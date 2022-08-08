ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police Department increasing patrols at start school year

By KATC NEWS
 2 days ago
As the new school year begins, the Lafayette Police Department (LPD) reminds drivers to use caution and follow traffic laws in school zones. LPD will increase patrols in school zones looking for drivers exceeding the posted speed limit, overtaking and passing school buses, using cell phones or other telecommunications devices, and ignoring pedestrian right-of-way in crosswalks.

“During summertime drivers become lax, but when school is back in session, it’s never been more important for drivers to slow down and pay attention, especially before and after school,” Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said.

LPD will have more officers on the road near elementary, middle, and high schools and they have a zero-tolerance policy for speeding in school zones, using mobile devices, illegally passing a stopped school bus, and not stopping at pedestrian crosswalks (pedestrians have the right-of-way to cross). Sgt. Green said, “By exercising a little extra care and caution, drivers and pedestrians can co-exist safely in school zones.”

Stopping for School Busses when Red Lights are Flashing

Two lanes: Vehicles in both directions are required to stop.

Three lanes (with center turning lane): When the road has a center turning lane with one travel lane on each side, vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop.

Four lanes (no center turning lane): Vehicles traveling in each direction are required to stop.

Divided Roadway (with median) : When the roadway has a grass median or other physical barrier, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop.

Divided Roadway (two travel lanes with center turning lane): When the road has a center turning lane with two travel lanes on each side, only traffic moving in the same direction as the bus is required to stop.

LPD Advises Parents To:

  • Always use the crosswalk to get to school.
  • If dropping off children at school, don’t double park. It blocks visibility for other children and vehicles.
  • Do not load or unload children across the street or at crosswalks.
  • Leave home earlier due to an expected increase in traffic.

