Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Inglewood Woman Last Seen With Two Men Caught On Ring Doorbell Camera Removing Items From Her HomeThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedInglewood, CA
Three Romantic Date Night Restaurants in Los Angeles When You Are On a Tight BudgetLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
University of La Verne President Devorah Lieberman to Attend Department of Education's Raise the B.A.R. SummitUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
These are 5 cool places to chill out in LAVishnuLos Angeles, CA
Related
2urbangirls.com
Hit-and-Run in South LA leaves pedestrian dead
LOS ANGELES – Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los...
Bakersfield Channel
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
Two Arrested in Narcotics Sweep in Los Angeles and Inglewood
Two suspects were arrested during an illegal narcotics distribution investigation in Los Angeles and Inglewood, authorities announced Wednesday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxla.com
LAPD investigating report of shots fired during Hollywood Hills home break-in
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway after neighbors heard shots fired during a reported break-in at a home in the Hollywood Hills early Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 2:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Willow Glen Road. Authorities received two 911 calls—one regarding shots fired and a second about a home invasion.
foxla.com
Shooting involving Covina police under investigation in Valinda
VALINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Valinda following a shooting involving a Covina police detective Wednesday. It happened around 2:45 a.m. in the area Summer Place and Valinda. According to authorities, a suspect in a black SUV shot at an unmarked, undercover LA Impact Task Force vehicle then...
thesource.com
Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder
Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
Nurse whom police said caused deadly LA crash charged
The woman whom police said ran a red light, causing a crash that killed several people, has been charged. The Los Angeles County District Attorney announced Monday that Nicole Lorraine Linton has been charged with six counts of murder and five counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, The Associated Press reported.
RELATED PEOPLE
Speeding motorcycle leads authorities on pursuit through San Fernando Valley
The Los Angeles Police Department pursued the driver of a stolen tow truck Monday before they exited the vehicle and fled at high speeds on a motorcycle. The chase began in the Downey area on the 5 Freeway as authorities followed the truck from a distance. At some point during the observation, the driver of […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed on freeway in Compton area
COMPTON, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle on the Gardena (91) Freeway in the Compton area. Someone called the California Highway Patrol at 12:16 a.m. Monday to report their vehicle struck a person on the westbound Gardena Freeway at Central Avenue, CHP Officer Stephen Brandt said.
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
TikTok challenge apparently sparked theft of car in Lakewood - Video
A Lakewood man is apparently the latest victim of a TikTok challenge in which people fall prey to thieves stealing their Kia and Hyundai cars.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in DTLA
LOS ANGELES – A man who was found fatally shot in the Central City neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles was identified Tuesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called to 15th and San Pedro streets about 12:30 a.m. Thursday and they discovered the man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.
Burglary investigation underway in West Los Angeles
Authorities were investigating reports of a burglary in West Los Angeles early Tuesday morning. The incident was first reported at around 4:30 a.m., after a business owner contacted Los Angeles Police Department to let them know that someone had broken into their business and tripped the alarm system. When officers arrived, there was no suspect on the scene. CBS reporters at the scene in the 11200 block of National Boulevard showed a large police presence as they scoured the area. It was unclear what, if anything, was taken from the business. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Authorities searching for couple who burglarized Sylmar mortuary
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a pair of burglars who have broken into a mortuary in Sylmar on several occasions. Investigators say the two have gotten inside the structure where they drank alcohol and stole items from inside. The burglaries happened twice in July and again on Aug. 1, according to the […]
LAPD determines body found on fire near Griffith Park merry go round was likely a suicide
Authorities are investigating the death of a person who apparently set themselves on fire in a tree near the Griffith Park merry go round Tuesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradoboulevard.net
Murdered Pasadena Student: Reward Extended
On Tuesday, August 9, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a motion by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to extend the reward offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the persons involved in the heinous murder of 13-year-old Iran Moreno. To report a tip or provide information...
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Found Hanging On Fire From Griffith Park Tree
An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found hanging from a tree at Griffith Park on Tuesday. The Los Angeles Fire Department recovered the body between the Griffith Park Merry-Go-Round and Old L.A. Zoo. The woman’s body was reportedly on fire when first responders arrived and as...
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer fatally shot in Downey identified as 26-year-old
The Monterey Park police officer who was fatally shot while off-duty in Downey has been identified as 26-year-old Officer Gardiel Solorio.
Comments / 0