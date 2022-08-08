The 2022 college football season is around the corner and the first USA TODAY AFCA coaches poll has been tabulated and published with the Ducks just missing the Top 10. Oregon is ranked No. 12 in the poll with Utah being the highest ranked Pac-12 team at No. 8. But perhaps more importantly is that the Ducks’ first opponent and the defending national champions, Georgia Bulldogs, comes in at No. 3. USC, who finished the 2021 season unranked, has reshaped its entire program with a new coach in Lincoln Riley and a bunch of new transfers. Those efforts were clearly noticed as the Trojans will be the No. 15 team in the country when the season begins. In other noteworthy news with the poll, Mario Cristobal’s Miami team is No. 17, and BYU, who comes to Autzen Stadium in Week 3, just missed the Top 25. Besides the big three of the Pac-12, no other conference team was able to crack the poll.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO