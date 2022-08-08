ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on J.K. Dobbins’ return, O-line issues, Lamar Jackson’s perfect pass and more | COMMENTARY

By Mike Preston, Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
The Baltimore Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IPTvo_0h9cdABz00
Star running back J.K. Dobbins’ return created some excitement at Ravens training camp on Monday, especially for a team in need of a top running back, but this offense will suffer without left tackle Ronnie Stanley, columnist Mike Preston writes. Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Star running J.K. Dobbins returned to practice Monday after missing all of last season with a knee injury, but the player the Ravens miss the most is Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who is still out nursing an injured ankle that has been surgically repaired twice .

Dobbins’ return created some excitement at training camp, especially for a team in need of a top running back, but this offense will suffer without their $98.8 million tackle. The Ravens have tried different combinations to replace Stanley, who is expected to return in time for the regular season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11, but there is only one All-Pro at the position, and he’s still missing in action.

Ja’Wuan James, who has played just three games since the start of 2019 , filling in for Stanley is causing concern. He might be more athletic than last year’s starting tackle, Alejandro Villanueva, but he is lethargic at times, possibly because he’s switching back and forth from both tackle positions.

He will certainly struggle against speed rushers on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s blind side. Right now, the Ravens are strong on the right side with tackle Morgan Moses and guard Kevin Zeitler, but the left side — with James and guard Ben Powers — is not nearly as adept.

If rookie center Tyler Linderbaum doesn’t recover from a foot injury that Harbaugh said is “not a serious injury,” the Ravens will probably start Patrick Mekari in his place. Mekari is a better guard than center, though, and might be the best left tackle available right now.

Boyle still working

Veteran tight end Nick Boyle is trying to return from a serious leg injury that he suffered in November 2020, and while he has worked extremely hard, there are times when he plants his leg to cut and limps lightly away.

You question how long he can play this way or is this just part of his rehabilitation in returning to practice. He once was one of the better blocking tight ends in the NFL, an imposing figure when the Ravens have him, fellow tight end Mark Andrews and fullback Patrick Ricard lined up on the right side.

Boyle returned for a few games last season after two surgeries. The initial procedure, which he called “the worst surgery of my life,” repaired meniscus, PCL, MCL and fracture damage. A clean-up procedure, which he underwent last summer, delayed his return to the field. He still seems to be working his way back.

Jackson impresses

One of the best passes I ever saw Jackson throw was about a 14-yard out to receiver James Proche II on a third-and-8 at the Ravens’ 4-yard line on Monday. The pass was perfectly timed, as Jackson threw before Proche even made his break.

Very seldom does Jackson throw those types of timing patterns to the outside of the field. As for the rest of Jackson’s day, he was better on the short to intermediate throws than on the long ball, but overall he continues to perform well in training camp.

Wakeup call

This has been one of those “brother-in-law” type camps because the Ravens don’t want to risk injuries, and it’s about that time where some players start laying on each other and going through the motions.

So, it was great when rookie receiver Makai Polk ran a short crossing and turned to go up field only to get knocked into next week by undrafted rookie cornerback Denzel Williams. I assume some of the Ravens coaches weren’t too happy about the move, but it was nice to see a good hit in these dog days of summer.

It made you look forward to the regular-season opener.

Practice playmaker

Two rookies who performed on the opposite end of the spectrum Monday were receiver Shemar Bridges and cornerback Damarion Williams.

Bridges, who had been solid for most of training camp, dropped several passes and appeared to lose concentration. Williams knocked down a couple of passes, and it’s interesting to see how serious the Ravens are about having him return punts.

The kid is a playmaker, at least in practice, so far.

Helmets off

During several periods Monday, Harbaugh allowed the players to take their helmets off and walk or jog through passes. This is the complete opposite of previous years, which is a good thing after so many injuries a year ago.

Designated pass blocker?

I really like watching the pass protection period where the offensive and defensive linemen go one-on-one. Zeitler has performed well most of training camp, but the most impressive offensive lineman continues to be guard Tyre Phillips.

It’s gotten to the point that if NFL teams can put in different players in passing situations, why not make Phillips your designated pass blocker?

Just joking, folks.

Well, kind of.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Former Cowboys linebacker arrested again in Alabama

Former Dallas Cowboys and Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Rolando McClain was arrested again this week for drug possession and gun charges. According to a report from Birmingham ABC affiliate anchor Stephen Quinn, McClain, 33, was pulled over on Highway 157 in Moulton, AL for speeding. When an officer approached the car, police say the officer could smell marijuana coming from McClain’s vehicle. Police say that gave them probable cause to search the car.
MOULTON, AL
The Spun

Breaking: NFL Assistant Coach Fired On Tuesday Morning

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera made a change to his coaching staff on Tuesday. Rivera spoke to the media and announced that he has fired defensive line coach Sam Mills. When he was asked what went into the decision, he said it was a "difference of opinion." Mills had...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?

