Read full article on original website
Related
Semiconductor Stocks Pressured Following Nvidia's Q2 Preannouncement
NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 7.9% on Monday after the semiconductor giant preannounced just $6.7 billion in revenue for the July quarter, well below the $8.1 billion in revenue analysts were expecting. Several leading semiconductor stocks traded lower in sympathy for Nvidia as investors anticipate a potentially weak quarter in the semi industry.
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Aug 8, 2022
U.S. stocks closed mostly lower on Friday in a volatile trading session as a stronger-than-expected jobs report reignited fears that the Fed would continue to aggressively increase interest rates in a bid to control rising inflation. The S&P and Nasdaq ended in negative territory. However, the Dow managed to close in the green.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
NASDAQ
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Astronics Q2 Earnings
Astronics ATRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Astronics missed estimated earnings by 78.95%, reporting an EPS of $-0.34 versus an estimate of $-0.19. Revenue was up $17.97 million from the same period last...
Robinhood, Procter & Gamble And 3 Other Big Stocks Insiders Are Selling
U.S. crude oil futures traded mostly lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Helbiz HLBZ shares increased by 118.9% to $1.64 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 139.7 million shares, making up 6210.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $66.6 million. TOMI Environmental...
InvestorPlace
7 Growth Stocks Looking Attractive Following a Correction
Though this year hasn't gotten off on the right foot for stocks, the red ink has presented some good opportunities to buy growth stocks on weakness. Adobe (ADBE) can benefit from the growth of the gig economy. As more people become freelancers, the complexities of paying taxes as an independent...
Akerna: Q2 Earnings Insights
Akerna KERN reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Akerna missed estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.15 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was up $1.18 million from the same period last...
Why Invitae Climbed Around 279%; Here Are 98 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Invitae Corporation NVTA surged 278.5% to close at $8.63 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS. BioAtla, Inc. BCAB jumped 83.1% to close at $6.61 on Wednesday following Q2 results. Allego N.V. ALLG gained 57.1% to settle at $5.83 amid volatility in low-float former SPAC names. Lixiang Education Holding Co.,...
EnerSys: Q1 Earnings Insights
EnerSys ENS reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. EnerSys reported in-line EPS of $1.15 versus an estimate of $1.15. Revenue was up $84.10 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last...
Bridgeline Digital's Earnings Outlook
Bridgeline Digital BLIN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bridgeline Digital will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.06. Bridgeline Digital bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
NASDAQ
We Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Passed With Ease
The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.
3 Reasons to Buy the Dip on Palantir
The mercurial stock is down after earnings, but there is still plenty of reason for optimism for long-term investors.
Benzinga
Earnings Preview For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals NBY is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.03. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences EVLO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-08-11. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Evelo Biosciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.43. Evelo Biosciences bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Comments / 0