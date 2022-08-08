ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K99

How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?

The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
LOVELAND, CO
boulderreportinglab.org

After a high-profile closure during the Covid pandemic, Brasserie Ten Ten returns with a refresh. Here’s how the Walnut Street bistro is reviving French tradition ahead of this month’s reopening.

On a single day in June 2020, Boulder lost three restaurant institutions: The Med and its Mediterranean cuisine, Via Perla and its Italian fare, and French restaurant Brasserie Ten Ten. Their shared owners, Peg and Joe Romano, announced on each restaurant’s website and social media they were shuttering business indefinitely as a result of the pandemic and Colorado’s dining capacity restrictions.
BOULDER, CO
imfromdenver.com

Surprise: Casa Bonita’s Kitchen was not very Clean

The South Park guys bought Casa Bonita, and now they’re having some buyer’s regret. After shelling out 3.1 Million Dollars for the Pink Cathedral on Colfax, they’ve done nothing but throw more money into it, and they’re not done. They currently have 80 construction guys working on all aspects of the building, including plumbing, electrical, and of course the feature that needs the most work: The Kitchen. According to an Interview with the Denver Post, there was a real Kitchen Nightmares situation going on. But does that really surprise you? I could only imagine what’s been hiding behind the Stoves in that Hot and Humid environment. I’m sure we will end up getting a Gordon Ramsay Episode out of this. Beyond the Kitchen issues, they also dismantled the Fountain outside for safety reasons, and anything that needed upkeep in the last 30 years is getting special attention. No word on any changes or repairs to Black Bart’s Cave. The South Park creators told the Denver Post that they may consider buying the Coney Island Hotdog in Bailey, and movie it down to the Parking Lot, if there’s any money left over. So far they’ve been dumping it all into Casa Bonita. Luckily they signed a $900 Million Contract with Viacom just a year ago, so don’t expect them to be struggling any time soon.
DENVER, CO
milehighcre.com

128-Room Residence Inn Planned for Hotel-Ready Site in Arvada

Raymond Management Company (RMC), a premiere hospitality development and management company out of Madison, Wisconsin, has purchased a 2.09-acre hotel pad site in Olde Town Arvada at the southeast corner of Vance Street at 56th Avenue, from Trammell Crow Company (TCC). The site is development-ready including all grading, draining, utilities and landscaping necessary to begin vertical construction. RMC plans to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott that will break ground in Fall 2022.
ARVADA, CO
Westword

Kathy Sabine Returning to 9News After Skin Cancer Surgeries

Kathy Sabine, 9News meteorologist and one of Denver's favorite TV news personalities for nearly thirty years, is scheduled to return to the airwaves today, August 10, just over a month after surgery for skin cancer — a medical odyssey she shared in order to increase awareness about the disease and save lives.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office

Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
foodmanufacturing.com

Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk

Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
LONGMONT, CO
weldgov.com

Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair

The 104th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,564,000! This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons, which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2021 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,355,000.
WELD COUNTY, CO

