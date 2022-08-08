Read full article on original website
WNYT
New Hampshire woman arrested in Schoharie County on burglary charges
State police have arrested a woman originally from New Hampshire on burglary charges. Police say 76-year-old Donna Bachorek was driving a stolen car. State police found the stolen car with Bachorek behind the wheel at a convenience store in Richmondville. Police say the car was stolen from Michigan. Bachorek was...
WCAX
Police investigating Vermont sheriff’s captain for alleged assault on detainee
A captain with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in Vermont is under investigation for allegations of officer misconduct. Capt. John Grismore, who is currently running for election to be the next Franklin County sheriff, has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is underway.
New Hampshire police continue search for evidence in killings of mother and two children
There will be a police presence along I-93 between exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury, and Tilton on Wednesday. There may be a large police presence along I-93 in New Hampshire between exits 17 and 20 on Wednesday, amid the ongoing investigation into the recent homicides of a mother and her two children.
Truck driver acquitted in deaths of 7 motorcycle riders in ICE custody, faces deportation
NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H. — A truck driver who is a citizen of the Ukraine has been taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and now faces deportation, just one day after he was acquitted of all charges in connection with a crash in New Hampshire that left seven motorcyclists dead, an official said.
WCAX
NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident
LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
WMUR.com
Officials to hold press conference Thursday on case of missing 8-year-old from New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. — An update on the Harmony Montgomery case is scheduled for Thursday, according to the New Hampshire attorney general's office. Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg will deliver statements about the case at about 2 p.m. Thursday in Concord. They are not announcing...
WMTW
Fugitive accused of abducting woman in NH arrested, led police on pursuit through Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A man authorities said was wanted for abducting a woman by gunpoint in New Hampshire has been arrested in Maine. Portland police said Peter M. Curtis was arrested Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report to check on a man sleeping in a truck on Sherman Street at High Street.
Dangerous and Frustrating Intersections That Need Changing in New Hampshire
I drive by the West End Yards facility on Route 1 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, on a daily basis when headed to or from the traffic circle on Route 1. Daily, my blood boils when cars are turned, blocking the intersection, even though their light already turned from green to red. It infuriates me.
NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity
LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
Man dies in fall off Rock Point into Lake Champlain
Police don't believe foul play was involved in the fall.
Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont
Vermont State Police reported Monday afternoon that authorities located Miller late Sunday night and issued them a citation on the felony charge stemming from a reported burglary that took place in May in Stamford. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, faces burglary charge in Vermont.
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
You know how it goes. You’re fiddling around with your radio dial, looking for your favorite station, and next thing you know, you’re accidentally driving 161 miles per hour and leading a police chase right out of “The Blues Brothers.”. Maybe that was the plight of a...
Ezra Miller cited for felony burglary in Vermont
State police in Shaftsbury, Vermont report the arrest of Ezra Miller, 29, of Stamford, Vermont for burglary.
NHPR
N.H. leaders know how to respond to snow. But are they ready for climate change-fueled heatwaves?
When it’s dangerously hot outside, as it was this week with temperatures reaching into the upper 90s, many local governments spring into action – opening cooling centers and sharing information about the risks of extreme heat. But as the climate changes, how cities and towns plan for extreme heat may need to change, too.
WMUR.com
Has earthquake activity in New Hampshire been more frequent in 2022? Scientist weighs in
MANCHESTER, N.H. — At least five earthquakes shook in parts of New Hampshire this year, and a scientist said the frequency is not statistically unusual. “It’s nothing unusual,” Dr. Alan Kafka, director of Weston Observatory, told WMUR. “Nothing is standing out.”. Kafka said about a dozen...
WCAX
Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom
LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
WCAX
Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
WMUR.com
Short supply, high demand causing headaches for renters in New Hampshire
CONWAY, N.H. — Short supply and high demand in New Hampshire’s rental market are continuing to cause headaches for renters. Autumn Santagata has lived in the same house in the Conway area for three years. She said she's always up to date on paying rent and has never...
Looking to Adopt a Four-Legged Bestie? Visit These 14 New Hampshire Animal Shelters
Words can't describe just how much our pets mean to us. They're our best friends, close companions, and often (scratch that, always) better listeners than people . A pet can bring so much joy to your life, enriching it for the better. We'd never pass up the chance to brag...
WMUR.com
Air continues to stay hot, humid after thunderstorms in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Not much relief from the heat and humidity as we start the work week. But storms and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday eventually bring relief. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern New Hampshire through Monday evening. Actual air temperatures will approach 95 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.
