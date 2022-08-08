Read full article on original website
Michigan to provide 180K free COVID-19 tests
The MDHHS and Rockefeller Foundation previously partnered to provide tests to households in certain zip codes.
Michigan adds 16,137 cases of COVID-19 over past week, 137 deaths
The State of Michigan added 16,137 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 over the past week, according to new numbers released from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,137 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,137 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,305 cases per day, a...
Michigan Daily
U-M Health ranked No. 1 Michigan hospital by U.S. News and World Report; only Michigan hospital included in U.S. Honor Roll list of hospitals
The University of Michigan Health-Ann Arbor is the best hospital in Michigan, according to U.S. News and World Report. The report is curated annually and evaluates hospitals based on high-quality patient care, commitment to patient safety, clinical resources, family centeredness and other factors. In the U.S. News and World Report...
Parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI – There’s an outbreak of an unidentified parvo-like illness killing young dogs in Northern Michigan, officials said. During the past month, many dogs have gotten sick with what appears to be parvo but tests have come back negative, according to information from Otsego County Animal Shelter. Symptoms include vomiting and bloody stool. Most of the dogs have been under 2 years old and have died within three days of showing symptoms. Some of the dogs were vaccinated.
40% of Michigan families with young kids now qualified for child care support
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced 40% of working families with children under 12 now qualify for child care at no or reduced cost. The Michigan governor’s office says this comes after a bipartisan expansion allowed 150,000 more children for eligibility in Michigan since last year. “Child...
40% of Michigan families with children under 12 eligible for free, low-cost child care
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - 40% of working families in Michigan with children under 12 are eligible for free or low-cost child care, according to Governor Gretchen Whitmer. On Tuesday, Governor Whitmer announced an expansion of access to free or low-cost child care for 150,000 more Michigan families over the past year. According to the project, families earning up to $55,500 and with two kids may qualify for help with paying for child care.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer tests positive for COVID
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has tested positive for COVID-19, her office reported late Monday night. Gov. Whitmer issued an official statement after testing positive for the virus, saying she is experiencing only “mild symptoms.”. “This evening, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Whitmer said Monday night. “Thankfully, I am only...
New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
Let MI Kids Learn submits signatures to put controversial proposal before lawmakers
Organizers behind a controversial education proposal to establish a tax credit in Michigan to fund scholarships to cover educational expenses — including private school tuition — said they turned in more than 500,000 signatures Wednesday to put the measure before state lawmakers. The Let MI Kids Learn proposal, backed by the DeVos family, blew past the filing deadline in June to bring the initiative before state legislators this year. Thus the state Bureau of Elections is not legally required to vet the signatures submitted...
Michigan’s Northwoods may be destroyed by even modest climate change, researchers say
ANN ARBOR, MI – The boreal forests of North America could be destroyed by even modest climate change, new research shows. A recently published scientific study led by a University of Michigan ecologist found an overall temperature increase of less than 3 degrees (1.6 Celsius) will cause major problems for tree species that now thrive in the most northern forests of the continent, particularly when combined with reduced rainfall.
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
Michigan charter schools group sues US Dept of Education
A Michigan charter school group is pushing back against new rules from the U-S Department of Education. In a lawsuit the “Michigan Association of Public School Academies” argues the new criteria would keep charter organizations from receiving grant funding. Attorney Caleb Kruckenberg says there are three main concerns.
Whitmer subpoenaed to testify in Oakland County abortion rights case
A Lansing-area lawyer issued a subpoena Monday requiring Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to take the stand at a court hearing next week on the Democratic governor's legal effort to stop enforcement of Michigan's abortion ban. Attorney David Kallman said Whitmer is the one who brought the case against his clients, Jackson...
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
Michigan City Will Give You Thousands of Dollars to Relocate There
Living in Michigan is pretty grand, if you ask me. We have all the seasons, and even though I could do without winter, there’s something special about spring starting up, and it’s something you just wouldn’t feel in a warmer climate. That said, now, a Michigan town is actually paying people to move there- and they could pay you.
Michigan supplied $40M for marijuana research. Here's what it's funding
Two Michigan universities and a California-based marijuana research group are using about $40 million in Michigan marijuana tax revenue to research the therapeutic effects of cannabis on veterans suffering from suicidality and post-traumatic stress disorder. Wayne State University, the University of Michigan and a marijuana research organization called MAPS (Multidisciplinary...
