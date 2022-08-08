Read full article on original website
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Maine
If you happen to live in Maine, then you know that there are a lot of beautiful places around that you can explore. Whether you want to plan a quick and fun weekend getaway or you are looking for amazing places for a longer vacation, there is something for everything and everybody in Maine. With that in mind, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Maine that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are great choices for people of all ages and are a lot of fun. Here's what made it on the list:
This Eccentric Yurt Sits in a Maine Town You’ve Probably Never Been To
I stumbled across this incredible yurt on Air BnB and I had to show you all. If you are looking for a romantic getaway or a family fun weekend in the forest, this is your spot to go!. It is called, "Birdsong Yurt" and I understand why. When you're staying...
The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight
For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
Hotels in Maine Ranked as Some of the Most Expensive in the US
Are you having family come to Maine? You might want to clean out that spare room. Maine Biz reported on a new survey of room rates in the country. Great news if you own a hotel, bad news if you don't want to spend all your money on a place to sleep. Cheaphotels ranked only hotels close to a beach or the middle of the city where they were rated with at least three stars.
Maine Must Have Some of The Worst Roads in The Country
There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Just How Dry is Maine? Check Out the Difference of One Falmouth Lawn
It's dry. Don't believe it. Check out my lawn from last year and this year. The lawn on the left is what my lawn currently looks like. The lawn on the right is what it looked like almost exactly one year ago. I have never watered my lawn. This year is particularly obvious. Yes, most of Maine is 'abnormally dry'. I thought that was unusual, but actually, this is Maine's third year in a row being in a drought!
WMTW
Record-setting warm spell ending in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Much cooler air has arrived across Maine, ending a historic stretch of warm and hot weather. Portland reached 91 degrees on Tuesday, making it an official heat wave with three consecutive days of at least 90 degrees. That includes a record high temperature of 96 degrees on Sunday, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018.
I Tried Maine’s Iconic Pat’s Pizza for the First Time and I’m Forever Changed
I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine. It's been just over a month since I moved into my new house and became an official Mainer. But even though I've been in my new area for over 30 days, it wasn't until this past weekend when my college roommate, Mike, visited that I actually ventured out and tried some local eats in the area. So, after hearing about this spot for weeks and weeks (probably more like months and months, honestly), I decided to pull the trigger on what's sounded like the most iconic pizza place in Maine.
Iconic Maine Business Posts They’re ‘Now Hiring Blueberry Pies’
According to Indeed, there are well-over 36,000 jobs up for grabs in the entire state of Maine. From being a utility pole inspection foreman, to a work-from-home healthcare customer service representative, to an administrative assistant and so much more, the jobs are out there for those Mainers willing to work.
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
4 Perfectly Secluded Beaches in Maine for When You Want to Be Left Alone
Crowds of locals and tourists fill Maine's most popular beach destinations throughout the summer. But for some, the hustle and bustle of those beaches is just a little too much to handle. So if you're up for the extra drive, and perhaps a little hike as well, you can enjoy some of Maine's more exclusive (and secluded) beaches.
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
Why rabies vaccines are falling from the skies in Maine
HOULTON, Maine — In some parts of Maine on Wednesday, vaccines were literally falling from the sky, but they weren't ordinary vaccines, and they’re part of an important program. Every year since 2003, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Wildlife Services has teamed up with the Maine Center for...
WMTW
Dozens of Maine bottle redemption centers close amid pandemic, inflation
PORTLAND, Maine — Piles of green bags filled to the brim with bottles and cans have become a common sight for CLYNK customers around Maine. The recycling company hosts drop-off sites around the state for customers to leave recyclable glass, plastic and metal containers in designated bags, which are then hauled away. Their value is redeemed back to customers.
Maine's drought is forcing some farmers to make tough decisions
SACO, Maine — With much of Maine in moderate to severe drought, farmers in Cumberland and York counties are reporting reduced water levels, with some forecasting tough harvesting decisions on the horizon. Tim Leary with Leary Farm in Saco hasn’t checked on his water level in some time. He...
WGME
Summah scorcher coming to an end in Maine!
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Yep, you read the headline right... the longest stretch of consecutive 80+ degree days in Portland history will come crashing to an end on Wednesday as a cold front finally brings much cooler air to Maine. We'll see highs returning to the 70s (or even lower!) for the first time since July 18th.
A Washed Out Road In Western Maine Has Caused A 140 Mile Detour!
We've all heard the phrase "you can't get there from here", right? Even if it was only said as a joke. Anyone who has drive through rural Maine really understands the phrase. There are plenty of places that, while they may only be a few miles apart, require a much longer drive because the roads do not go directly from point a to point b.
WMTW
How hot was it? Maine sets records
PORTLAND, Maine — Temperatures soared across Maine on Sunday, setting records in Portland. The high temperature in Portland reached 96 degrees, breaking the old record for the date of 93 set back in 2001 and matched in 2018. The highest temperature ever recorded in August in Portland is 103...
Remembering the Maine connection of historian David McCullough
CAMDEN, Maine — For more than half a century, David McCullough wrote works of history and biography that achieved the uncommon distinction of being hugely popular and critically acclaimed. His books sold millions of copies and he won two National Book Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes. McCullough died on...
