OK! Magazine

Sister Wives' Kody Brown Looks Unrecognizable After Major Change, Leaves Fans Shocked

Kody Brown has left fans speechless after deciding to chop off his infamous long hair. A Sister Wives Instagram fan account shared side-by-side screenshots from two different Cameos the reality star did, one from June and the other August, showing his drastically different look."Kody Brown returned to Cameo after almost 2 months away," captioned the fan, referring to the video-sharing platform where fans can request personalized messages from their favorite celebs. "Looks like Kody has gone a lot more gray these days. Not that it matters. But He definitely looks different." Concluded the online user, "No shade on the gray...
The Independent

Jane Seymour reveals Olivia Newton-John’s final days: ‘She just grabbed every single moment’

Close friend to Olivia Newton-John, Jane Seymour, has detailed the Hollywood veteran’s final days before her death at age 73.The actor’s husband, John Easterling, announced her death on her Facebook page on Monday (8 August).The Grease star had battled breast cancer on and off for 30 years, and “passed away peacefully” surrounded by her family and friends.Appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Tuesday, actor Jane Seymour paid tribute to the life of her friend, who she said “grabbed every single moment.”Asked if her death was a shock to her loved ones, the former Bond girl said: “Actually, I...
RadarOnline

Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch

Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
OK! Magazine

Inside Her Final Days: Upbeat Olivia Newton-John Was Hopelessly Devoted — To Herself

Olivia Newton-John passed away on Monday, August 8, and it looks like she spent some of her final days at home, which included spa treatments. “She went through so much wand this last bout of cancer took the wind out of her, but she was doing better and feeling more positive, thanks to a few splurges,” dished an insider. “She was getting everything from pricey skin procedures — nothing invasive and all meticulously planned — to dropping big money on a new wardrobe, jewelry and expensive haircuts and highlights.“Treating herself helped Olivia look and feel her best," the source shared....
extratv

Selena Gomez & Producer Andrea Iervolino Vacation Together in Italy

Gomez is vacationing with film producer Andrea Iervolino in Positano, Italy. The two were spotted catching some rays on a yacht, where they were joined by some friends. At one point, Iervolino had his hand wrapped around Gomez’s right ankle while he was in the water. Gomez was seen grinning while she sat on the edge of the yacht, close enough to get her feet wet.
OK! Magazine

Dean, Who? Tori Spelling Shows Off Tiny Frame In Red-Hot Swimsuit

Looking good, Tori Spelling! The starlet showed off her tiny frame in a red-hot swimsuit in order to promote her latest project. "Christmas in July {I mean August 🎄}…-It’s happening this week on #AtHomeWithTori on @vizio WatchFree+ on demand. My bff @jessamer and I plan an amazing #christmasinjuly pool party for our families," she captioned a slew of photos. "Complete with foam aka snow thx to @itsfoamtime and obsessed with ornament pool balls from @theholiball that we can also decorate the home with in December too!-Plus… my boy bestie @joshflagg1 cooks with me in the kitchen this week! He teaches...
Mary Duncan

Man enraged at fiancée for cheating but was shocked when her secret was revealed

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When one of my best friends got engaged, a guy named Danny that I’ve known since high school, I tried my best to be happy for him. Danny was the kind of guy who never wanted to be single. He would go from girlfriend to girlfriend, often with disastrous results, and never pause to take a breath.
Fatherly

Bindi Irwin’s Baby Daughter Gets The Best Nickname For Steve Irwin In Adorable Video

Bindi Irwin's 1-year-old daughter, Grace Warrior Irwin Powell, sadly won’t be able to meet her grandpa, the iconic Steve Irwin, aka the Crocodile Hunter, who passed away from an incident with a stingray. He died in 2006, 15 years before his daughter, Bindi, would go on to have a little one of her own. But even though he's not there physically with Bindi or Grace, Steve's very much in his granddaughter's life, and the young toddler even has an adorable nickname for him.
OK! Magazine

Chrissy Teigen Hits Back At Trolls Who Claim She Looks Unrecognizable In Latest Photo — See The Pic

Chrissy Teigen is once again being targeted by social media trolls. On Sunday, August 7, the pregnant model shared a sweet photo of herself and son Miles, 4, clad in life jackets aboard a boat, but haters took to the comments section to take aim at her appearance."Something is soooo different about her," one fan wrote. "Still beautiful but so different." Echoed another, "Is that really you?"As usual, the cookbook author hit back at the negativity, writing, "You guys are somethin." She also replied to another person who made a note about her smile, to which she responded, "I've had...
