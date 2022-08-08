ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, IL

Prison upgrades coming to Illinois facilities

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Corrections will be using over $150 million in state funds to move forward with construction and upgrade projects to facilities statewide. Plans include renovation of kitchen and cold storage areas at Pontiac Correctional Center and renovation of the dietary building at Dixon Correctional Center for adaptive reuse as a treatment facility for mentally ill individuals, including exams rooms, nurses station, offices, medicine dispensary, and a classroom. DOC facilities provide housing for about 28,000 adults in custody across 33 correctional centers.
ILLINOIS STATE
Construction on pace at newest southern IL casino, resort

Construction on southern Illinois' latest casino is making steady progress at Walker's Bluff between Herrin and Carbondale. Ground was broken last December for the casino, 116-room hotel, restaurants and events center. This week, crews began nearing completion on the framing for the new hotel, began work on the parking lot and hope to complete construction on the new water tower.
HERRIN, IL
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing in Illinois with Nine More Locations in the Southern Part of the State

August 10, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to Benton, Mount Carmel, Salem, Mount Vernon, West Frankfort, Harrisburg, Olney, Vandalia, and Centralia, Illinois.
CENTRALIA, IL
Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois

Pritzker Administration Approaching $1 Billion in Capital Investments for 24/7 State Facilities through Rebuild Illinois. Springfield – Governor JB Pritzker and the Capital Development Board (CDB) have announced nearly $1 billion in investments are planned or underway for state facilities throughout Illinois that provide round-the-clock care to some of the state’s most vulnerable residents. The Governor’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital plan continues to provide essential funding supporting the revitalization and improvement of state facilities.
ILLINOIS STATE
Weeklong road closure announced in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, IL — The city of Carbondale, Illinois, says West Oak Street will be closed at the intersection with North Illinois Avenue for about seven to 10 days, starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday. City leaders say the closure will allow a contractor to reconstruct the intersection as part of...
CARBONDALE, IL
2022 Butter Cow unveiled in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Officials from the Illinois State Fair unveiled the treasured Butter Cow in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds today. Using the theme “Grow with Us,” sculptor Sarah Pratt brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal. This sculpture...
ILLINOIS STATE
New clinic in Carbondale plans to provide more than abortion care

Leaders of a new clinic opening next month in Carbondale hope they can fill a need for residents in the region - and in surrounding states. CHOICES CEO Jennifer Pepper says the new facility won't be just an abortion provider - they'll also provide gender-affirming care, as well as other services they hope to bring online in the coming years.
CARBONDALE, IL
#Southern Illinois
Historic building in Cape Girardeau finishes renovation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape River Heritage Museum has completed its year-long renovation. “We’ve got a new floor, new ceiling, new walls, new lights, everything...this is brand new,” Volunteer, Jerry Ford says. The money used for this project came directly from the community. “We’ve seen an increase,...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Paducah copes with ongoing staffing shortages

PADUCAH — The Paducah Area Transit Authority (PATS) is feeling the sting of staff shortages. They're currently short more than 15 drivers. They're not the only local service being hit by low staffing. The city of Paducah's services are also being impacted. City Manager Daron Jordan says they're short...
PADUCAH, KY
Illinois Sets Record For Unclaimed Property Program

Illinois is coming off a record breaking year for its Unclaimed Property Program. State Treasurer Michael Frerichs said the program returned a record 280-million-dollars to taxpayers from July 1st, 2021 through June 30th, 2022. The more than 362-thousand claims paid during that time is also a record.
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana

Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO. Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago.
MISSOURI STATE
Do You Have To Yield For A Funeral Procession in Missouri?

We all know that Illinois and Missouri are very different from each other, and having to yield during a funeral procession is one of those differences. In Illinois isn't a state law that you have to yield/pull over as a funeral procession is taking place, in Missouri however you do. The law states:
MISSOURI STATE
Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
INDIANA STATE

