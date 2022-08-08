Read full article on original website
Related
TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases
Check back for updates related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The post TUESDAY UPDATES: State of Missouri profile report shows slight increase in COVID cases appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KYTV
Missouri’s recreational marijuana ballot issue is about more than just legalizing pot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It will now be up to voters in November to decide if recreational marijuana will be legalized in Missouri. But the issue also has implications for people who have marijuana-related criminal records. Legal Missouri 2022, the campaign backing the ballot measure, collected more than 214,000 verified...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission votes to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir “Roy Blunt Reservoir”
At their regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission (NCMRWC) voted unanimously to name the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR) in honor of Missouri’s senior Senator, Roy Blunt. Both the Sullivan County Commission and the NCMRWC received a letter from Governor Mike Parson to consider naming the ELCR in honor of retiring Senator Blunt. Chairman Harve Rhodes placed the issue on the agenda for consideration. Breaking precedent, and with the permission of the Commissioners, the public was invited to share their thoughts and opinions relative to the naming of the reservoir before taking up the Resolution for consideration.
Teenager dies from fall while hiking in St. Charles County
A hiker died Tuesday after a fall at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMOV
Teenage hiker dies after falling at St. Charles County park
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A teenager died at Klondike Park in St. Charles County Tuesday, EMS officials told News 4. Officers were called to park in Defiance around 12:30 p.m. Police tell News 4 that two teens were hiking in a restricted area near a cliff overlooking the Katy Trail and Missouri River when one of the teens, a 17-year-old boy, lost his footing and fell.
Missouri man’s summer consumed by wildfire
STELLA, Mo. — It’s prime wildfire season in the western United States, which requires firefighters and paramedics from all fifty states to help extinguish. Here in Missouri, there’s one man living locally that answers the call for help out west: Levi Clymer from Stella. Most of the...
KFVS12
St. Louis multi-agency resource center continues to provide flooding assistance
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Multi-Agency Resource Center at a St. Louis church will continue to provide assistance to those impacted by flooding. The MARC at Friendly Temple Church will be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, August 9-11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Services are available to individuals...
17-year-old dies after falling off 100 feet cliff in St. Charles County
A teenager fell 100 feet off a cliff and died Tuesday afternoon while hiking at Klondike Park in St. Charles County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A New Scenic Byway Called “Ozark Run” Could Be Coming to Missouri
Missouri does not lack for beautiful places to take a drive. If a new proposal is accepted, there will be a new one coming to the Show Me state. The idea is for a new scenic byway called "Ozark Run" that would provide a more organized way to take in the best of (you guessed it) the Missouri Ozarks.
tncontentexchange.com
Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.
EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water. Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.
Missouri has most Black homicide victims in nation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Black Americans make up almost 14% of the country’s population but accounted for over half of all homicide victims. Missouri is the state with the worst Black homicide rate. According to a Violence Policy Center study released in July 2022, Missouri had the highest rate of Black homicide victims in 2019. The […]
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Searchers recover body of Mo. man who drowned while fishing
BOONE COUNTY —A Missouri man drowned on Sunday afternoon in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 61-year-old Michael L. Smith of St. Louis was reported missing while fishing at Rocky Fork Lake Conservation Area. Authorities recovered his body on Monday and transported to Parker Millard Funeral Home...
Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days
State health officials faced tough questions Wednesday from the board overseeing Missouri’s Medicaid program — with a focus on the persistently long wait times for applicants and heightened federal scrutiny of the program. The post Missouri officials vow progress as Medicaid applicant wait time remains at 100 days appeared first on Missouri Independent.
ktvo.com
3 northeast Missouri teens injured in Tuesday night rollover crash
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. — Three northeast Missouri teens were injured in a Tuesday night rollover crash in Shelby County. It happened just before 10 p.m. on Highway 36, one-quarter mile east of Clarence, Mo. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 16-year-old boy from Shelbina was...
Amber alert: Toddler taken with car in St. Louis County
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for the St. Louis area.
Ozarks First.com
Stopping the Spread of Hydrilla in Missouri
The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help as they battle to stop the spread of Hydrilla in Missouri waterways.
Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Kansas City man was hurt late Monday night in a single-vehicle rollover crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. The crash happened on Bumper Hill Road near Route D in Camden County around 11:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said 41-year-old Gregory W. Hepner was thrown The post Kansas City man hurt in rollover crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri waterpark issues apology and video from racial incident
The Lee's Summit Parks Department has released surveillance footage and more information after a family's party at Summit Waves was abruptly canceled.
mymoinfo.com
Deadline Set to Intervene on Ameren Missouri Rate Hike Request
(Jefferson City) The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in an electric rate increase case filed by Ameren Missouri. Ameren is seeking a net increase in its electric base rates of approximately $316 million. An average residential electric customer, using 1,017...
Comments / 0