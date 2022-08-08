A warehouse boom is taking shape in Medley, where a 4-acre industrial site just sold for more than four-times what it last traded for five years ago. An affiliate of Maryland-based Realterm Logistics paid $15 million for two properties at 9455 Northwest 104th Street in the western Miami-Dade town, records show. The lots include two 6,500-square-foot structures, one an office building and the other a warehouse, as well as a truck yard.

MEDLEY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO