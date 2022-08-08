Read full article on original website
Du Quoin Evening Call
Rebuild Illinois money headed to southern Illinois projects Rend Lake Resort, projects along I-57 and I-24 to get $350 million
When state lawmakers voted on bipartisan lines in 2019 to double Illinois' motor fuel tax and raise several driving-related fees, it laid the groundwork for a $45 billion infrastructure plan, the largest in Illinois' history and the first in nearly a decade. The plan, spanning six years, dedicates $33.2 billion...
walls102.com
Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
westkentuckystar.com
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort
Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois with Nine More Locations in the Southern Part of the State
August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Benton, Mount Carmel, Salem, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, Olney, Vandalia, and Centralia, Illinois.
myradiolink.com
Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois
Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The Governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.
wpsdlocal6.com
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois
CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
KFVS12
2022 Butter Cow unveiled in Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials from the Illinois State Fair unveiled the treasured Butter Cow in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds today. Using the theme “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal. This sculpture...
wsiu.org
New clinic in Carbondale plans to provide more than abortion care
Leaders of a new clinic opening next month in Carbondale hope they can fill a need for residents in the region - and in surrounding states. CHOICES CEO Jennifer Pepper says the new facility won't be just an abortion provider - they'll also provide gender-affirming care, as well as other services they hope to bring online in the coming years.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Eligible Residents to Get Income and Property Tax Rebate
If you are a resident of Illinois, then you may be eligible for some stimulus money next month. In April, the state approved two separate tax rebates under which eligible residents can get stimulus checks from Illinois of up to $700. It would be a one-time payment and the state is expected to start sending out the tax rebates next month.
KFVS12
Historic building in Cape Girardeau finishes renovation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape River Heritage Museum has completed its year-long renovation. “We’ve got a new floor, new ceiling, new walls, new lights, everything...this is brand new,” Volunteer, Jerry Ford says. The money used for this project came directly from the community. “We’ve seen an increase,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages
PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
star967.net
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program
Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
Find Out if You’re Eligible for 2 Stimulus Checks in Illinois
If you have found yourself reeling from inflation, there could be some relief coming your way over the coming weeks. There are 2 different types of stimulus money coming in Illinois for taxpayers and it's easy to find out if you're eligible. 24/7 Wall St reported that there are two...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. dispensary reacts to Nov. ballot initiative on recreational marijuana
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana in the Show Me State in November. “We’re super excited. We’re absolutely thrilled,” Sara Gunther-Jackson, general manager for Greenlight Dispensary in Cape Girardeau, said. Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced on Tuesday, August 9...
KFVS12
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana
Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO. Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?
We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
KFVS12
Illinois governor says his state expected to benefit from CHIPS & Science Act
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Illinois could see part of the $280 billion dollar boost to make key products right here in America. On Tuesday, President Joe Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act into law. Biden say it will help strengthen our nation’s domestic manufacturing and supply chains to prevent...
WANE-TV
Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week
INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include the original $125 taxpayer refund as […]
