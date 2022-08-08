ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo

Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

SEMO Food Bank continues Weekend Backpack Program

Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Murray boutique heavily damaged by fire

A Murray business suffered extensive damage in a fire Wednesday morning. Motorists on 12th Street reported thick black smoke coming from the Southern Soul Boutique around 7:30 a.m. The proprietors of the boutique reported on social media that the cause was a "terrible electrical fire." They posted that "the future...
MURRAY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mayfield, KY
Government
City
Mayfield, KY
State
Missouri State
Local
Kentucky Government
wpsdlocal6.com

Demolition of commercial buildings to start in downtown Mayfield

MAYFIELD, KY — Demolition in the heart of downtown Mayfield is set to start in the next few days. Some of the historic buildings destroyed by the Dec. 10 tornado are scheduled to come down. Broadway Street was home to many modern day businesses before the tornado. Exactly eight months later, they're going to be demolished.
MAYFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Money Talks 8/10/22

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case. According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Building#Jackson Co#Health Dept
radionwtn.com

Demolition Of Mayfield Commercial Structures To Begin Wednesday

Mayfield, Ky.–At the request of the City of Mayfield, The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans to close a section of KY 58/KY 80//Broadway in Downtown Mayfield starting Wednesday, August 10, 2022. This closure of KY 58/KY 80/Broadway in Mayfield is to allow demolition of commercial structures along the west...
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Governor Bill Lee Hears Hwy. 641 Expansion Concerns

Paris, Tenn.–Tennessee Governor Bill Lee came to State Line Road this morning to hear what Henry Countians have to say about the importance of expanding Hwy. 641 into Henry County. Addressing a large crowd of state and county officials and interested citizens gathered under tents in a cornfield, Governor...
TENNESSEE STATE
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
SIKESTON, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
whvoradio.com

Trigg Sheriff Acree Cites Marked Decrease In Crime

Trigg County Sheriff Aaron Acree says his recently released report shows progress during his first 23 months in office. Acree told the News Edge during a recent conversation the agency has focused on methamphetamines. Acree says the crackdown on meth is helping to reduce other crimes. He also noted deputies...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Tasty Tuesdays featuring Back Porch BBQ food truck

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe while having fun at the 70th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel. The SEMO Food Bank resumes its program in providing backpacks with food for students over the weekend. Crew cleaning Cape Girardeau river wall. Updated: 10...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo kicks off Wednesday

An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing. Illinois State Police are investigating after it was reported that the Carbondale mayor's wife is dead. Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation. Updated: 2 hours ago. A Charleston...
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

River City Mission's fundraising yard sale begins August 17th

The Giant Four Day Yard Sale benefiting River City Mission has been rescheduled and will begin on August 17th. The Giant Yard Sale will take place in Floral Hall at Carson Park on August 17th, 18th, 19th, and 20th. The yard sale is a fundraising effort to benefit the mission....
PADUCAH, KY
wkdzradio.com

Third Defender In Three Months Enters Into Curtis Case

The suggestion of mediation in the case against Cadiz woman Shaylynn Curtis will need careful consideration from Commonwealth’s Attorney Carrie Ovey-Wiggins. Such discussion took place during Wednesday’s afternoon session of Trigg County Circuit Court, in which Public Defender Katie Riley made her first appearance as defender for Curtis.
CADIZ, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy