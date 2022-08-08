ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

'I just want them home': Search for missing grandma, child reaches fourth day

By WMAR Staff
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43chkL_0h9cbNb000

The weekend has passed and a Baltimore family still has not heard from a grandmother who took off with her grandchild.

A neighbor’s surveillance camera shows 73-year-old Marthann Davis leaving her Ramblewood home with 4-year-old Ashton Davis around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

It’s been four days, and they have not returned home, and family has no idea where they could be.

Marthann’s husband, Charles Davis, said she left her wallet, phone and ID at home.

RELATED: Baltimore family concerned after grandma, 4-year-old went missing empty handed

Baltimore grandmother, 4-year-old still missing after leaving home with only car keys

With every passing day that goes on without word of their whereabouts, their Baltimore family grows more and more worried.

Ashton, who is diagnosed as autistic, according to his mother Brittaney Spratley, said he has gone days without taking his medication.

The desperate search for the two continues, as police say they left in a red Kia Soul with Maryland plates 8CT2557.

PAST: Silver Alert issued for missing 4-year-old and his grandmother

On Saturday, a Silver Alert was issued for their disappearance,

“My son is innocent. He don’t deserve this,” said Jonathan Davis, Ashton’s father and Marthann’s son. “My mother do anything for everybody. She’s a pillar of the family.”

Parents – Jonathan Davis and Brittaney Spratley – are hoping for answers soon.

Brittaney Spratley said the family calls Marthann “sweetie,” and they last spoke with her on Thursday.

Marthann and Ashton were later spotted at the McDonalds on Cold Spring Lane and Reisterstown Road.

“There’s something that’s missing between McDonalds Reisterstown at Patterson and then going straight, like you know what I mean? The fact that we can’t find no damages on the road, we’ve hopped over the railings jumped down to see what’s going on. We can’t find nothing,” Spratley said.

The Silver Alert was issued for an adult over 60 years old who's been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer's or dementia.

Spratley said she’s convinced that neither her son or his grandmother are injured.

“I do not believe that they’re hurt in any way,” Spratley said. “I think they’re alive and they’re just waiting for somebody to find them and I’ll keep hoping and praying that they’re going to be found cause that’s the only thing I can do. I just want them home.”

Comments / 3

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Funeral arrangements set for 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder

The family of 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder on Wednesday announced her funeral arrangements. Video above: Vigil held for teen, family believes shooting was intentional. NyKayla was fatally shot on her front porch Saturday in west Baltimore. There will be a viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Aug. 18 at...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder fighting for justice after daughter's death

BALTIMORE -- For the mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder, the grief is unbearable."I can't sleep. I have bags under my eyes," Nykerah Strawder said in a new interview with WJZ. "No matter how many times I try to close my eyes, I see her." She is still demanding justice after police say a 9-year-old boy somehow gained access to a relative's gun and shot Nykayla on her front porch.  "Put the guns away! Put them up! Hide them so your kids don't get it," Strawder said. While an adult can face a misdemeanor charge for leaving a gun accessible to a minor,...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Man Stabbed By Pair Of Strangers Outside Severn Elementary School: Police

An unidentified suspect is on the run after allegedly stabbing a stranger near a Severn elementary school, authorities say. The 30-year-old victim told officers he was stabbed in the 1100 block of Reece Road while walking in between Van Bokkelen Elementary School and the Meade Village Community when he was approached by an unknown man and woman around 11 p.m., Monday, Aug. 8, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Severn Motorcyclist, 20, Killed By Car Turning At Intersection: Police

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed turning at a busy Maryland intersection, authorities announced. Severn resident Lucas Giovanni Ross was driving south on Telegraph Road at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9 in Severn facing a flashing yellow signal, while a Nottingham man in an Acura was traveling east on Buckingham Place facing a flashing red signal, according to police in Anne Arundel County.
SEVERN, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Davis
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore driver describes squeegee attack that changed her life

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore college student is vowing to never drive Martin Luther Jr. King Boulevard again after she was attacked by men armed with squeegees. The driver, who asked not to be identified, says six squeegee men surrounded her car while she was stopped at Washington Boulevard.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Motorist flags down Baltimore police patrol car after passenger is shot

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot somewhere near Southwest Baltimore Wednesday morning, city police said. Around 10:45 a.m., a motorist pulled alongside a patrol officer who was in driving in the 1900 block of Edmondson Avenue and informed the officer that his passenger had been shot. The 37-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott says 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder would be alive if gun was properly secured

BALTIMORE -- The mother of 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder told WJZ Tuesday that she is picking out a casket and has written an obituary for her daughter as she still seeks answers in her child's death. Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot her daughter accidentally on the Strawder's front porch Saturday night in Edmondson Village. The gun belonged to a relative of the boy who works as a security officer, authorities said. While an adult can face a charge for failing to secure a weapon, the 9-year-old boy cannot be charged because of his age under a new Maryland law.The victim's mother,...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grandma#Kia Soul
92Q

Shooting Leaves One Teen Dead and One Uncharged

With the transition of power happening in the State’s Attorney office, crime is not slowing down. Over the weekend in Edmondson Village a 9-year-old boy was involved in a shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl in the Southwest, Baltimore. The boy was playing with a loaded gun that was registered to his Aunt which works […]
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Dog bites officer in the groin in southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A dog bit an officer in the groin in the Morrell Park neighborhood of southwest Baltimore, according to The Baltimore City Police Department. At around 5:15 officers were sent to a stabbing on the 2400 block of Washington Blvd when the dog attacked and injured the officer.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Nottingham MD

Police: Missing woman was last seen in Parkville

——— PARKVILLE, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing woman. Janine Francis Weiss, 58, is 5’8” tall and weighs pounds. She was last seen in the Parkville area operating a 2010 Silver Dodge Avenger with MD tag “6EC9260.”. Anyone with information on...
PARKVILLE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy