flash flooding, damaging winds, and maybe even hail. Because of this, a Red Alert is in place. Some locations may be receive up to 2 or more inches of rain.It will remain very humid with a high of 85. Coverage and intensity of the storms will start to dwindle later on Monday night as we see a low of 74.Tuesday begins a prolonged stretch of high heat and humidity, in which we are likely to experience the hottest temps of the summer thus far.
Rain chances increase today
The rain is not easing up. “Tuesday brings more showers and t-storms through midday and the afternoon. Some t-storms will be heavy enough that we need to watch for localized street flooding, but nothing it too far out of the norm
Sunday storms will potentially cause some flash flooding
Get ready for an active Sunday afternoon and evening in Colorado when it comes to the weather. Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected with the potential to see flash flooding. In past days the threat was confined mostly to burn scars but today the threat includes several areas from the mountains to the plains.Storms will have the potential to drop two or more inches of rain over a relatively short period of time on Sunday. The threat is highest between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. for most areas. The National Weather Service has placed several areas on alert. Even if...
More heavy rain today
The chance of heavy downpours remains high today. “Rain started early this morning mainly south of the lake. We’ll see storms around through the rest of the day with breaks in the rain. At times the rain will be heavy,
With yet another monsoonal flow hitting the Southland, threat of thunderstorms returns to mountain, desert regions
As yet another monsoonal flow heads through the Southland, the threat of scattered thunderstorms returns to inland mountain and desert regions.Earlier this week, a similar movement brought a series of storms that pelted mountain and desert regions with heavy rain, causing flooding and debris flow. In one instance, on the roads leading towards the Mojave Desert, rain was so heavy that paved roads were ripped apart, stranding drivers heading in either direction. SR-38 heading to-and-from Big Bear was also closed for several hours due to flooding, as downed tree branches and mud flowed down the road. The thunderstorms were not expected to...
First Alert Weather: CBS2's 8/10 Wednesday forecast
Forecast: Today will be partly sunny, not as hot and less humid. Expect highs in the 80s. There's a chance of showers tonight, but mainly overnight, with perhaps some downpours S&E around daybreak. As for tomorrow, any morning showers/downpours will push offshore and give way to mainly dry conditions the remainder of the day. Expect highs in the 80s again.Looking Ahead: Friday will be mostly sunny with low humidity and highs in the low 80s. This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and comfortable with highs around 80.
natureworldnews.com
Weather Forecast Show Heat, Flooding, and Thunderstorm to Affect the Eastern Half of the United States from Mid-Week
A multi-weather hazard forecast shows that heat, flooding, and thunderstorm, as well as fire weather conditions will strike a vast portion of the United States from mid-week. US weather authorities issued a short-range outlook of the looming natural weather hazards, which potentially could cause disruptive and life-threatening risks. In the...
Vox
We talk about heat waves in a weird way
Natural disasters like hurricanes and wildfires are (rightly) accompanied by warnings of their danger. They bring a visible, elemental fury that’s hard to ignore. Heat, on the other hand, is invisible and insidious. We feel it on our skin, radiating from the sun or bouncing off asphalt and concrete, but we don’t see it the way we see, say, floodwaters carrying cars down the street. That makes heat waves easy to dismiss as quirky summer weather.
