ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Bergen County installs 2 new charging stations for county vehicles

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eX3m4_0h9cclcX00

Bergen County has installed two more electric vehicle charging stations in the county, as the transition to electric vehicles continues.

The two stations are the first of 10 to be installed and will be specifically for county vehicles.

"Lowering our carbon footprint to safeguard the environment for future generations is an urgent priority,” Bergen County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Tracy Silna Zur said in a statement. "The Board of Commissioners continues to support the expansion of electric vehicle use and charging in Bergen County for our employees and our residents."

Two stations were installed at the County Annex facility in Paramus.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Voice

Motorcycle Crash Shuts Down Morris County Street

Police were at the scene of a Morris County motorcycle crash that shut down a portion of the roadway during the afternoon. The crash occurred near Prospect Street in Dover around 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10, local police said in a release. It was not immediately clear whether any...
DOVER, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bergen County, NJ
City
Paramus, NJ
Bergen County, NJ
Traffic
Bergen County, NJ
Government
Daily Voice

Police Seek ID For Man Attempting To Burglarize Morris County Business

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to break into a Morris County business and caused damage to another commercial property. The man pictured above is wanted for questioning in an attempted commercial burglary and criminal mischief/property damage incident in Mountain Lakes, local police said on Wednesday, August 10.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
roi-nj.com

Fair Lawn’s facelift: Bergen County municipality feels improving look of storefronts will be boost for businesses

With approximately 300 storefronts and 33,000 residents to support them, Fair Lawn has the look and the density of so-many other mid-size business districts in the state. And like so many other municipalities, town officials have continually wondered if it has the look that’s needed to remain vibrant in a post-pandemic retail world.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
advertisernewssouth.com

Widespread power outage reported in northern NJ

The New Jersey Department of Transportation has reported downed live wires across Route 80 causing all lanes to close in both directions west of Exit 34 to Route 15 in Roxbury. The downed wires appear to be the reason for the widespread outage across northern NJ. According to Jersey Central...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
News 12

News 12

99K+
Followers
33K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy