EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:They were sophomores in high school when the pandemic hit. Now they are on their way to college and careers.Many worry the upheaval they dealt with for most of their high school careers, including long stretches of remote learning, have left this year’s high school graduates unprepared for college. A story published Tuesday by the AP explores how colleges are preparing for waves of students who may be underprepared. Here are some tips for localizing the story.SOME BACKGROUNDThe pandemic knocked many students off their stride as they dealt with monthslong stretches of remote learning, school staffing shortages and COVID-19...

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO