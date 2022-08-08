Read full article on original website
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousandsJake WellsAlbany, NY
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol Durant
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
WNYT
Staffing crisis at Saratoga Bridges leaves hundreds of families in limbo
Staffing shortages are creating headaches for businesses all across the country. However, when Social Services agencies can’t find enough workers, there are many families who feel the impact. Such is the case in the Capital Region at Saratoga Bridges. For the 200 or so individuals who take part in...
WNYT
Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home
It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
Saratoga Sites relocation plan approved by HUD
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Saratoga Sites in Cohoes closes and demolition begins, 70 families will be relocated due to their proximity to the Norlite Facility. Joe Ritchie, who was born and raised at the housing complex and has been advocating for residents, recently moved from the site. He says this is a “needed process” but […]
New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands
man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
Saratoga Springs DPW, Housing Authority to share salt, gas services
The Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Saratoga Springs Housing Authority (SSHA) have entered into a shared services agreement for salt and gas purchases. The Saratoga Springs City Council unanimously supported the agreement during its August 2 city council meeting.
Albany Co. suspends employee residency requirement
The Albany County Legislature approved a resolution Monday night aimed at filling open job positions.
WNYT
New law requires large warning labels at Albany County gun sellers
Warning labels will soon be required wherever guns are sold in Albany County. The county legislature passed a local ordinance requiring all gun stores, dealers, and vendors in the county to display a sign at their businesses. The sign warns of the risk of suicide and accidental death. The law...
wealthinsidermag.com
5 Cities Where Rental Home Prices Have Skyrocketed 40% or More
Millions of would-be homeowners have found themselves locked out of a housing market where prices have soared beyond their capacity to afford them. That leaves renting as their only option. Unfortunately, things aren’t much better in the rental market. If anything, “renting a property may be even more challenging...
Fulton County Sheriff preparing businesses for new gun laws
FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning this week, you may see signs allowing concealed carry in local businesses across Fulton County as the area prepares for a New York State law set to take effect in September. The new rule is part of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act and also bans firearms in sensitive areas […]
hudsonvalleyone.com
Woodstock planners suspect possible bait and switch
A Calamar Lane property owner has proposed a seven-unit motel on property that once had affordable rentals for locals until a 2018 fire destroyed a home and several other buildings. An earlier iteration of the proposal had included primarily single-family housing and the change led Woodstock Planning Board Chair Peter...
Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York
Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
Berkshire County Tree Fire Can Be Seen As A Lesson For Homeowners
A small tree fire in the Berkshire County City of North Adams on Saturday can probably serve as an essential lesson for Berkshire County homeowners... and really, homeowners everywhere. The fire was caused by rubbing tree branches... This particular fire, on Church Street in North Adams, was caused by branches...
WNYT
Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor
An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
Pittsfield begins restricting outdoor water use
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – As the hot and dry weather persists across the region, Pittsfield has started implementing restrictions on outdoor water use. The limits, which began Monday, include watering lawns and gardens, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools. “I don’t want to concern citizens that we’re going to run out of water, but it […]
adirondackalmanack.com
ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
ParkAlbany: Tickets mistakenly given in Central Square
Officials with the Albany Parking Authority, ParkAlbany, said Tuesday that some cars parked in the HBO filming areas of Center Square were mistakenly issued tickets for move-over and timed restrictions.
wamc.org
Unionized workers accuse Capital Roots of retaliation, toxic work environment
Unionized workers at Capital Roots demonstrated outside the organization’s Urban Grow Center in Troy on Friday, accusing the non-profit dedicated to food access and sustainability as fostering a toxic workplace and retaliating against employees. Capital Roots distributes fresh produce across the tri-city region, targeting food deserts. It also oversees...
Boat Launch on Saratoga County Lake Gets Demolished
Well it was already damaged, but now it's almost gone. The Ballston Lake Pier, which has been a public access way for canoeing, kayaking and fishing - is no longer. But that's only part of the story. Over the winter, the freezing and thawing ice took its toll on the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
4th generation farmer says the future of farming in NY is in danger
For more than 100 years, the Hand Melon farm in New York’s Washington County has grown upwards of 100 varieties of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, including the famous Hand Melon. Started at the turn of the century by Aaron Allen Hand, the 425-acre farm is now in the hands of fourth-generation farmer John Hand, who tells JoDee Kenney that the future of farming in New York is in danger. He says farming is becoming an increasingly difficult occupation in the state, calling New York’s minimum wage increases "crippling." That’s not the only financial burden — the cost of just about everything, including fertilizer and fuel, has also risen, but Hand says labor costs are what’s keeping him up at night. So far, the Hand Melon farm has been able to stay afloat, but other farms may not be so lucky.
WNYT
Governor Hochul heads to Saratoga Springs
Governor Kathy Hochul is heading to Saratoga Springs Saturday. The city’s democratic committee is hosting a special reception to show support for the governor ahead of this year’s election.