The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Cut Former Big Ten Star On Monday

The Kansas City Chiefs made a defensive end swap on Monday, signing Matt Dickerson while cutting Shilique Calhoun. Dickerson, who was released by the Arizona Cardinals on July 29, has played in 18 NFL games, all with the Tennessee Titans from 2018-20. In those 18 appearances, the former UCLA standout...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks fans react to Russell Wilson getting booed at Storm game

WNBA legend Sue Bird is calling it a career, having played nearly 20 years, making 13 All-Star teams and winning four championships with the Seattle Storm. Bird played her last game yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena. She goes out as the greatest athlete in Seattle history and a lot of people gave her shoutouts on social media as well as a video tribute during the game, including some Seahawks.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

See it: Giants players, coaches involved in massive brawl during practice

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley lowered his shoulder and hit cornerback Aaron Robinson hard, sending him to the ground. Barkley’s truck-stick hit was a bit more aggressive and physical than the standard of level play during camp practice — at least to date. And with temperatures again soaring near the triple digits (heat index), it was the spark that ignited the fire.
NFL
The Spun

Panthers Are Reportedly Pursuing Notable Quarterback Trade

With Baker Mayfield officially in-house and a young quarterback in development in rookie Matt Corral, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly looking to move their odd QB out. Per Benjamin Allbright, the Panthers are shopping Sam Darnold but his fifth-year option salary appears to be a hold up. Carolina gave up...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made headlines when he admitted to using the powerful psychedelic ayahuasca. Fortunately for Rodgers, while the substance is considered a Schedule I drug by federal law, there is no NFL rule preventing Rodgers from using ayahuasca. Effectively, the NFL has given Rodgers the green light to continue his psychedelic […] The post Aaron Rodgers receives green light to keep tripping balls appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Villanueva
Person
Patrick Ricard
ClutchPoints

Vikings: 2 first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Minnesota Vikings are having a busy offseason, just like the rest of the teams in the NFL. And also like the other 31 teams, they are seeing some interesting positional battles in the training camp. After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, where they both finished with sub-.500 records, the Vikings, under a new head coach in Kevin O’Connell, are looking to come out stronger in the upcoming 2022 NFL season. It’s going to be easier said than done, but that’s also why they are going to need to make the correct calls in deciding who will be starting on every position when Week 1 comes around. With that said, here are two first-stringers, who could potentially lose their current no. 1 designations before the season even kicks off in September.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers shopping QB Sam Darnold

Well, the Carolina Panthers may already have themselves a winner in the Great Quarterback Competition of 2022. According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Panthers are attempting to shop Sam Darnold. Allbright also notes, however, that the team “can’t get takers” on a potential deal due to Darnold’s fifth-year option.
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New York Jets
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Roger Goodell reveals desired suspension for Deshaun Watson

Last week, the NFL formally appealed Deshaun Watson‘s six-game suspension, seeking stricter punishment for the Cleveland Browns quarterback in response to 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits. Now, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has revealed the punishment he finds appropriate for Watson’s transgressions. At a league meeting on Tuesday afternoon, Goodell...
CLEVELAND, OH
Gamespot

Madden 23 - Baltimore Ravens Roster

Madden 23 is here, and that means virtual football fans once more have a full season's worth of debates to have, first downs to pick up, and hopefully, more than a few touchdown dances to choreograph. We're breaking down the Madden 23 rosters for all 32 teams, and in this guide, we'll be taking a look at the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens should once again have one of the best rushing offenses in the NFL with Lamar Jackson at quarterback. Baltimore is a complete team on both sides of the ball and should be an intriguing team to control in Franchise Mode and play as in head-to-head matches. If you're curious who the Ravens' best players are, where they stack up in the league as a whole, or which roster spots may need to be improved in Franchise mode, here's everything you need to know about the Madden 23 Ravens roster.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Justin Tucker signs four-year extension with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens announced they have reached a four-year extension with All-Pro kicker Justin Tucker reportedly worth $24 million. (Baltimore Ravens on Twitter) The $24 million extension, which contains $17.5 million in guarantees, makes him the highest paid kicker ever. The 32-year-old made 67-of-69 kicks (35-for-37 FG, 32-for-32 XP) in 2021 and set an NFL record with a 66-yard game-winning field goal against the Lions in Week 3. Tucker’s 91.1% field goal percentage is the best in NFL history (min. 100 attempts) and he is coming off a season where he made a career high 94.6%. It’s astounding to think that Tucker was undrafted out of the University of Texas after he has ascended to the status of being arguably the greatest kicker in NFL history.
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'

Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Tony Jefferson Offers 'Scouting Report' on Ravens Safeties

The Ravens also have veteran Tony Jefferson with several young players — Geno Stone, Adarius Washington and Chris Moore — fighting for roster spots. Jefferson is the elder statesman of the group and offered his take on the revamped secondary. “My scouting report is we’ve got all safeties...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, MD
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Sun is the largest general-circulation daily newspaper based in Maryland and provides coverage of local and regional news, events, issues, people, and industries

 https://www.baltimoresun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy