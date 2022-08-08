ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Motorcycle Crash#State#Starksboro
WCAX

NY authorities investigating fatal transfer station accident

LONG LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York authorities are investigating after a man was crushed by a trash container at a Hamilton County transfer facility Monday. It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Long Lake transfer station. New York State Police say the 47-year-old male was standing near the loading container when a cable snapped, causing the container to roll back towards the trash compactor, pinning him between the two.
HAMILTON COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH campground closed for 2 weeks due to increased bear activity

LINCOLN, N.H. — Hold off on those vacation plans, wildlife officials announced on Wednesday that a popular New Hampshire campground will be closing for at least two weeks due to an increase in bear activity. The Hancock Campground, which is located along the Kancamagus Highway, will be temporarily closed...
94.9 HOM

What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire

You know how it goes. You’re fiddling around with your radio dial, looking for your favorite station, and next thing you know, you’re accidentally driving 161 miles per hour and leading a police chase right out of “The Blues Brothers.”. Maybe that was the plight of a...
WCAX

Styrofoam recycling pilot program underway in Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling in the Northeast Kingdom is evolving. In addition to traditional items, residents in one waste district can now drop off styrofoam, too. Historically, styrofoam has always gone in the trash. But a new machine on trial in Lyndonville could save room in the landfill, and customers a couple of bucks on disposal costs.
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s remaining Olympia Sports stores to close

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maine-based Olympia Sports is going out of business. Olympia Sports first opened in 1975 and once had more than 200 stores on the East Coast. The remaining 35 stores will close by September and liquidation sales are underway. That includes the four Vermont stores in Newport,...
VERMONT STATE
WMUR.com

Air continues to stay hot, humid after thunderstorms in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Not much relief from the heat and humidity as we start the work week. But storms and showers on Tuesday and Wednesday eventually bring relief. A heat advisory is in effect for central and southern New Hampshire through Monday evening. Actual air temperatures will approach 95 degrees. With the humidity, it will feel like the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy