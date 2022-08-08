ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Marshawn Lynch has new role with Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
SEATTLE, WA
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player

Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL to see significant increase in 1 penalty for 2022?

Each offseason, the NFL asks its on-field officials to pay closer attention to certain rules and enforce them accordingly. One of the penalties they are looking at this year is illegal contact, and history says we could see a lot more flags thrown for that in 2022. An NFL spokesperson...
NFL
The Associated Press

Judon focused on being himself heading into Year 2 with Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Matt Judon isn’t on the sideline for the New England Patriots, it’s noticeable. That’s because during his six NFL seasons, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound linebacker’s outsized personality and the trademark red sleeves he wears under his jersey, have stood out as much as his ability to cause disruption for opposing quarterbacks. It made Judon an instant fan favorite in New England after he left Baltimore in free agency last offseason and signed a four-year $56 million deal with the Patriots. He gave his new team plenty of return on that investment, appearing in all 17 games in 2021 and amassing a career-high 12 1/2 sacks. So, when he was absent for the Patriots’ final two workouts to cap their second week of training camp last week, it got attention.
NFL
FOX Sports

Patriots' struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick

Delighted Bill Belichick and Disgusted Bill Belichick look basically the same, as the New England Patriots head coach’s expressionless demeanor is as much a part of his mystique as all those wins and rings and intangible things. On rare and special occasions — like winning a Super Bowl —...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Larry Brown Sports

Taysom Hill has intriguing quote about position switch

Taysom Hill’s days as a hybrid quarterback appear to essentially be over, and he had an interesting reaction to that reality. Hill is transitioning to the tight end position full time in 2022 after several experimental years as a quarterback hybrid. By his own admission, Hill is not particularly pleased with that development, but will go along with it for the good of the team.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL addresses whether Aaron Rodgers violated drug policy

Aaron Rodgers recently credited an experience with a psychedelic drug for fueling two of the best seasons of his career. After he made that revelation, many wondered whether he was admitting to violating NFL rules. He was not. Rodgers recently told the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” that he had a “magical...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

New report reveals Sean McVay received new contract from Rams

The Los Angeles Rams have apparently signed head coach Sean McVay to a new contract. But the details of the deal will not be made public until another contract is figured out. Various reports from Tuesday said that McVay told reporters that he did receive a new contract from the Rams this offseason.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bears kicker has worrying quote about kicking at Soldier Field

Chicago Bears training camp at Soldier Field has not been going great for at least one position group, it appears. Bears kicker Cairo Santos relayed a somewhat worrying anecdote regarding his work at Soldier Field so far this summer. He described having to work with holder Trenton Gill to find spots on the field where there were no holes, and basically admitted that his offseason work on a high school turf field was too easy compared to what he has to deal with in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
