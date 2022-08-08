ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Marion police officer receives award for heroic action

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Illinois State Police are investigating after it was reported that the Carbondale mayor's wife is dead. Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation. Updated: 6 hours ago. A Charleston man...
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating after 1 person shot

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after one person was shot early Tuesday morning, August 9. According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, they responded to the 1200 block of Hillcrest around 1:56 a.m. Police say the homeowner called them to say he shot...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau historical building completes renovation

The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing. ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Illinois State Police...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Charleston man wanted in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., is wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram. They say Turner should be considered...
SIKESTON, MO
KFVS12

Police: Man died in Evansville shooting

Missouri voters to decide on recreational marijuana. Clean up is underway at the Creal Springs City Hall after fire tore through that building Monday night. Missourians to vote on recreational marijuana in November. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. Fire at Creal Springs...
EVANSVILLE, IL
KFVS12

ISP investigate death of Carbondale mayor's wife

A historical building in Cape Girardeau just finished new renovations. The Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo will stat tonight. Marion police officer receives award for heroic action. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. An officer from Marion received an award for assisting a mother over the phone while her daughter wasn't breathing.
CARBONDALE, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KFVS12

Ky. State Police looking for new leads in Hickman Co. cold case

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for new leads in a 37-year-old cold case. According to troopers, on the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, closed their market for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached their vehicle, parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown man appeared from a nearby alley.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calvert City man jailed on McCracken drug, gun charges

McCracken County deputies netted a Calvert City man on drug and gun charges after reports of a suspicious vehicle. Deputies received a tip about a suspicious motorcycle parked on Hines Road late Monday night, and arrived to find 35-year-old Terry D. Foulks. The interaction led to a search of Foulks'...
CALVERT CITY, KY
KFVS12

Fire at Creal Springs municipal building under investigation

Missourians will vote on recreational marijuana in November. The War for the Wheel game will air live on KFVS TOO. David Swift indicted on 1st degree murder charge in death of Karen Swift 11 years ago. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. David Swift was arrested in Alabama after a grand...
CREAL SPRINGS, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Pizzeria#First Alert#Violent Crime
KFVS12

SEMO Food Bank continues Weekend Backpack Program

Back Porch BBQ food truck operators Steve Hodge and Kara Phillips-Ritchey share the story behind their food and where it takes them. Staying safe at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott discusses what you can do to stay safe...
SIKESTON, MO
wsiu.org

Carbondale mayor's wife found dead in home

The Illinois State police are conducting an investigation into the death of Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry's wife. Theresa Henry was found dead in her home by her husband on Tuesday, and Carbondale police responded to the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for August 12th and the ISP is working with the Jackson County coroner's office in the investigation.
CARBONDALE, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Paducah men arrested in Carlisle County after multi-county chase

Two Paducah men were arrested in Carlisle County early Monday after a multi-county chase. Carlisle County dispatch was alerted to the chase as it came out of McCracken County along US 62. An SUV reported stolen in Paducah was being pursued by the vehicle's owner on a motorcycle. The SUV and motorcycle were intercepted by Carlisle County deputies in the Lovelaceville area.
CARLISLE COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pizza
wfcnnews.com

WANTED: Thief steals gold coins, currency, jewelry from Benton Antique Mall

BENTON - An investigation is ongoing after a thief stole thousands of dollars worth of antique items from the County Seat Antique Mall in Benton. The situation occurred in the early morning hours of Sunday, July 17, 2022. According to owner Joe Sprague, some of the items stolen were gold and silver coins/graded coins along with currency and jewelry.
BENTON, IL
KFVS12

Teen seriously injured in crash in New Madrid County

Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Saturday night, July 23 in Cape Girardeau County. Highway 25 reopened after multiple crashes in Cape Girardeau County. Updated: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:00...
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Charleston DPS investigating after car crashes into grocery store

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Charleston Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating after a car crashed into the McClain’s Food Center Saturday night, August 6. According to DPS Director Robert Hearnes, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. on South Main Street. Several people were injured. Charleston DPS is...
CHARLESTON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy