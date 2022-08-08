The Times-Gazette is still serving as a drop off location for donations intended for the victims of flooding in Kentucky. But there is an added twist since the original round of donations to The Times-Gazette were collected last Friday and delivered to Kentucky. Anyone donating items at the newspaper now will be entered into a drawing for a $15 Daily Grind gift card plus a free bouquet from Hottle Glad Garden, located at 6159 S.R. 138 west of Hillsboro.

HILLSBORO, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO