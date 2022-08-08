ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine

If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US

Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
Maine State
Maine Lifestyle
Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn

It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
Record-setting warm spell ending in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Much cooler air has arrived across Maine, ending a historic stretch of warm and hot weather. Portland reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, making it an official heat wave with three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees. That includes a record high temperature of 96 degrees on Sunday, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018.
PORTLAND, ME
I Tried Maine's Iconic Pat's Pizza for the First Time and I'm Forever Changed

I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
One Of The World's Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast

Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
EASTPORT, ME
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation

PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!

PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
PORTLAND, ME
A Washed Out Road In Western Maine Has Caused A 140 Mile Detour!

We've all heard the phrase "you can't get there from here", right? Even if it was only said as a joke. Anyone who has drive through rural Maine really understands the phrase. There are plenty of places that, while they may only be a few miles apart, require a much longer drive because the roads do not go directly from point a to point b.
JACKMAN, ME
How hot was it? Maine sets records

PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

