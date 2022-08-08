ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Downtown Albany businesses struggle while more people work from home

It’s been 871 days since New York sent home all non-essential workers to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Each and every one of those days has been a struggle for survival by businesses in downtown Albany. COVID-19 isn’t what’s keeping people home anymore—and the new wave of work-from-home is...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Sites relocation plan approved by HUD

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) —  When Saratoga Sites in Cohoes closes and demolition begins, 70 families will be relocated due to their proximity to the Norlite Facility. Joe Ritchie, who was born and raised at the housing complex and has been advocating for residents, recently moved from the site. He says this is a “needed process” but […]
Jake Wells

New stimulus bill would send New York families thousands

man counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Tired of having sticker shock every time you go to the store because of what it is doing to your wallet? That's understandable. And, thankfully, there is an exciting new law being proposed from three senators that would likely help you out A new law, called the Family Security Act 2.0.,was introduced by Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines. This new government program would send money in the amount of $350 per month for each qualifying child ages five years old and under. For families with children ages six to seventeen years old, parents would receive $250 a month for each qualifying child.
ALBANY, NY
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs DPW, Housing Authority to share salt, gas services

The Saratoga Springs Department of Public Works (DPW) and the Saratoga Springs Housing Authority (SSHA) have entered into a shared services agreement for salt and gas purchases. The Saratoga Springs City Council unanimously supported the agreement during its August 2 city council meeting.
wealthinsidermag.com

5 Cities Where Rental Home Prices Have Skyrocketed 40% or More

Millions of would-be homeowners have found themselves locked out of a housing market where prices have soared beyond their capacity to afford them. That leaves renting as their only option. Unfortunately, things aren’t much better in the rental market. If anything, “renting a property may be even more challenging...
KNOXVILLE, TN
hudsonvalleyone.com

Woodstock planners suspect possible bait and switch

A Calamar Lane property owner has proposed a seven-unit motel on property that once had affordable rentals for locals until a 2018 fire destroyed a home and several other buildings. An earlier iteration of the proposal had included primarily single-family housing and the change led Woodstock Planning Board Chair Peter...
WOODSTOCK, NY
97.5 WTBD

Look inside the Abandoned Kenwood Convent in Albany, New York

Built in the mid 1800's, the Kenwood Convent is a series of historic buildings that sit on over 75 acres off Southern Boulevard in Albany, New York. It was also home to the Doane Stuart School until it relocated to Rensselaer County in 2009. The property has been entangled in legal battles for since the current owner filed for bankruptcy in early 2022. The property was most recently listed for sale $45 million.
ALBANY, NY
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Housing
WNYT

Albany woman admits to stealing $200k from Department of Labor

An Albany woman pleaded guilty to stealing more than $200,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Kahleke Taylor, 21, admits to soliciting other people’s information on social media to make false unemployment insurance applications on the Department of Labor’s website. Taylor pleaded guilty to mail fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Pittsfield begins restricting outdoor water use

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – As the hot and dry weather persists across the region, Pittsfield has started implementing restrictions on outdoor water use. The limits, which began Monday, include watering lawns and gardens, washing vehicles and filling swimming pools. “I don’t want to concern citizens that we’re going to run out of water, but it […]
PITTSFIELD, MA
adirondackalmanack.com

ADK Park: Recent Environmental Conservation Police News

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement enforces the 71 chapters of New York State’s Environmental Conservation Law (ECL), protecting fish and wildlife and preserving environmental quality across New York. In 1880, the first eight Game Protectors proudly began serving to protect the natural resources and people of New York State.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Unionized workers accuse Capital Roots of retaliation, toxic work environment

Unionized workers at Capital Roots demonstrated outside the organization’s Urban Grow Center in Troy on Friday, accusing the non-profit dedicated to food access and sustainability as fostering a toxic workplace and retaliating against employees. Capital Roots distributes fresh produce across the tri-city region, targeting food deserts. It also oversees...
TROY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

4th generation farmer says the future of farming in NY is in danger

For more than 100 years, the Hand Melon farm in New York’s Washington County has grown upwards of 100 varieties of farm-fresh fruits and vegetables, including the famous Hand Melon. Started at the turn of the century by Aaron Allen Hand, the 425-acre farm is now in the hands of fourth-generation farmer John Hand, who tells JoDee Kenney that the future of farming in New York is in danger. He says farming is becoming an increasingly difficult occupation in the state, calling New York’s minimum wage increases "crippling." That’s not the only financial burden — the cost of just about everything, including fertilizer and fuel, has also risen, but Hand says labor costs are what’s keeping him up at night. So far, the Hand Melon farm has been able to stay afloat, but other farms may not be so lucky.
WNYT

Governor Hochul heads to Saratoga Springs

Governor Kathy Hochul is heading to Saratoga Springs Saturday. The city’s democratic committee is hosting a special reception to show support for the governor ahead of this year’s election.

