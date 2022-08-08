Read full article on original website
Parole denied for man accused of murdering 3 people in Guntersville in 2018
The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles denied the request Tuesday of a man accused of killing three people in Guntersville the last time he was granted parole.
Huntsville woman agrees to plea deal in 2019 fatal shooting
A 26-year-old Huntsville woman who was about to go to trial for murder has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter, according to online court documents.
Parole denied for inmate awaiting trial in Guntersville triple homicide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles has denied parole to an inmate who is accused of killing three people during his last release from prison. The board, as expected, on Tuesday denied parole to Jimmy O’Neil Spencer. Spencer in 2017 was paroled from a...
Phil Campbell man pleads not guilty to murder
A Phil Campbell man facing one count of intentional murder has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 9
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; City of Cullman; Co. Rd. 469. theft of property-4th degree; Alabama Ave. S.E; table and chairs. Arrests. August 8. Evans, Jonathon T; 26. accountability: accessory. Evans,...
Dekalb County Sheriff works to reduce repeat crime, takes inmates to church offering ‘real’ transformation
The Dekalb County Sheriff is working to help inmates in the county jail change their life for good by allowing those who want to attend church services to go under supervision.
2 children, mother shot in Lincoln County; suspect may have fled to Huntsville area
Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday night to a 911 call about a shooting. People in a car said someone shot at them in the 900 block of Ardmore Highway in Taft, Tennessee. The driver met deputies and emergency medical services in a convenience store parking...
Multiple people shot in Lincoln County, authorities searching for suspect
Several agencies are on the scene of a shooting investigation in Lincoln County after authorities say multiple people were shot.
Morgan Co. investigators get search warrant for home where missing woman Taylor Haynes was last seen
Investigators with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday conducted a search of the home where 25-year-old Taylor Haynes was last seen. The search took place on Seneca Drive in Trinity. Investigators searched inside the residence, as well as in the woods behind it. Haynes was reported missing by a...
Man indicted for manslaughter in DeKalb County crash
A Cottondale man has been indicted on one count of manslaughter and four counts of third-degree assault following an investigation into a crash late last year, court records show.
Huntsville man charged with murder after deadly shooting
Huntsville Police responded to the 1900-block of Magnum Drive late in the night on Friday, August 5.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 9th
Amanda Ivey, age 41 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear – Switched Tag and Driving while License Cancelled. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 97 inmates housed in the...
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
HPD: Woman in custody following barricade situation
One woman has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in South Huntsville.
Gov. Ivey writes to board members regarding Guntersville triple murderer parole
Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office gives update on Albertville pawn shop raid. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident. Updated: 11 hours ago. Huntsville man faces murder charge after alleged shooting incident.
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks
Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting
One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.
MISSING: Police continue search for Decatur woman
Decatur Police and Morgan County Sheriff's Office are still searching for a Decatur woman.
Deputies: $42k in stolen items, $88k in cash recovered from Alabama pawn shop
Sheriff Sims said during the search of the pawn shop, multiple items believed to be stolen were recovered. Many of these items were still in original, new packaging. Investigators determined that the items had been stolen from retail stores including Walmart, Lowes, Home Depot, and Target.
Sheriff: 3 arrested after drugs found at tattoo shop
Three people now face several drug charges after a search of a Scottsboro tattoo shop.
