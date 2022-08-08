Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Watch: Black smoke from Metro East fire seen as far St. Louis Zoo
A man was charged in connection with an armed robbery at a Cape Girardeau pizza place. Your First Alert forecast at noon on 8/8. Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape Girardeau. Updated: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Stuff the Bus school supply drive in Cape...
KFVS12
Marion police officer receives award for heroic action
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Illinois State Police are investigating after it was reported that the Carbondale mayor's wife is dead. Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charleston man...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau historical building completes renovation
The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing. ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFVS12
Thousands of dollars in equipment stolen from Boy Scouts in Scott County
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - In Scott County, authorities look for the thieves who stole equipment from a local boy scout troop as the community comes together to help get them back on their feet. Boy Scout Troop 4025 had numerous items stolen from them, almost $5,000 worth of equipment.
KFVS12
Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
KFVS12
Police: Man died in Evansville shooting
Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
KFVS12
ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife
A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case
HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case. According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.
westkentuckystar.com
Calvert City man jailed on McCracken drug, gun charges
McCracken County deputies netted a Calvert City man on drug and gun charges after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies received a tip about a suspicious motorcycle parked on Hines Road late Monday night, and arrived to find 35-year-old Terry D. Foulks. The interaction led to a search of Foulks'...
KSP seeks public assistance with Hickman County cold case
Kentucky State Police need help resolving a 37-year-old cold case.
KFVS12
Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation
Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO. David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. David Swift was arrested in Alabama after a grand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
U.S. 60 eastbound turn lane eliminated at Ledbetter Bridge crossover in McCracken County to reduce side-swipe crashes
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says it has eliminated a left-turn lane at the west end of the Ledbetter Bridge along U.S. 60 that crosses the Tennessee River in McCracken County. All eastbound traffic on U.S. 60 is now required to move to the single left-turn...
KFVS12
SEMO Food Bank continues Weekend Backpack Program
Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe...
wsiu.org
Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home
The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah men arrested in Carlisle County after multi-county chase
Two Paducah men were arrested in Carlisle County early Monday after a multi-county chase. Carlisle County dispatch was alerted to the chase as it came out of McCracken County along US 62. An SUV reported stolen in Paducah was being pursued by the vehicle's owner on a motorcycle. The SUV and motorcycle were intercepted by Carlisle County deputies in the Lovelaceville area.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Family-friendly fundraising event to be held along banks of Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri and the Knights of Columbus Council #1111 will be holding a family-friendly fundraising event along the banks of the Mississippi River. The event, Mississippi Mingle, will be held on Saturday, August 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the...
wfcnnews.com
WANTED: Thief steals gold coins, currency, jewelry from Benton Antique Mall
BENTON - An investigation is ongoing after a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of antique items from the County Seat Antique Mall in Benton. The situation occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17, 2022. According to owner Joe Sprague, some of the items stolen were gold and silver coins/graded coins along with currency and jewelry.
KFVS12
Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County
Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
KFVS12
Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
Comments / 0