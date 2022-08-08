Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen Walters
Related
Odell Beckham Jr hints at interest in AFC team
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be in no rush to sign with a team, but we may be able to add another contender to the star wide receiver’s list. Von Miller, who signed with the Buffalo Bills this offseason, shared a short clip on Instagram Sunday from training camp with his new team. Beckham was among those who commented on the post. OBJ asked Miller, “what’s the locker next to you look like!!!??”
Despite New Contract, Can Patriots Veteran Lose Punting Job To Rookie?
The Eastern Michigan rookie is the only punter in school history with multiple 70+ yard punts.
Marshawn Lynch has new role with Seahawks
Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
Chiefs adding former Super Bowl champion
The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing in a player who won the Super Bowl the year before they did. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Chiefs have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran defensive tackle Danny Shelton. Shelton, 28, made 13 appearances for the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
XFL signs former All-Pro NFL player
Marquette King will be returning to professional football in 2023. The former star NFL punter announced on Twitter Tuesday that he accepted an invitation to join the 2023 XFL Draft Player Pool. King’s tweet included a video of what appeared to be an email from XFL president Russ Brandon thanking...
Dante Scarnecchia didn't rule out return to struggling Patriots
Former New England Patriots offensive line guru Dante Scarnecchia doesn’t plan on throwing on the Superman cape and flying to the training camp practice fields to help his former team. But he also didn’t rule it out, either. When speaking with the Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian, Scarnecchia was...
Could 1 Buccaneers signing turn into steal of offseason?
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers already had one of the best wide receiver corps in the NFL, but that did not stop them from signing a former Pro Bowler at the position this offseason. That somewhat under-the-radar addition could pay massive dividends for them. Julio Jones signed a one-year deal with...
ESPN
Quarterback Mac Jones confident New England Patriots are 'going to grow' under new offensive staff
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones acknowledged struggles as the team transitions to a "new offense," but expressed confidence that things will turn around. "I'm going to figure it out. I always have. I always will," Jones said Tuesday after the Patriots' 11th practice of training camp....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belichick: Patriots Team ‘Healthy As It’s Been At This Time of Year’
Several Patriots returned to practice on Monday, including a rookie offensive lineman set to make his professional practice debut.
Giants OL coach apologizes for role in provoking brawl
New York Giants offensive line coach Bobby Johnson apologized for his actions during a massive brawl that broke out after a four-play stretch at Giants training camp on Monday. Tensions were high due to Saquon Barkley knocking cornerback Aaron Robinson to the ground during the non-tackling portion of practice. Robinson...
Video: Patrick Mahomes shows off impressive trick throws during practice
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is widely known for his incredible sidearm throws and the occasional flashy pass during games, and he showed off a few more during Tuesday’s practice. Mahomes looked to be playing a game where the objective was to hit the crossbar of the goalpost....
Breaking News: Browns Plan To Start Deshaun Watson In Preseason Opener
Pete Prisco joins Chris Hassel to discuss the Browns planning to start Deshaun Watson in their preseason opener.
NFL to see significant increase in 1 penalty for 2022?
Each offseason, the NFL asks its on-field officials to pay closer attention to certain rules and enforce them accordingly. One of the penalties they are looking at this year is illegal contact, and history says we could see a lot more flags thrown for that in 2022. An NFL spokesperson...
Judon focused on being himself heading into Year 2 with Pats
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — When Matt Judon isn’t on the sideline for the New England Patriots, it’s noticeable. That’s because during his six NFL seasons, the 6-foot-3, 275-pound linebacker’s outsized personality and the trademark red sleeves he wears under his jersey, have stood out as much as his ability to cause disruption for opposing quarterbacks. It made Judon an instant fan favorite in New England after he left Baltimore in free agency last offseason and signed a four-year $56 million deal with the Patriots. He gave his new team plenty of return on that investment, appearing in all 17 games in 2021 and amassing a career-high 12 1/2 sacks. So, when he was absent for the Patriots’ final two workouts to cap their second week of training camp last week, it got attention.
Bill Belichick: Patriots not worried about changing up offense just yet
As worried as outside observers are about the Patriots’ offense, Bill Belichick isn’t ready to hit the reset button just yet: “Not really worried about that right now.”
FOX Sports
Patriots' struggles place new level of scrutiny on Belichick
Delighted Bill Belichick and Disgusted Bill Belichick look basically the same, as the New England Patriots head coach’s expressionless demeanor is as much a part of his mystique as all those wins and rings and intangible things. On rare and special occasions — like winning a Super Bowl —...
Taysom Hill has intriguing quote about position switch
Taysom Hill’s days as a hybrid quarterback appear to essentially be over, and he had an interesting reaction to that reality. Hill is transitioning to the tight end position full time in 2022 after several experimental years as a quarterback hybrid. By his own admission, Hill is not particularly pleased with that development, but will go along with it for the good of the team.
NFL addresses whether Aaron Rodgers violated drug policy
Aaron Rodgers recently credited an experience with a psychedelic drug for fueling two of the best seasons of his career. After he made that revelation, many wondered whether he was admitting to violating NFL rules. He was not. Rodgers recently told the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast” that he had a “magical...
New report reveals Sean McVay received new contract from Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have apparently signed head coach Sean McVay to a new contract. But the details of the deal will not be made public until another contract is figured out. Various reports from Tuesday said that McVay told reporters that he did receive a new contract from the Rams this offseason.
Bears kicker has worrying quote about kicking at Soldier Field
Chicago Bears training camp at Soldier Field has not been going great for at least one position group, it appears. Bears kicker Cairo Santos relayed a somewhat worrying anecdote regarding his work at Soldier Field so far this summer. He described having to work with holder Trenton Gill to find spots on the field where there were no holes, and basically admitted that his offseason work on a high school turf field was too easy compared to what he has to deal with in Chicago.
Larry Brown Sports
New York City, NY
144K+
Followers
18K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT
Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.https://larrybrownsports.com
Comments / 0