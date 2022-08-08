Bergen County installs 2 new charging stations for county vehicles

Bergen County has installed two more electric vehicle charging stations in the county, as the transition to electric vehicles continues.

The two stations are the first of 10 to be installed and will be specifically for county vehicles.

"Lowering our carbon footprint to safeguard the environment for future generations is an urgent priority,” Bergen County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Tracy Silna Zur said in a statement. "The Board of Commissioners continues to support the expansion of electric vehicle use and charging in Bergen County for our employees and our residents."

Two stations were installed at the County Annex facility in Paramus.