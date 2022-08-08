ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

Results 2022: Meet the Democrats running for Florida governor

ORLANDO, Fla. – On Aug. 23, Democrats will decide who will take on incumbent governor Ron DeSantis in the November general election. Rep. Charlie Crist and Florida Agricultural Commissioner Nikki Fried, considered the frontrunners in the race, are in a heated fight for the Democratic nomination. Meanwhile, little has been heard from candidates Cadance Daniel and Robert Willis.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Nikki Fried campaign touts poll showing her within 7 points of Charlie Crist

'This poll was commissioned at the height of his expected TV spending and he’s still losing vote share.'. A new survey of the Florida Democratic Primary race for Governor shows U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist ahead of Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried 42% to 35%. But Fried’s campaign is promoting the poll as evidence of Crist’s inability to “break through” in the contest.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist blames Ron DeSantis for Panhandle school Black hero controversy

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist is blaming Gov. Ron DeSantis for the treatment of a Pensacola-area teacher who walked out after a district employee removed pictures of historic Black “heroes” from his classroom walls. The Pensacola News Journal on Wednesday reported that O.J. Semmes Elementary School teacher Michael James...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Jayer Williamson backs Joel Rudman in HD 3 race

Former U.S. Rep. Jeff Miller has also endorsed the Navarre doctor. Outgoing state Rep. Jayer Williamson is endorsing Dr. Joel Rudman to succeed him in House District 3. “I believe Dr. Rudman is the right Republican to represent us in the state Capitol,” Williamson said. “He already has a record of standing up for freedom and we can trust him to stand with Gov. DeSantis to keep Florida free and open for business.”
NAVARRE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Primary elections: Four Democrats, one Republican in battle for new Florida District 93 seat

Matt Willhite's decision to leave the state House to run for the Palm Beach County Commission has left newly drawn District 93 wide open. Four Democrats – youth director Shelly Albright, social worker Seth Densen, legislator staff member Tom Valeo and Port of Palm Beach Commissioner Katherine Waldron – are competing in the Aug. 23 primary essentially to replace Willhite, whose old District 86 covered much of the same territory as District 93.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Wilton Simpson
floridapolitics.com

Poll: Cory Mills holds slim edge over Anthony Sabatini in CD 7

Meanwhile, a PAC just started spending against Sabatini in the Orlando market. A new poll shows Republican Cory Mills neck-and-neck with Anthony Sabatini in the Republican Primary in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. The news comes as a PAC launches a major ad buy opposed to Sabatini’s candidacy. A...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Michael Johnson says Sarasota needs fresh leadership, dismisses concerns about recent residency

He faces incumbent Joe Gruters in an open GOP Primary. As Michael Johnson runs for Senate in Sarasota, he still spends a share of time in Seminole County. He’s had to deal with car issues in the area he lived several years in a home he co-owns with his son. But he also rents a villa in Sarasota, where he has met with civic organizations and recently debated opponent Sen. Joe Gruters at a political forum.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Election State#Last Call#First Shot#Republican#Democratic#Florida Watch#Gop#Chief Demings#American
floridapolitics.com

EMILY’s List backs 21 Florida legislative candidates

Most of the candidates are incumbents or candidates without Primary opposition. But a handful are in fierce Democratic races. EMILY’s List, a national political action committee supporting Democratic women candidates who support abortion rights, is revealing its endorsement of 21 legislative candidates in Florida. “The anti-choice extremist Republican majority...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Alan Cohn returns to Tampa airwaves in CD 15 ad

Jim Norton makes an unwanted cameo in the ad as well. Longtime Tampa Bay television viewers will see a familiar face on the airwaves. Democratic congressional candidate Alan Cohn just announced a six-figure ad buy for his first television ads of the cycle. The ads are broadcasting now in Florida’s 15th Congressional District.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Google
CBS Miami

South Florida woman joins others in lawsuit over 'Stop the Woke Act'

FORT LAUDERDALE - The case against the 'Stop the Woke Act' went before a judge this week after a group filed a lawsuit to try to stop it.  The new law went into effect July 1st, it not only bans critical race theory in schools but blocks businesses from requiring diversity practices or training.  CBS 4 sat down with one of the plaintiffs in the case from Broward County. "Chicago Freedom movement was the work that got us the Fair Housing Act and my father and Dr. King, and Al Raby was instrumental in doing this," Chevarra Orrin told us....
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
newstalkflorida.com

Florida’s New Gaming Control Commission to Crack Down on Gambling Market

The Florida Gaming Control Commission is a new regulatory body created to oversee the gambling market in the state. This commission was created in response to the growing popularity of gambling and the need for stronger regulation of this industry. The commission will have various responsibilities, including licensing and regulating casinos, card clubs, and other gaming establishments. They will also be responsible for enforcing gambling laws and investigating complaints.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy