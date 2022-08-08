ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boaz, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 9

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 9, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. criminal trespassing-3rd degree; City of Cullman; Co. Rd. 469. theft of property-4th degree; Alabama Ave. S.E; table and chairs. Arrests. August 8. Evans, Jonathon T; 26. accountability: accessory. Evans,...
Juan Francisco
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Tuesday, August 9th

Amanda Ivey, age 41 of Cedar Bluff – Failure to Appear – Switched Tag and Driving while License Cancelled. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently there are 97 inmates housed in the...
Several Arrested on Drug Charges in DeKalb County over Last Few Weeks

Several were arrested over the last few weeks on drug related charges. Over 200 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, controlled medications, drug paraphernalia and a firearm were all confiscated during the arrests. On Wednesday, July 6th, DeKalb County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Highway 68, finding the driver to be...
Huntsville man charged with capital murder for domestic dispute shooting

One person was shot and killed by a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office Saturday night after he pulled a gun on the deputy. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office says that Ryan Guenther shot a man in the leg before barricading himself and his family in their home.

