Ashton Kutcher Opened Up About Why It Was So Important For Him And Mila Kunis To Appear In The “That '70s Show” Spinoff And Talked About The “Bizarre” Experience Of Returning To The Set After 16 Years
The married couple, who famously met on the original show in 1998, are set to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie in the upcoming Netflix spinoff, That '90s Show.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Enjoy Santa Barbara Beach Day Amid News of His Health Battle
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher is enjoying all that life has to offer. Before the Two and a Half Men alum shared that he was diagnosed with a rare form of vasculitis, he was spotted enjoying quality time at the beach in Santa Barbara with his wife Mila Kunis Aug. 6.
What We Know About Ashton Kutcher's Rare Autoimmune Disorder Diagnosis
There are different types of vasculitis depending on which blood vessels are affected, but it's systemic, meaning it can affect multiple organ systems.
Sister Wives' Kody Brown Looks Unrecognizable After Major Change, Leaves Fans Shocked
Kody Brown has left fans speechless after deciding to chop off his infamous long hair. A Sister Wives Instagram fan account shared side-by-side screenshots from two different Cameos the reality star did, one from June and the other August, showing his drastically different look."Kody Brown returned to Cameo after almost 2 months away," captioned the fan, referring to the video-sharing platform where fans can request personalized messages from their favorite celebs. "Looks like Kody has gone a lot more gray these days. Not that it matters. But He definitely looks different." Concluded the online user, "No shade on the gray...
Woman Stunned After Spotting Herself In Random Photo Of Husband Years Before They Met
A woman was left in shock after she spotted herself in a photo of her husband, years before they had even met. Ailiz Melina Zambrano Pinargote, 26, from Ecuador, had been looking through childhood photos when she spotted the picture, taken 15 years ago. In the background of the snap,...
Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’
Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
Jinger Duggar Wears Shortest Shorts Yet, Really Doesn't Care What Family Thinks Anymore!
Jinger Duggar stopped following her family’s rules a long time ago. Specifically, she threw the infamous Duggar dress code out the window when she married Jeremy Vuolo back in 2016. In case you’re somehow unfamiliar, the dress code is one of the many methods by which Jim Bob exerts...
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Very Sad’ About Pete Davidson Split Amid Reports He’s In Trauma Therapy Over Kanye’s Online Harassment
Kim Kardashian may have broken things off with Pete Davidson, but that doesn't mean she's not sad about their split.
Katy Perry Says ‘No Offense’ to Kim Kardashian After Pete Davidson Is Named Her M.A.S.H. ‘Lover’
Step aside, Orlando Bloom. Katy Perry has a new man in her life — according to M.A.S.H. The “Daisies” singer took part in a TikTok trend, in which participants use a filter to play the childhood game that determines your future house, car, number of children and lover.
Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch
Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
Hilaria Baldwin says she can feel the ‘wear and tear’ on her body after 7 pregnancies
Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid. On Thursday, Hilaria, 38, took to Instagram to share an update on her seventh pregnancy with her husband Alec Baldwin. "As I begin the final trimester of this pregnancy, I feel my body slowing down," she captioned a video of herself from a view years ago doing some pelvic stretches.
Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself
Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy
Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit
Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
Pete Davidson’s Post-Breakup T-Shirt Implies How He Feels Amid Kim Kardashian Split
In the few days since news broke that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up, the only public response has come from Kardashian’s ex, Kanye West. Still, Davidson’s post-breakup style may hint at how the SNL cast member is taking the split. While Davidson spent August 5 with...
Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Man baffled after he’s told not to talk to his own child on a flight
FLYING with children is a stressful experience for all involved. However, one man has revealed that it wasn’t his toddler’s screaming or naughty behaviour that annoyed a fellow passenger on his flight, but just a simple conversation. In a post on Reddit the father explained how a chat...
Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video
Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.
Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Who Claim She Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Photo — See The Pic
Chrissy Teigen is once again being targeted by social media trolls. On Sunday, August 7, the pregnant model shared a sweet photo of herself and son Miles, 4, clad in life jackets aboard a boat, but haters took to the comments section to take aim at her appearance."Something is soooo different about her," one fan wrote. "Still beautiful but so different." Echoed another, "Is that really you?"As usual, the cookbook author hit back at the negativity, writing, "You guys are somethin." She also replied to another person who made a note about her smile, to which she responded, "I've had...
