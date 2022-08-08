HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case. According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.

