Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire ClevelandBoulder, CO
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Frank Lloyd Wright’s Best Designs Can Now Be Seen in One Room
It's not much of a leap to say that Frank Lloyd Wright is nearly synonymous with American architecture. The name carries such cachet that “Frank Lloyd Wright–inspired” has become a moniker for any home with a flat roof, an overhang, and floor-to-ceiling windows. While Wright will always...
CASA BONITA UPDATE: Bad news for fans of the iconic Colorado restaurant
The Casa Bonita saga continues, as new owners struggle to reopen the restaurant that was made viral by television series 'South Park.' After the restaurant was shut down in 2020, it was purchased by show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. In an article from the Denver Post, Parker equates...
How Did Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland Get Its Name?
The annual "Sculpture In the Park" show at Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year. How did it all begin?. There are nearly 175 sculptures that grace Benson Sculpture Garden in Loveland, Colorado. If you were to try and estimate how many hours or artistry have been put into those works, it would probably reach into the millions.
boulderreportinglab.org
After a high-profile closure during the Covid pandemic, Brasserie Ten Ten returns with a refresh. Here’s how the Walnut Street bistro is reviving French tradition ahead of this month’s reopening.
On a single day in June 2020, Boulder lost three restaurant institutions: The Med and its Mediterranean cuisine, Via Perla and its Italian fare, and French restaurant Brasserie Ten Ten. Their shared owners, Peg and Joe Romano, announced on each restaurant’s website and social media they were shuttering business indefinitely as a result of the pandemic and Colorado’s dining capacity restrictions.
imfromdenver.com
Surprise: Casa Bonita’s Kitchen was not very Clean
The South Park guys bought Casa Bonita, and now they’re having some buyer’s regret. After shelling out 3.1 Million Dollars for the Pink Cathedral on Colfax, they’ve done nothing but throw more money into it, and they’re not done. They currently have 80 construction guys working on all aspects of the building, including plumbing, electrical, and of course the feature that needs the most work: The Kitchen. According to an Interview with the Denver Post, there was a real Kitchen Nightmares situation going on. But does that really surprise you? I could only imagine what’s been hiding behind the Stoves in that Hot and Humid environment. I’m sure we will end up getting a Gordon Ramsay Episode out of this. Beyond the Kitchen issues, they also dismantled the Fountain outside for safety reasons, and anything that needed upkeep in the last 30 years is getting special attention. No word on any changes or repairs to Black Bart’s Cave. The South Park creators told the Denver Post that they may consider buying the Coney Island Hotdog in Bailey, and movie it down to the Parking Lot, if there’s any money left over. So far they’ve been dumping it all into Casa Bonita. Luckily they signed a $900 Million Contract with Viacom just a year ago, so don’t expect them to be struggling any time soon.
How to spend three days in Denver, Colorado
This post is not sponsored and does not contain any affiliate content. When you’re invited to a wedding in Colorado, you might as well build in some time for exploration, right? We had three days to take in all the sights and visit some extraordinary places. Mask in one hand and water in the other, we were well on our way. Here’s what we did.
milehighcre.com
128-Room Residence Inn Planned for Hotel-Ready Site in Arvada
Raymond Management Company (RMC), a premiere hospitality development and management company out of Madison, Wisconsin, has purchased a 2.09-acre hotel pad site in Olde Town Arvada at the southeast corner of Vance Street at 56th Avenue, from Trammell Crow Company (TCC). The site is development-ready including all grading, draining, utilities and landscaping necessary to begin vertical construction. RMC plans to build a 128-room Residence Inn by Marriott that will break ground in Fall 2022.
Call Your Mother – A Jew-ish Deli to Bring Warm Carbs and Good Times to Colorado
The Washington, DC-based bagel biz will move west next year to land twice in the Mile High City
Westword
Kathy Sabine Returning to 9News After Skin Cancer Surgeries
Kathy Sabine, 9News meteorologist and one of Denver's favorite TV news personalities for nearly thirty years, is scheduled to return to the airwaves today, August 10, just over a month after surgery for skin cancer — a medical odyssey she shared in order to increase awareness about the disease and save lives.
Colorado Favorite: Casa Bonita Isn’t Re-opening Any Time Soon and Here’s Why
Originally rumored to be re-opening in December, the popular Colorado restaurant Casa Bonita most likely will not return in 2022. According to a report from the Denver Post, Casa Bonita's timeline for re-opening is pretty much in the air. What is Casa Bonita + Why Is It So Popular?. Casa...
Do You Remember this Once Prominent Colorado Landmark?
Many historic landmarks still remain standing in Colorado to this day, but others have disappeared, only lingering in the memories of locals who can continue to pass on stories of what once was. One former Colorado landmark that's now been gone for more than 50 years was The Tepees in...
Colorado couple find a miracle or two inside the missing candy van
The Enstroms got their Golden Ticket. Rick and Linda Enstrom were reunited with their candy delivery van Tuesday, just over a week after thieves broke into it, drove it while committing a series of crimes and then dumped it near a homeless encampment along the Platte River. The white GMC...
Colorado company sells space operations division, including Colorado Springs office
Numerica, a Colorado-based space, air and missile defense company, sold its space operations division, including two offices in Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, to California-based Slingshot Aerospace. The deal, which includes Colorado Springs and Fort Collins-based employees joining Slingshot Aerospace, will allow Numerica to invest and focus more on the...
‘Shake! Shiver! Shovel!’: Farmer’s Almanac calls for cold, snowy winter in Colorado
The Farmer’s Almanac released its 2022-23 winter outlook, saying this winter comes with a warning: "Get ready to shake, shiver, and shovel!"
bb.q Chicken to Open Even More Locations
The Korean fried chicken chain has added six more Colorado locations to its opening list
Photos: Monsoon floods Denver Zoo
A monsoon surge moved through the Denver metro area on Sunday, causing flash flooding. The Denver Zoo experienced some flooding and tree damage during the storm.
foodmanufacturing.com
Colorado Dairy Recalls Chocolate Milk
Royal Crest Dairy of Longmont Colorado, is voluntarily recalling Farmer’s 2% Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk Pints with the code date of AUG-22 because it has the potential to be contaminated with an undeclared egg. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of serious...
weldgov.com
Record breaking sale at the Weld County Fair
The 104th Weld County Fair’s Junior Livestock Sale raised a total of $1,564,000! This includes the sale of animals and supporter’s individual contributions — also called “add-ons, which is money added onto the sale of any animal. This year’s sale surpassed the 2021 record-breaking sale, which brought in $1,355,000.
Ballot initiative to allow wine in Colorado grocery stores is in review
DENVER — The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is reviewing a ballot initiative that would ask voters if grocery and convenience stores should be allowed to sell wine. The vote comes three years after grocery stores were allowed to stock and sell full-strength beer. The argument for the...
