Cancer

Olivia Newton-John dies at 73: John Travolta reacts

By Jovita Trujillo
 2 days ago

Sad news came Monday as it was announced that Olivia Newton-John passed away at the age of 73. Her husband John Easterling, said she died peacefully in the morning at her ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continue with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer,” read the Facebook post.

The singer and talented actress will always be remembered for her role as Sandy in “Grease.” The movie brought joy to millions of homes since its release in 1978. Her costar John Travolta, who played Danny in the iconic film, reacted to the news on social media with a heartfelt message to his costar.

John Travolta’s post

Travolta shared an old photo of Olivia with a sweet caption, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” he wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road, and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” The 68-year-old continued.

Grease

Olivia was 28 years old when she filmed Grease, and Travolta was 23. They maintained a friendship spanning over four decades, and while they had great chemistry, they were never romantic off-screen. “We were both with other people when we were filming and I think, respectfully, it just didn’t happen,“ she explained in the past, per Smooth Radio.

Grease premiere party 1978

There is a photo of them kissing at a premiere party but they never dated, Travolta’s costars said he had a crush on her though. Didi Conn, who played Frenchy told the Daily Mail in 2018, “Oh yeah, [he did like her].” “What was so much fun was that most of us were older than the characters we were playing so we just stayed in character all day long. So there was an ongoing improvisation happening so the flirting… was fine,” she continued.

Moods Of Love 1974

While Olivia’s acting career soared after she starred in Grease, she was proving to be a pop star before its release. Her singles topped the AC chart, where she amassed ten No. 1 singles including a record seven consecutively, from 1974 to 1976.

1992 Earth Walk

Newton-John’s music career cooled down in the ‘80s, and she was hoping to have a successful return when she compiled her third hits collection, Back to Basics: The Essential Collection 1971–1992 . The singer was planning a tour but had to cancel it after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, shortly after the album’s release.

Paramount Home Entertainment Celebrates DVD Releases Of 6 All-Time Musical Favorites

The costars famously reunited in 2002 to sing “You’re The One That I Want,” and he supported her throughout the years. In 2018 she said he would check up on her while she was undergoing breast cancer treatment, “He’s been wonderful. He calls and checks up on me,” she said. “He came to one of my shows — right before this happened, actually, right before my diagnosis,” the late star continued. “I saw him and I was hobbling around the dinner table because I was having trouble sitting down. And he was concerned.” Olivia said.

Olivia On 'Good Morning America' 2005

After she recovered, the kind of music she recorded changed, and she continued to release music and was an advocate while doing so. Her second exclusive album for Hallmark Cards was released in 2005, and proceeds from the album’s sales benefited breast cancer research. The album featured the song “Phenomenal Woman” based on the poem by Maya Angelou with featured guest vocals from Patti LaBelle, Mindy Smith, and other singers who have survived cancer or have been affected by it.

Didi Conn Joins Olivia Newton-John On Stage At Flamingo Las Vegas To Perform "Summer Nights"

Newton-John’s career continued, despite three bouts of cancer. After her 1992 diagnosis is returned in 2013, and again in 2017. During this time, she had a Vegas residency, and the three-year run prompted a fourth live album, Summer Nights: Live in Las Vegas (2015). She went on to be a guest judge on an episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race and was inducted into the Music Victoria Hall of Fame in 2015.

Fire Fight Australia Bushfire Relief Concert 2020

As recently as last year, she released music. In January 2021, she released a new single, “Window in the Wall”, with her daughter Chloe Lattanzi and the music video for the song peaked at No. 1 on the iTunes pop music video chart the week of its release.

