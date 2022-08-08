ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Ascent Health

By Aysha Decuir
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SwkEF_0h9cc4wf00

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, Brady Middleton with Ascent Health sits down with Ashley Doughty to discuss his business. For more details, watch the video above.

Comments / 0

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Living: Barak Shriners

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Today on Louisiana Living, David Gulledge and Scotty Adams with the Barak Shriners talk with Ashley about events happening in support of the Barak Shrines. Watch the videos above for more details. For more Louisiana Living CLICK HERE
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ktve#Kard
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana travelers must present REAL ID starting May 2023

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles wants to remind Louisiana residents to get a REAL ID card before the May deadline. Since the 9/11 attacks, many forms of security have changed, especially when it comes to identification. “All but one of the terrorists in the 9/11 attacks received a credential […]
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receiving $20M to further project

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge to New Orleans rail receives $20 million in funding as the project progresses, according to Congressman Garret Graves. Graves said funding includes real estate acquisition, design, and construction of train stations in Baton Rouge and Gonzales. In a statement, Graves hits at the lack of funding Louisiana […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
klax-tv.com

Louisiana Levee Bike Path Proposed, First Leg from Boyce to Marksville

Yesterday afternoon the police jury heard a presentation on a project to create bike trails on Louisiana Levees. The overall plan stretches from Shreveport to the Gulf but the phase that concerned the police jury is a 62 mile path from Boyce to Alexandria. ABC 31 News’ Joel Massey was there and has this report.
BOYCE, LA
redriverradio.org

More Cases of Monkey Pox Detected in Louisiana

MONKEY POX IN NW LA - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Thursday that two cases of the monkey pox have been discovered in Northwest Louisiana. This comes after the federal government declared a public health emergency last Thursday, the outbreak has infected more than 6,600 Americans. As of now...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana Boardwalk under new ownership

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Louisiana Boardwalk has been sold to a new ownership group, Boardwalk Routh, LLC, part of the Routh Group out of Texas. A Routh Group spokesman said the new partnership will help identify opportunities for growth and investment. “Building the Routh Group into the company it is...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
West Side Journal

Donelon worried about possible insurance “redline” for Louisiana

Catastrophic hurricanes during the last two years could lead insurance underwriters to “redline” Louisiana property owners, state Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said on Aug. 1. “Redlining” is an underwriting practice that involves rejection of a risk based solely on geographical location. He told Press Club of Baton...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Heart of Louisiana: Great Raft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a log jam hundreds of years in the making, that blocked any boat traffic on Louisiana’s Red River. It wasn’t until the mid-19th century that a riverboat captain figured out how to clear the mess. During the state’s early history, the...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy