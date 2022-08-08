Read full article on original website
Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-10 19:37:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 19:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 745 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 900 PM MST for portions of east central Arizona, north central Arizona, northeast Arizona and west central Arizona.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Yavapai by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-08 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Yavapai THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 515 PM MST The storm which prompted the warning near Chino Valley has moved out of the area and towards Prescott. Therefore, this warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.
