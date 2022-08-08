Read full article on original website
Students welcomed back to Toledo Early College by University of Toledo mascots
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Early College High School (TEC) will reopen its doors for the 2022-2023 school year on Tuesday, Aug. 9, welcoming students back with a visit from Toledo Public Schools superintendent Dr. Romules Durant and two special guests: Rocky and Roxy, the University of Toledo's mascots. The...
Two Point Campus Graduates at the Top of the Class
College can be a time of self-discovery and personal turmoil. For many, it’s where we start to understand who we are and where we’re going, experiencing plenty. Our review of Two Point Campus.
New Research: Summer Learning Boosts Math Performance, College Graduation
With August underway, America’s kids have begun nervously counting the days until vacation ends, while their parents are eyeing back-to-school sales and carpool schedules. But the education policy world is still soaking in the glories of summer — or, more precisely, summer school. New research released last month has offered persuasive new evidence of the […]
LOCALIZE IT: Ideas for covering gaps in college readiness
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:They were sophomores in high school when the pandemic hit. Now they are on their way to college and careers.Many worry the upheaval they dealt with for most of their high school careers, including long stretches of remote learning, have left this year’s high school graduates unprepared for college. A story published Tuesday by the AP explores how colleges are preparing for waves of students who may be underprepared. Here are some tips for localizing the story.SOME BACKGROUNDThe pandemic knocked many students off their stride as they dealt with monthslong stretches of remote learning, school staffing shortages and COVID-19...
BBC
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
