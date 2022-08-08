ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
WCAX

Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a big welcome home Wednesday for a North Country kid who’s battling cancer. It’s not every day you see swarms of bikers, police, and other EMS officials standing together. But when it comes to North Country kids, many say there is no place they would rather be.
WCAX

Church St. lemonade stand serves up workforce training

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The King Street Center Lemonade Stand has been serving up refreshing drinks during the summer for more than two decades, but the business venture is providing more than just some spending cash for the kids who staff it. The main goal is to prepare them for jobs that will pay the bills down the road.
WCAX

Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
WCAX

Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
miltonindependent.com

Painted Lady Cafe opens in Milton, a vision with deep flavors and contagious happiness

The Painted Lady Cafe started with an idea and the purple house in March of 2020, said Amy Hugo and Eric Fredette. Then came the pandemic, which halted everything. But for the past two years, Fredette and Hugo have been working on the space, painting the walls, searching for dishes and silverware, filling in the pool in the backyard to make an outdoor seating area and more.
mynbc5.com

Rescue teams carry hiker off Long Trail on Camel's Hump

HUNTINGTON, Vt. — Several crews of rescuers were successfully able to help a hiker who got stuck on Camel's Hump on Tuesday. Waterbury Backcountry Rescue said a total of 23 rescuers assembled to help a 69-year-old hiker who needed assistance descending the mountain. The hiker told rescuers that he...
WCAX

Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
sevendaysvt

Dining on a Dime: Burlington Teens Power Fork in the Road Food Truck

"Ask us what's local," instructed a sign on the brightly painted food truck set up in the Champlain Elementary School parking lot around noon on a recent Thursday. Inside the Fork in the Road truck, a trio of teenagers was capably managing orders for the steady stream of customers pulling in off Pine Street. They juggled golden, herb-speckled fries ($5); kale Caesars ($5) tossed with fresh radishes and crunchy croutons; crispy chicken sandwiches ($10) piled high with vibrant red cabbage slaw; and black bean burgers ($10) garnished with tzatziki yogurt sauce, pesto and pickled onions.
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
mynbc5.com

Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash

HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Placid 2022

This charming small town and a pristine large sprawling lake located in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York is famous for its stunning beauty, for hosting the Winter Olympic Games twice and for being a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits. Lake Placid offers a peaceful mountain...
colchestersun.com

After 33 years in Colchester, Dr. Rebecca Collman is closing her practice

Dr. Rebecca Collman arrived at her office a little before 1 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 9. Thirty-three years ago this month, she opened her practice at 164 Main St. in Colchester. She was a bright and eager new medical school graduate who had to quickly learn the ways of running her own business and her patients.
