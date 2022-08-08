With CDC expected to ease COVID guidelines, NY superintendents hopeful for return to normal learning

Read full article on original website
Fun in the Sun at Papi Grande’s Beach BarJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Summer Cuisine and Then Some at Taste of Orchard ParkJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
This Man Paid Off the Mortgage for the Family of Someone Killed in the Buffalo ShootingKennardo G. JamesBuffalo, NY
Josh Allen Has Been Named as The Scariest Player for 2022PamKazBuffalo, NY
Dramatic rise of gun violence amid teens and young adults – Treasure Coast resources to help before tragedy strikesEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
spectrumlocalnews.com
5 things to know about the new school year as COVID numbers climb again in N.C.
College students are starting to move back into their dorms. Younger students in North Carolina’s traditional-calendar schools are getting ready to start a new year in a couple short weeks. North Carolina’s coronavirus case numbers have seen a bump in recent weeks, fueled by yet another new variant. But...
Catholic Health Home Care holding 'On the Spot' hiring event
BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you're a nurse looking for a new job, Catholic Health Home Care is hiring. The company is holding a 'On the Spot' hiring event on Thursday, August 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 4201 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga. Catholic...
WNYT
New York state facing teacher shortage
As millions of students prepare to get back in the classroom, schools across the country are facing a teacher shortage. It’s causing school districts and law makers to find ways to combat the problem that’s been a growing problem for years now. New York State is not immune...
spectrumlocalnews.com
State labor officials will study employment of transgender New Yorkers
State Department of Labor officials will conduct a study of the employment picture facing transgender people in New York as part of a bill signed Wednesday by Gov. Kathy Hochul. "As the birthplace of the movement for LGBTQ+ equality, New York must always push forward to ensure all New Yorkers...
Health care workers at Kaleida deliver 10-day notice of informational picket
Health care workers have delivered a 10-day notice to the Kaleida Health administration for an informational picket that will be held on August 18, the union representing the workers announced.
The Jewish Press
NY Issues Guidelines for Domestic Terror Prevention Plans
New York State is issuing new guidelines for the development of domestic terrorism prevention plans, the governor’s office announced Tuesday (Aug. 9). The move comes in response to the mass terror attack that took place this past May at a supermarket in Buffalo. Speaking (virtually) at a two-day Threat...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Some businesses moving out of state, frustrated by increasing premiums and fees
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — It’s a tough time right now for many businesses. Inflation, supply-chain issues, staffing shortages and a whole lot of increasing insurance premiums and fees are piling up and causing some to pull out of New York State. Anthony DAgoistino owns three childcare schools in...
WKBW-TV
How some Western New York school districts are preparing for a bus driver shortage
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — School districts across Western New York are preparing for a bus driver shortage just one month before the school year starts. "Bus drivers and support staff, that is definitely a dire need. We're looking for bus drivers. We're looking for bus aides," Grand Island Assistant Superintendent Michael Lauria said.
Polio: What to know about signs, symptoms of virus as fears rise in New York
Fears about polio are rising in New York after a case of the virus was found in an unvaccinated adult in Rockland County, the first person known to be infected with the virus in the United States in nearly a decade.
Trocaire College announces health career program
Trocaire College announced today its new Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn Program running virtually for 10 weeks starting September 26.
How Will New York State Pay You to Become a Child Care Provider?
Are you a child care provider in New York State? How long have you been a child care provider? Did you get your license before January 28, 2022? Or did you get the license after that date?. If you received your child care license after that January 28, 2022, there...
Sister Grace: ‘We tried getting help for him’
Bello said he understands there may be people out there who want to help or donate in any way they can, but at this time, they are not accepting donations or assistance from the public in any way.
wnypapers.com
Hochul announces issuance of guidance to support counties' development of domestic terrorism prevention plans
In wake of Buffalo attack, governor issued executive order 18 requiring each county & city of New York to develop plans to confront domestic terrorism, including racially & ethnically motivated violence. √ Summit focused on development of local threat assessment and management teams. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the issuance of...
thechallengernews.com
Community Access Services to Host Backpack Giveaway Event for Local Buffalo Students and Their Families
The annual community event will offer supply-filled backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis; feature music, snacks and more. Community Access Services (CAS) of WNY, an affiliate of Evergreen Health and local nonprofit that helps communities of color in Buffalo and Erie County access healthcare, will host its annual backpack giveaway and community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the organization’s main office located at 3297 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, NY.
wutv29.com
Buffalo has 138 teacher openings as first day of school nears
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Teacher shortages are making headlines across the country, and some local districts are not being spared. Buffalo Public Schools currently has 138 openings with the first day of school only four weeks away. 69 teachers have retired, and 69 teachers have resigned. Phil Rumore, president of the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Founder of new Raleigh recovery facility shares his story of addiction and the center's plans
RALEIGH, N.C. — Over the last 20 years, more than 28,000 North Carolinians have died because of a drug overdose, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. And substance abuse has only increased as a result of the pandemic. That's why a new facility in the Triangle is trying to help.
AG puts ReAwaken America Tour coming to Batavia this week on warning
BATAVIA, N.Y. — There is more controversy Tuesday over the ReAwaken America Tour coming to Genesee County this weekend, after a letter sent by the New York State Attorney General to event organizers. The event has featured speakers including former President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump and former national...
AOL Corp
Gov. Hochul encourages local N.Y. gov’ts to aid in combating extremism and domestic terrorism
ALBANY — Gov. Hochul highlighted steps New York is taking to combat domestic terrorism Tuesday as she encouraged local governments to prepare plans to counter extremism. The governor cited the race-fueled Buffalo mass shooting that left 10 dead in May as she outlined plans to bolster local efforts to prevent similar tragedies, including $10 million in state funds for the development of Threat Assessment and Management Teams.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Activist pushes staffers to unionize on anniversary of Cuomo's resignation
New York government looks differently in the year since former Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down after a decade at the helm, with leaders continuing to push for a new era of transparency and accountability. But activists say it will take much greater political courage to see true change in Albany.
WKBW-TV
Williamsville Central School District anticipates bus driver shortage to begin school year
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — In its community update issued on Tuesday, the Williamsville Central School District said it anticipates a bus driver shortage to begin the school year. The district said if you're interested in being a bus driver, you should contact Student Transportation of America at (716) 912-6143.
