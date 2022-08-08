ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kttn.com

North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”

At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Sikeston, MO
KMOV

Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4. Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire

STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
STELLA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disaster Declaration#Illinois State Police#Mayor#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Heartland News
KOLR10 News

Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
ktvo.com

3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request

(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy