Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCAX
New reading recommendations and details on Green Mountain Book Festival - clipped version
Police have arrested a man who they say is responsible for a vandalism spree that left a swath of destruction across Burlington’s South End early Tuesday morning, damaging more than 30 properties and leaving many community members frustrated. Zhukovskyy found not guilty in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists.
Colchester Sun
Meet David Burton: The designer behind Essex Junction’s approved 1 Main Street Pocket Park
ESSEX JUNCTION — In mid-June, landscape designer David Burton was driving through Five Corners in Essex Junction with his family when he saw the patch of asphalt next to Firebird Cafe and said “Man, I would love to be able to design that space.”. At the time, Burton...
WCAX
Residents of Burlington’s Old North End battle a vermin incursion
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Since May, more than a dozen Old North End residents have documented run-ins with rats. Neighbors have reported seeing them scurry into hidey-holes and cavort across lawns in broad daylight. One Washington Street resident trapped 13 in just three days. City Councilor Joe Magee (P-Ward 3),...
WCAX
Sick Westport boy gets big welcome home
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - There was a big welcome home Wednesday for a North Country kid who’s battling cancer. It’s not every day you see swarms of bikers, police, and other EMS officials standing together. But when it comes to North Country kids, many say there is no place they would rather be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
Church St. lemonade stand serves up workforce training
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The King Street Center Lemonade Stand has been serving up refreshing drinks during the summer for more than two decades, but the business venture is providing more than just some spending cash for the kids who staff it. The main goal is to prepare them for jobs that will pay the bills down the road.
WCAX
Accessible kayak dock added to Burlington waterfront
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Kayakers with mobility challenges can now get into Lake Champlain more easily. There’s a new addition at the boat launch on Burlington’s waterfront. It’s an easy-launch kayak dock, which is also ADA compliant. Dragonheart Vermont just donated it about a month ago. But...
WCAX
Vandalism sparks idea for Montpelier mural
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A large-scale art mural is now on display in Montpelier. Montpelier artist Gene Leon said recurring vandalism sparked the idea for the mural. Thanks to fundraising and a grant, the mural is now up at the Shaw’s on Main Street in Montpelier. More than 60...
miltonindependent.com
Painted Lady Cafe opens in Milton, a vision with deep flavors and contagious happiness
The Painted Lady Cafe started with an idea and the purple house in March of 2020, said Amy Hugo and Eric Fredette. Then came the pandemic, which halted everything. But for the past two years, Fredette and Hugo have been working on the space, painting the walls, searching for dishes and silverware, filling in the pool in the backyard to make an outdoor seating area and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynbc5.com
Rescue teams carry hiker off Long Trail on Camel's Hump
HUNTINGTON, Vt. — Several crews of rescuers were successfully able to help a hiker who got stuck on Camel's Hump on Tuesday. Waterbury Backcountry Rescue said a total of 23 rescuers assembled to help a 69-year-old hiker who needed assistance descending the mountain. The hiker told rescuers that he...
NECN
Vandal Leaves Behind ‘Swath of Destruction' at Homes, Bus Terminal in Burlington, Vermont
A Vermont man is accused of doing tens of thousands of dollars in damage and leaving behind a "swath of destruction" in Burlington as he went about smashing windows early Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they received more than 20 911 calls beginning around 5 a.m., overwhelming their call center....
WCAX
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
Dining on a Dime: Burlington Teens Power Fork in the Road Food Truck
"Ask us what's local," instructed a sign on the brightly painted food truck set up in the Champlain Elementary School parking lot around noon on a recent Thursday. Inside the Fork in the Road truck, a trio of teenagers was capably managing orders for the steady stream of customers pulling in off Pine Street. They juggled golden, herb-speckled fries ($5); kale Caesars ($5) tossed with fresh radishes and crunchy croutons; crispy chicken sandwiches ($10) piled high with vibrant red cabbage slaw; and black bean burgers ($10) garnished with tzatziki yogurt sauce, pesto and pickled onions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
The Dish on Doggy Desserts at Three Vermont Ice Cream Spots
Ice cream is going to the dogs — but in a good way. Vermont's ice cream shops, snack shacks and creemee stands have really upped their pup-cup game in the last few years. Now, dogs with sophisticated palates can cool off with an occasional dish that's fancy enough to make a Starbucks Puppuccino blush.
mynbc5.com
Teen dies in fatal Franklin County crash
HIGHGATE, Vt. — A Vermont driver died on Wednesday morning following a crash in Highgate. Vermont State Police say they received a call at 12:51 a.m. about a single-car crash on Route 78 near Raven Drive. The driver, whose name is being held because they were a juvenile, was...
Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor
The competitive race tested the popularity of George’s progressive policies, which Kenney argued have gone too far. Read the story on VTDigger here: Sarah George defeats police-backed challenger in Democratic primary for Chittenden County prosecutor.
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Placid 2022
This charming small town and a pristine large sprawling lake located in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York is famous for its stunning beauty, for hosting the Winter Olympic Games twice and for being a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits. Lake Placid offers a peaceful mountain...
colchestersun.com
After 33 years in Colchester, Dr. Rebecca Collman is closing her practice
Dr. Rebecca Collman arrived at her office a little before 1 p.m. on Tuesday Aug. 9. Thirty-three years ago this month, she opened her practice at 164 Main St. in Colchester. She was a bright and eager new medical school graduate who had to quickly learn the ways of running her own business and her patients.
Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes
The 21-year-old is accused of throwing objects through windows around Golden Place and Locust Terrace early Tuesday morning. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington police arrest man in connection with vandalizing 33 homes.
Comments / 0