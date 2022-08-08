Eat Texas Roadhouse Tuesday to help Kentucky flood victims

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The recent floods in Kentucky have led Kentuckians, as well as residents of surrounding states to help the community pick up the pieces and recover. On Tuesday, one restaurant chain is doing its part to provide aid to the relief efforts.

Texas Roadhouse plans to donate 100% of its profits on Tuesday to support the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Twenty-eight restaurant locations, from West Virginia, Kentucky and western Pennsylvania, are participating in the fundraiser.

“We actually have a location in Pike County (Kentucky), which is in the backyard of where a lot of this devastation has happened,” Texas Roadhouse Marketing Coach Chelsie Cordial said.

There’s no doubt that Pike County is far from north central West Virginia, but you can still make an impact while close to home. Participating locations within the viewing area include the ones located on Monongahela Boulevard in Star City and on Emily Drive in Clarksburg.

If you don’t plan on going to one of the participating Texas Roadhouse locations, you can click here to donate directly to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

“Just thank you to all the guests who are going to choose to dine with us on Tuesday so that we can help relieve some of the people in need that didn’t have that support from the start,” Cordial said.

