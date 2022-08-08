ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Ezra Miller is accused of stealing alcohol from a Vermont home

Authorities accused actor Ezra Miller of stealing several bottles of alcohol from a Vermont home Monday in the latest legal troubles facing the 29-year-old actor. Miller, who has a starring role in the 2023 superhero movie "The Flash," allegedly stole the bottles just before 5 p.m. on May 1 from a house in Stamford, in the southwestern part of the state, Vermont State Police said in a news release.
STAMFORD, VT
Cops Looking for Young Mom and Kids Living on Ezra Miller’s Farm: Report

Police are searching for a young mother and her three small children who were housed on embattled actor Ezra Miller’s Vermont farm, looking to remove the minors from the property and the woman’s care, according to Rolling Stone. Officers repeatedly visited the property over the weekend in an attempt to serve the mother with an emergency care order, the magazine reports. But the DC star reportedly responded by telling the officers that the family hadn’t lived on the farm in months. The actor’s caginess appeared to be a tactic to “evade service” of the order, the Vermont State Attorney’s Office said in a court document obtained by Rolling Stone. It was during one of those weekend visits, the magazine reported, that Miller was served with the felony burglary citation over a separate incident reported on Monday. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter disclosed at the end of a larger story on DC’s film slate that, despite their bevy of legal woes, Miller had taken part in reshoots for The Flash this summer.Read it at Rolling Stone
PUBLIC SAFETY
