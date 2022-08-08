ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester man who was leader of nationwide romance and lottery scam gets prison, has to pay back $5.9 million

 2 days ago

A Manchester man was sentenced Monday to 14 years in prison for his role in lottery and romance scams that defrauded mostly elderly victims across the country of millions of dollars, accordion to federal officials.

Farouq Fasasi, 28, also was sentenced to three years of supervised release by U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill in Bridgeport, according to federal prosecutors. Underhill also ordered Fasasi to pay restitution of $5.9 million.

Federal prosecutors, citing evidence presented during a trial in the case, said that between about August 2015 and March 2020, Fasasi, Rodney Thomas, Jr. and others “used lottery scams, romance scams and other fraudulent means to induce elderly victims to provide them with money, gifts and personal details.”

“Victims sent cash, money orders or checks through the mail to various addresses in Connecticut, and also wired or deposited money into bank accounts in Connecticut controlled by conspiracy members and their associates,” prosecutors said in a statement..

“Fasasi recruited others into the scheme, including those who served as ‘money mules,’” using personal bank accounts, and opening and using bank accounts in the names of businesses and charitable organizations, to launder money obtained from fraud victims, according to federal prosecutors.

The scams defrauded more than 200 people in the U.S. of more than $5 million; many victims were elderly and vulnerable, some lost their life savings and one Connecticut victim lost more than $1 million, according to federal prosecutors.

“This is an appropriate sentence for a financial predator who made his money by systematically and cruelly victimizing seniors and other vulnerable individuals,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery, in the statement.

Fasasi and Thomas were found guilty on Feb. 15 of multiple charges stemming from the scheme. Thomas awaits sentencing. Four other individuals also have been charged and convicted of offenses stemming from their participation in the scheme.

Fasasi, who is free on a $200,000 bond, is to report to prison on Sept. 21.

