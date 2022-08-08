Sunny for now, thunderstorms return later this week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Monday, Utah! Sunny skies return across the Beehive State with monsoonal moisture staying just south of southern Utah Monday afternoon. High pressure remains in place Monday and will allow for seasonal temperatures to return to the Wasatch Front with low to mid 90’s this afternoon, triple-digit heat for St. George.

The dry weather doesn’t last for too long. Central and southern portions of Utah will begin to see showers and thunderstorms return on Tuesday afternoon with the greatest potential for storms being over southwest Utah. On Wednesday, a trough of low pressure moving through the Pacific Northwest will increase southwest flow over Utah and send moisture surging into northern Utah as well.

This is just the beginning of an active pattern that will remain in place through the end of the week, possibly the weekend as well. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase on Thursday with coverage statewide.

Southerly flow staying in place through the end of the week will keep the threat of showers in place as well. Daytime highs will cool slightly below normal for all areas through the extended forecast with low 90s for the Wasatch Front, and mid-90s for St. George.

Bottom Line — Dry weather only lasts through Tuesday for southwest Utah and Wednesday for the Wasatch Front. The active pattern remains through the weekend.

