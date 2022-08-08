Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
therealdeal.com
Estate Cos. lands $93M construction loan for Lauderhill apartments
Estate Cos. has triggered construction of a 529-unit apartment complex in Lauderhill thanks to $93.2 million in financing from Synovus Bank. Known as Soleste Westgate, the seven-building complex will rise six stories on the site of a former Target store at 5451-5575 North University Drive and 7730 West Commercial Boulevard. The South Miami-based developer, led by Robert Suris and Jeffrey Ardizon, paid $23.5 million for the site last year, records show.
therealdeal.com
Miami-Dade seeks partners for Government Center redevelopment
Miami-Dade is calling on developers to overhaul the county’s Government Center headquarters in what could be one of South Florida’s biggest public-private ventures. The county is seeking proposals for the 17-acre site, which includes the commissioners’ chambers and county administrative offices at 111 Northwest First Street. The property has 1.1 million square feet of government buildings, public parking and some retail, according to a request for proposals issued Tuesday.
therealdeal.com
Jeffrey Soffer’s Turnberry Isle resort scores $412M refi from Bank of China
Jeffrey Soffer’s Fontainebleau Development refinanced its JW Marriott-branded resort in Aventura’s Turnberry Isle with a $412 million loan. Bank of China New York Branch is financing the Fontainebleau affiliate that owns the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort Hotel & Spa at 19999 West Country Club Drive, records show. The loan refinanced $339.5 million in debt, while tacking on another $72.6 million.
therealdeal.com
Related Fund Management, CP flip portion of Las Olas Square
Less than five months after scooping up the Las Olas Square office and retail complex, Related Fund Management and CP Group flipped a portion of the property. Macquarie Group, based in Sydney, Australia, bought the three-story building at 501 East Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale for roughly $45 million, according to sources. No deed has been recorded, meaning the property traded through the sale of the interest in its ownership entity.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
therealdeal.com
Muse Residences in Sunny Isles Beach tops weekly condo sales
Condo prices in Miami-Dade continue to recover. In August’s first week, prices were up, and ranged from $1.7 million to $12.5 million, compared to $2 million to $5 million the previous week. Dollar volume also increased to $111 million, from $91 million the previous week, and $99 million two...
therealdeal.com
Florida Luxurious Properties sues ex-partner Julie Jones over Elliman jump
A Fort Lauderdale brokerage is suing its co-owner, Julie Jones, who is now working with Douglas Elliman, alleging that she transferred millions of dollars worth of luxury home listings before she left the firm. The lawsuit demonstrates how disputes can arise when an agent decides to switch firms, many times...
therealdeal.com
Enrique Manhard, Miami’s great land gambler
Enrique Manhard, whose past bets on clothing stores turned him into a fashion mogul, is wagering on another lucrative industry: Miami real estate. Manhard and his partners have purchased 27 lots in the city since 2017. They join other tycoons who have built empires across industries such as professional sports or spirits brands but are now gambling on land in growing Sunbelt cities, The Wall Street Journal reported.
therealdeal.com
Blackstone sells five South Florida budget hotels for $61M
Blackstone sold off a quintet of budget hotels in South Florida for $61 million as part of an eight-property portfolio deal in the Sunshine State. Affiliates of Georgia-based Global Hotel Group bought three Motel 6 properties in Cutler Bay, Dania Beach and Fort Lauderdale, as well as two Studio 6 extended-stay hotels in Coral Springs and West Palm Beach, records show.
RELATED PEOPLE
therealdeal.com
BlackRock lands in West Palm Beach
Investment management behemoth BlackRock is heading to downtown West Palm Beach, marking a continuation of New York financial firms’ migration to South Florida. Larry Fink’s company subleased 5,000 square feet at the 360 Rosemary building, which was developed by Stephen Ross’ Related Companies, The Wall Street Journal reported. The new location has been nicknamed the “snowbird office” among company employees.
therealdeal.com
Lease roundup: Tricera scores tenants in West Palm, Boca
Calico, Blue Sky Financial, SROA Capital, More I The Press I West Palm Beach. Tricera Capital is quickly filling up its The Press project in West Palm Beach. Salons by JC leased roughly 10,400 square feet; interior design, custom furnishings and fabric retailer Calico leased roughly 3,200 square feet; cryotherapy and wellness provider Restore Hyper Wellness leased roughly 2,700 square feet; and Raw Jūce leased roughly 1,700 square feet at the project’s retail portion, called the Shops at The Press, according to a Tricera news release.
therealdeal.com
Longpoint picks up Hialeah shopping center for $43M
A Boston-based private equity firm is continuing its shopping spree for grocery-anchored retail properties in South Florida. Longpoint Realty Partners has acquired El Paraiso, a two-building shopping center at 1700 and 1800 West 68th Street in Hialeah, for $43.2 million, or about $317 a square foot, in an off-market deal, the firm said Monday.
therealdeal.com
Medley industrial site trades for 4x its 2017 price
A warehouse boom is taking shape in Medley, where a 4-acre industrial site just sold for more than four-times what it last traded for five years ago. An affiliate of Maryland-based Realterm Logistics paid $15 million for two properties at 9455 Northwest 104th Street in the western Miami-Dade town, records show. The lots include two 6,500-square-foot structures, one an office building and the other a warehouse, as well as a truck yard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Citadel migration continues: Exec buys Pinecrest home for 91% markup
Another Citadel executive is making the move to Miami, fueling a payday for the sellers of one Pinecrest home. Scott Hazard, a former Google executive who joined the Chicago-based hedge fund as chief workplace officer in May, paid about $6.5 million for a home on Southwest 94th Street. Hazard bought...
therealdeal.com
Mapping out Ken Griffin’s Miami shopping spree
Ken Griffin has a history of making bets and breaking records. The billionaire hedge funder began investing in college at Harvard ahead of his 1989 graduation. Those early bets paid off for him and his alma mater. He returned in 2014 with a $150 million donation to the university, which at the time was the largest gift the school ever received.
Comments / 0