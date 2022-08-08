ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

College football rankings: Preseason 2022 Coaches Poll released

Fall practice is in full swing across college football and with that comes the release of USA Today's 2022 Preseason Coaches Poll, the first look at who coaches around the country feel are best-suited to compete for championships this fall. Last season, Alabama was the preseason No. 1 in the Coaches and Associated Press rankings and entered the College Football Playoff as the top seed and SEC champion before losing to Georgia in the national championship game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Preseason Coaches Poll: 4 B1G teams start 2022 season in top 25

The preseason coaches poll coming out on Monday is yet another sign that the 2022 college football season is inching ever closer. That preseason top 25 as voted on by the coaches was officially released by USA TODAY on Monday. Unsurprisingly, Alabama led the way at No. 1 as Nick...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Coaches Poll#Ohio State#American Football#Notre Dame 6#Texas A M 8
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon just misses the Top 10 in first 2022 USA TODAY coaches poll

The 2022 college football season is around the corner and the first USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll has been tabulated and published with the Ducks just missing the Top 10. Oregon is ranked No. 12 in the poll with Utah being the highest ranked Pac-12 team at No. 8. But perhaps more importantly is that the Ducks’ first opponent and the defending national champions, Georgia Bulldogs, comes in at No. 3. USC, who finished the 2021 season unranked, has reshaped its entire program with a new coach in Lincoln Riley and a bunch of new transfers. Those efforts were clearly noticed as the Trojans will be the No. 15 team in the country when the season begins. In other noteworthy news with the poll, Mario Cristobal’s Miami team is No. 17, and BYU, who comes to Autzen Stadium in Week 3, just missed the Top 25. Besides the big three of the Pac-12, no other conference team was able to crack the poll.
EUGENE, OR
saturdaytradition.com

Preseason Coaches Poll: Surprise team included among 4 receiving first-place votes for 2022

The preseason coaches poll for USA TODAY had four teams receive first place votes and one of those teams surprised many people. Alabama had 64 votes, Georgia secured 6 votes, and Ohio State received 5 first place votes. Ohio State was the lone B1G school that received a first place vote in the preseason coaches poll. Those three teams were expected to be at the top of the poll, but the fourth team to receive a first place vote was Texas.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Heisman Trophy
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Bleacher Report

2022 NBA Rookies Most Likely to Look Like Steals

NBA prospects slip through the draft's cracks every year. What second-rounders will emerge as rookie rotation players like Herb Jones and Ayo Dosunmu did last season? Which undrafted player has the best chance to earn a role, the way Jose Alvarado did in New Orleans?. Steals can also be late...
NBA
Bleacher Report

ESPN: 'Don't Be Surprised' If Chiefs Keep 4 RBs Due to Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injuries

When the Kansas City Chiefs made Clyde Edwards-Helaire the No. 32 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the expectation was that he would become the top option in the backfield. And while he's had his moments, injuries have made him an unreliable feature back. So according to ESPN's Adam Teicher, the Chiefs will likely go into the 2022 season with contingency plans in place:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Cardinals Hoping DeAndre Hopkins Suspension Will Be Reduced to 4 Games

The Arizona Cardinals remain optimistic the NFL will decrease its suspension for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler reported the team believes there's still a chance Hopkins' six-game ban could be reduced to four games. The league suspended him for violating its performance-enhancing drug policy. Per...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Matt Nagy: 'Don't Know How I'll Feel' for Preseason Game vs. Bears in Chicago

The Chicago Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy after the 2021 season, but he is still going to be in Soldier Field for the start of the 2022 campaign. Nagy is a senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach for the Kansas City Chiefs, who travel to Chicago as the opponent for the Bears' preseason opener on Saturday. He said he isn't sure how he will feel as a visitor, per Pete Sweeney of SB Nation:
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy