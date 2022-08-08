ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
papercitymag.com

Houston Super Lawyer Sings With a Country Music Star, Throws His Wife the Sweetest Bday Bash — This Is Tony Buzbee In Love

Frances Moody Buzbee and Catherine Hart Swab dancing to the sounds of Clay Walker at the Buzbee 30th birthday bash. (Photo by Pixel Studio Productions) So he might not be the greatest singer in the world but it’s a surefire thing that Tony Buzbee is one of the nation’s most successful litigators, an unabashed showman and madly in love with Frances Moody Buzbee. All were evidenced when the former Marine and Texas A&M grad wooed his bride of one year with a 30th birthday party that will long be remembered as a rhinestone cowgirl extravaganza.
Click2Houston.com

Tracking down famous ‘Michael Jackson’ street performer

Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on Houston Life, we went on a mission to find the most famous Michael Jackson street performer in Houston. He’s appeared in dozens of viral videos across the country and we wanted to witness his performance for ourselves. We tracked him down and we were surprised by his message. We’ll share it with you, Thursday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
Olivia Newton John
#Breast Cancer Treatment
defendernetwork.com

Top 5: Soul food restaurants in Houston

Houston’s history is the epitome of Black culture. You can see it through its landmarks and in the neighborhood, such the Third Ward, Project Row House, Emancipation Park, and others. So, it’s only right to recognize the beautiful of all Black businesses that are laced throughout the entire city especially food.
KHOU

Travis Scott performs first solo show since Astroworld tragedy

LONDON, UK — Houston rapper Travis Scott took to the stage solo on Saturday for the first time since the tragedy at Astroworld nine months ago. The rapper performed in front of a sold-out show in London at The O2 Arena, where he teased some new music including "God's Country" which was reportedly cut from Kanye West's album "Donda" released last year.
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in Magnolia

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. Located just next to The Woodlands in southwestern Montgomery County,...
fox26houston.com

Houston ISD student saves teacher who had a heart attack in the classroom

HOUSTON - One Houston ISD teacher may be looking forward to the upcoming school year a little more than his colleagues after ending last school year unconscious and unresponsive. Coach Robert Myers has had a special place in his heart for one of his amazing students, Ja’Marcus Pipkins for some...
KHOU

House fire possibly sparked by lightning in north Houston

HOUSTON — Firefighters said a lightning strike may have caused a house fire in north Houston. It happened Wednesday night at a home on Cochran Street, which is near the intersection of the Hardy Toll Road and the 610 Loop. “According to the homeowner, they heard a pop after...
houstonpettalk.com

USA Pet Resorts Opens In Spring, Texas

USA Pet Resorts opened its newest location in Spring, Texas on April 15th 2022. The pet resort is set on a 2 acre campus with supervised outdoor training and play yards. The 10,000 square foot facility features private villas, and roomy bungalows for their overnight guests with several large indoor training and play rooms. The exclusive Day Club is open 7 days a week and convenient for working families to drop off their pets for a full day of resort fun and adventure. The resort swimming pool and dock diving facility is included for all overnight lodging or day club guests, as well as available for rental by the hour for drop in guests. The resort offers convenient home pickup and delivery, professional K9 training and grooming services. USA Pet Resorts is located 21120 Spring Town Drive, Spring, Texas 77388.
KHOU

KHOU

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

