Richmond County, GA

Unidentified man wanted for questioning by RCSO for stealing bike from Walmart

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 2 days ago

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unidentified man wanted for questioning for theft after stealing from a local Walmart.

Authorities say this man stole a bicycle from the Walmart on Wrightsboro Road on August 3rd.

According to the incident report, this man has stolen from this Walmart before stealing other bicycles, hover boards, and iRobot vacuum cleaners.

If anyone has any information that will help identify this wanted man, please contact Deputy Thomas Langford at (706) 821-1038 or any On Call Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

