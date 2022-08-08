FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Matt Judon isn’t on the sideline for the New England Patriots, it’s noticeable. That’s because during his six NFL seasons, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound linebacker’s outsized personality and the trademark red sleeves he wears under his jersey, have stood out as much as his ability to cause disruption for opposing quarterbacks. It made Judon an instant fan favorite in New England after he left Baltimore in free agency last offseason and signed a four-year $56 million deal with the Patriots. He gave his new team plenty of return on that investment, appearing in all 17 games in 2021 and amassing a career-high 12 1/2 sacks. So, when he was absent for the Patriots’ final two workouts to cap their second week of training camp last week, it got attention.

