‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Meet the Haglers. This Katy family was searching for one more child but got 4 instead
KATY, Texas — A Katy family of five was expecting to have their last child, but instead, they got the surprise of their lives. There wasn't just one baby, there were four. Inside the Hagler home, feeding times are truly a sight to behold. "It's not always this quiet,"...
Moms share their advice on getting kids back into the routine for the new school year
HOUSTON — Thousands of students are feeling the pain of that early alarm as Houston-area school districts return to school this month. And it’s not always easy to get back into a groove for the new school year. KHOU 11 Morning News spoke with two moms on how...
Houston Super Lawyer Sings With a Country Music Star, Throws His Wife the Sweetest Bday Bash — This Is Tony Buzbee In Love
Frances Moody Buzbee and Catherine Hart Swab dancing to the sounds of Clay Walker at the Buzbee 30th birthday bash. (Photo by Pixel Studio Productions) So he might not be the greatest singer in the world but it’s a surefire thing that Tony Buzbee is one of the nation’s most successful litigators, an unabashed showman and madly in love with Frances Moody Buzbee. All were evidenced when the former Marine and Texas A&M grad wooed his bride of one year with a 30th birthday party that will long be remembered as a rhinestone cowgirl extravaganza.
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled and refused to refund deposit
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
Tracking down famous ‘Michael Jackson’ street performer
Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we went on a mission to find the most famous Michael Jackson street performer in Houston. He’s appeared in dozens of viral videos across the country and we wanted to witness his performance for ourselves. We tracked him down and we were surprised by his message. We’ll share it with you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Houston's oldest deli built its business on secret family recipes for 70 years
At sandwich spot Nielsen's Delicatessen on Richmond Avenue, the truth is in the homemade mayo.
Former jail turned dive bar and live music venue in Spring now for sale
Jailhouse Saloon closed in June and the building will soon have a new owner.
Bun B's Trill Burgers pop-up returns to Houston with two dates
After his 'Good Morning America' win, the Texas rapper comes home to serve more smashburgers.
Missing Almond Gene Little from Houston last seen more than 20 years ago
FOX 26 is continuing to shine a light on the thousands of missing people from the Greater Houston area. We bring you the story of a daughter who says her father hasn't been seen in more than 20 years and is desperately searching for closure. "This has taken a toll...
'He will always be with us' | Mother of twin toddler killed in freak concrete truck crash talks about tragedy
HOUSTON, Texas — Despite their devastating loss, the Resendiz family considers it a miracle that three out of four of them survived when a concrete truck literally landed on top of their SUV. Sadly, 22-month-old Nicolas lost his life in an instant when the truck fell from the Beltway...
Advanced Nerve and Health Center can help patients suffering from neuropathy get back on their feet
HOUSTON — Dr. Bao Thai, DC, with Advanced Nerve and Health Center explains how their personalized treatment plan restored quality of life for their patient George Sowa. Call Advanced Nerve and Health Center now at 832-626-1260 or log on to nerveandhealth.com. Advanced Nerve and Health Center has a limited...
Never too young to help | Teen volunteers putting in work at Houston Food Bank
HOUSTON — Some of the volunteers helping out at the Houston Food Bank are teens and kids. They're actually helping feed kids their own age. The Houston Food Bank is the largest in the country. It helps serve about 1 million people in 18 Southeast Texas counties. Teenager Dylan...
Top 5: Soul food restaurants in Houston
Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
Casting Call: Need people for a Christmas film & a BIG mall scene
Productions in the film and television industry are shooting throughout Georgia, and this page will regularly highlight job opportunities in front of and behind the camera
Travis Scott performs first solo show since Astroworld tragedy
LONDON, UK — Houston rapper Travis Scott took to the stage solo on Saturday for the first time since the tragedy at Astroworld nine months ago. The rapper performed in front of a sold-out show in London at The O2 Arena, where he teased some new music including "God's Country" which was reportedly cut from Kanye West's album "Donda" released last year.
5 Must Do Things in Magnolia
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located just next to The Woodlands in southwestern Montgomery County,...
Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom
HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
House fire possibly sparked by lightning in north Houston
HOUSTON — Firefighters said a lightning strike may have caused a house fire in north Houston. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Cochran Street, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and the 610 Loop. “According to the homeowner, they heard a pop after...
USA Pet Resorts Opens In Spring, Texas
USA Pet Resorts opened its newest location in Spring, Texas on April 15th 2022. The pet resort is set on a 2 acre campus with supervised outdoor training and play yards. The 10,000 square foot facility features private villas, and roomy bungalows for their overnight guests with several large indoor training and play rooms. The exclusive Day Club is open 7 days a week and convenient for working families to drop off their pets for a full day of resort fun and adventure. The resort swimming pool and dock diving facility is included for all overnight lodging or day club guests, as well as available for rental by the hour for drop in guests. The resort offers convenient home pickup and delivery, professional K9 training and grooming services. USA Pet Resorts is located 21120 Spring Town Drive, Spring, Texas 77388.
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
