Times Gazette
Erkins speaker at Hillsboro FGBMFI
The Hillsboro Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) will hold a dinner meeting at Saturday, Aug. 13 at 24 Exchange Deli and Pizza, 144 W. Main St., Hillsboro. The in-person dinner is at 6 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. The event will be on Facebook Live at...
Times Gazette
Let’s go staff
Hillsboro Superintendent Tim Davis (right, front) dressed up and joined the marching band, cheerleaders, color guard and others in helping energize staff members Wednesday morning for the upcoming school year during the school’s annual “District Day”. The first day of classes for students at Hillsboro is Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Times Gazette
BMV tells county it needs additional space for office
The Highland County Board of Commissioners heard a request from representatives from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) concerning the need for more office space at its weekly Wednesday meeting. Commissioner Jeff Duncan, the board president, said the board has had conversations with Renee Gibbs, deputy registrar in Hillsboro, as...
Times Gazette
Weastec donates sanitizer to fair
The Hillsboro Rotary Club recently donated 24 gallons of hand sanitizer to the Highland County Senior Fairboard to be used at the livestock barns during the fair. The donation was made possible by a partnership with Weastec. The Hillsboro Rotary Club wishes everyone to have a great time at the Highland County Fair. Pictured )l-r) are Weastec representative Dustin Lykins, Highland CountySenior Fairboard member Wayne Bowman, and Hillsboro Rotarians Robert Moots and Amy Hamilton.
Times Gazette
Harvesting Healthy Minds
For the second year, the Highland County Community Action Organization and a host of other sponsors will hold the Harvesting Healthy Minds Breakfast and Presentation at the Highland County Fair from 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7. The event is held to connect farmers with local mental health providers and resources...
Times Gazette
Times Gazette
WILMINGTON —Highland County’s representative — Filo Beddoe — was chosen as the winner Friday night in the inaugural Battle of the Bands held on Sugartree Street in downtown Wilmington. The other bands were Sean Poole & Buckin’ Country representing Fayette County and Reeking Havoc from Clinton...
Times Gazette
Leesburg Historical Society gets $6K for depot
Modern Woodmen of America teamed up with Leesburg Area Historical Society recently for the Judy Mason Memorial Cookout to raise funds in order to restore the village’s B&O Train Depot. Funds raised through the outing totaled $3,580. Modern Woodmen matched up to $2,500 of the fundraiser to bring the...
wnewsj.com
Farm to fork family fun: Dinner in Fields coming up soon in Clinton County
UNION TOWNSHIP — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields will be held on Saturday, August 20 at a new, state-of-the-art Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event will be an opportunity to visit the agricultural facility before it opens for business. And...
Times Gazette
Adena adds five new providers
Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five health care providers across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers are delivering more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is pleased to welcome:. Danielle Ball, LISW, is...
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in Ohio
If you're in the Buckeye State and craving a hot dog, you should check out these local businesses. This local favorite in Parma, Ohio serves delicious all-beef jumbo hot dogs and was voted Greater Cleveland's best hot dog by cleveland.com readers. You can get your hot dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, or coleslaw. You can also order the hillbilly jumbo dog, which is a hot dog topped with chili and coleslaw.
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
WSAZ
Scioto County fair among oldest in America
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Scioto County Fair among oldest in America. There is a rich tradition in Ohio when it comes to the state and county fairs. That heritage is on display this week in Lucasville where the Scioto County fair has set up shop. Tony traveled to what he calls the “Grand-daddy of them all” for this week’s county fair showcase.
Times Gazette
TAKE NOTE
The Southern State Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10 on SSCC’s Hillsboro Campus, Room 347, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. Upon adjournment of the regular meeting, the Long-Term Planning/Facilities Committee is scheduled to meet. Hillsboro budget hearing. There will be a public hearing...
Times Gazette
Grow! Highland County receives $2,000
Peoples Bank recently donated $2,000 to Grow! Highland County. The economic development program is designed to foster entrepreneurship and small business growth throughout the county. Pictured (l-r) are Grow! President Amanda Hall, Grow! Vice President Diana Setty, facilitator Tracy Evans and People’s Bank employee Candace Frump.
Times Gazette
T-G still accepting donations for Kentucky
The Times-Gazette is still serving as a drop off location for donations intended for the victims of flooding in Kentucky. But there is an added twist since the original round of donations to The Times-Gazette were collected last Friday and delivered to Kentucky. Anyone donating items at the newspaper now will be entered into a drawing for a $15 Daily Grind gift card plus a free bouquet from Hottle Glad Garden, located at 6159 S.R. 138 west of Hillsboro.
Eaton Register Herald
‘It can, and will be repaired’
GRATIS — Residents near and far were saddened by the news of a semi driver getting his truck and trailer stuck inside, and severely damaging, the historic Brubaker Covered Bridge when he attempted to drive through it on Friday, Aug. 5. The 88-foot Brubaker Bridge was built in 1887...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County marriage licenses issued in July
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in July:. • Jeramey Michael Breen, 37, who works in construction, and Kelli Dawn Mann,...
soapboxmedia.com
Union resident just bought the whole pizza pie
Now a chain of about 50 locations, Snappy Tomato Pizza was started in Northern Kentucky, and in Northern Kentucky it will stay. Tim Gayhart, a Union resident and native of Cincinnati, just bought the company. Gayhart already owned five franchised Snappy Tomato restaurants, and developed 13 others. As of July, he owns the whole pie.
Fox 19
Kroger announces locations that will offer sports betting in 2023
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Starting next year, sports betting will be legal in Ohio. With that in mind, grocery stores like Kroger, bars, casinos, restaurants and other locations around the state are sending in their applications, hoping to take advantage of the opportunity. In 2021, Gov. Mike DeWine signed the...
Daily Standard
Area steer sets state record
COLUMBUS - An Auglaize County teen and her steer named Cruiser shattered a record at the Ohio State Fair Sale of Champions livestock auction on Sunday afternoon at the WCOL Celeste Center. Ryleigh Egbert's Grand Champion Market Beef went for $225,000, smashing the previous record of $140,000 set in 2011....
