NEW YORK (AP) — Lamont Dozier, the middle name of the celebrated Holland-Dozier-Holland team that wrote and produced “You Can’t Hurry Love,” “Heat Wave” and dozens of other hits and helped make Motown an essential record company of the 1960s and beyond, has died at age 81.
Motown legend Lamont Dozier, a songwriter who crafted hits for the Supremes and Marvin Gaye, among other icons, has died, according to a statement from his son shared on Instagram. He was 81.
Lamont Dozier, the Motown songwriter who, with the brothers Brian and Eddie Holland, was behind such hits as the Supremes’ “Baby Love” and “You Keep Me Hanging On,” has died, his family said overnight. He was 81. Lamont Dozier Jr. confirmed his father’s death on...
Santigold Drops Resilient New Single 'Shake' From Upcoming LP 'Spirituals'

Santigold has shared her resilient new track "Shake," the fourth single from her upcoming new album Spirituals, as well as its video inspired in part by the "strength and fortitude" of young civil rights protestors. "'Shake' is one of those songs that was just floating around me for the taking, Santigold said of the track in a statement. "What I mean is that there are some songs that basically write themselves, and all you have to do as the artist is be open enough to reach out and pull it in and say thank...
(August 9, 2022) Ever since Boney James began etching his talent into the contemporary jazz market, his connection as a soloist and in collaborations including Rick Braun, Stokely and Eric Roberson have resonated on the highest level. Throughout his body of work for almost three decades, James’ tasty saxophone firmly settled in his artistic wheelhouse by stretching the expected smooth jazz nuances with a remarkable balancing act of soul, R&B - even pop and electronica. For a musician who once played keyboards behind Morris Day way back when, there are no limits for this multi-Grammy and Soul Train nominated musician extraordinaire.
The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
As one third of a legendary songwriting and production partnership, Dozier produced a slew of indelible hits that expressed the joy and frustration of a whole generation
Madonna Joins Beyoncé on New "Break My Soul" Remix: Listen

Madonna has jumped on the latest remix from Beyoncé's Renaissance LP, "Break My Soul" (The Queens Remix). The song prominently features an interpolation of Madonna's 1990 hit single "Vogue," and name-drops a bevy of Black artists and ballroom legends. It's available for purchase on her web store. Listen below.
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin

Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
Nick León is a versatile producer. Over the past few years, he’s variously turned his hand to triplet-heavy tribal guarachero, lush ambient soundscaping, and terse reggaetón; he also had a hand in producing Rosalía’s “DIABLO,” a sweet-yet-severe highlight of MOTOMAMI. With “Xtasis,” the lead track of his new EP for Colombia’s TraTraTrax label, the Miami electronic musician shifts his attention to sleek, pan-Latin club hybrids that sail over choppy beats like cigarette boats slapping whitecaps in Biscayne Bay. Venezuela’s DJ Babatr helped out with the percussion and arrangement, as well as contributing a head-turning vocal sample, and there’s clearly an element of Caracas’ “raptor house” (or changa tuki) sound in the song’s staccato snares and tightly syncopated drums. But one of León’s hallmarks has always been the smoothness of his productions, and he brings a similarly fluid touch here, fleshing out the space between the beats with warm, luminous synths. Topping it off is a high-stepping bassline that’s more than a little reminiscent of Robin S.’ classic “Show Me Love” remix, whose Korg M1 organ preset Beyoncé recently dusted off for “Break My Soul.” The appearance of the sound is pure coincidence; León’s single was doing the promo rounds long before “Break My Soul” hit the internet. But it’s a fortuitous one: If Beyoncé’s Renaissance is a celebration of dance music’s emancipatory spirit in Black American culture, “Xtasis” offers a similarly jubilant tribute to club music’s pan-Latin future.
Lamont Dozier Dies: Hit-Making Motown Mastermind Was 81

Lamont Dozier, who along with his songwriting and producing partners Brian and Eddie Holland was a pioneer and driving force of Detroit's beloved "Motown Sound" of the 1960s and '70s, died Monday in Arizona. He was 81. His death was announced on Instagram today by his son Lamont Dozier Jr. No cause or additional details were given, with Lamont Jr. writing only, "Rest in Heavenly Peace, Dad!" The famous Holland-Dozier-Holland team was the force behind such iconic Motown hits as "Heatwave" by Martha and The Vandellas; numerous hits by The Supremes, including chart-toppers "Where Did...
Beyoncé 'Renaissance' Blowback From Kelis Cautions Young Artists

Musician Kelis' claim that she wasn't properly credited on Beyoncé's new album "Renaissance" provides a warning to emerging artists, who could find themselves locked out of lucrative royalties if they don't secure credit for their contributions. Beyoncé's track "Energy" included an interpolation—a piece of...
First Listen: A Temptations classic gets a killer remix

(August 8, 2022) The catalog of The Temptations is so deep that it has become a virtual treasure trove for remixers and engineers. And creative young talents have been finding a way to rework Temptations classics for more than a decade. And so it is with an absolutely hot new...
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio

(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include "Shining Star" and "Kiss and Say Goodbye" are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Dolly Parton Responds To The "Country Goes Reggae" Remix Of "Two Doors Down"

Dolly Parton is one of many household names that recently placed a tropical twist on a classic track. The platinum-selling performer joined forces with world-renowned Jamaican musicians – Positive Vibrations – to turn her 1978 smash hit "Two Doors Down" into a breezy melody. The reimagined...
Ronnie Dunn Talks the Resurgence of '90s Country Music

It's a good time to be Ronnie Dunn. He's one half of the iconic '90s duo Brooks & Dunn, and '90s country music is having quite a moment. It's such a moment, in fact, that the Grand Ole Opry is spending the year celebrating the very distinct sounds of the decade. Throughout the year, they're hosting "Opry Loves the '90s" events, and they have an exhibit featuring the decade's most memorable artists. They even aired a special to celebrate it in July.
Beyoncé’s long-awaited follow-up to Lemonade is here, and listeners are in for a treat. RENAISSANCE, the first installment — or act, rather — of Bey’s mysterious three-part project, harkens back to some of the liveliest eras of Black music, from ‘90s Hip-Hop to ‘70s disco, and infuses them into an infectious dance record. The Houston-bred superstar’s seventh studio album is one of her most experimental bodies of work to date, as she explores vibrant new sounds and embraces her confidence as an MC that she showed off on 2018's EVERYTHING IS LOVE. With a total of 16 tracks and a whopping runtime of one hour and two-and-a-half minutes, RENAISSANCE is Beyoncé’s longest solo album since the release of her self-titled epic in 2013, so of course, there’s a lot to unpack.
New Mix: dodie, Vieux Farka Touré & Khruangbin, Young Jesus, more

I have some very special collaborations on this week's All Songs Considered, beginning with Plains, the music of Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and songwriter and singer Jess Williamson. They both grew up listening to classic country music and that shapes the sound of their upcoming album, I Walked With You A Ways.
Alicia Keys and the ultimate mixtape

The singer-songwriter cemented her "legacy artist" status with a career-spanning set at The Met Philly Sunday, featuring guest appearances from Tierra Whack, Beanie Sigel, and Peedi Crakk. To say Alicia Keys' concert last night at The Met Philly was hotly anticipated would be a colossal understatement — even...
