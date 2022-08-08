ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

WCAX

Woman pleads not guilty to Wardsboro murder

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the stabbing death of another local woman and dumping her body on a remote logging road. Court paperwork details what the suspect, 31-year-old Cara Rodrigues, was doing just moments after the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom, but what led up to the Guilford woman’s violent death is still unknown.
WARDSBORO, VT
WMUR.com

Man accused of killing kidnapping suspect turns himself in, Vermont police say

BENNINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont homicide suspect is now in custody. Police in Bennington, Vermont, said Raul Cardona, of Springfield, Massachusetts, turned himself in to police on Monday. Cardona is charged in connection with the killing of Patrick Mullinex. Before his death, investigators said Mullinex and three other men...
WCAX

Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state. Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
BENNINGTON, VT
westernmassnews.com

Berkshire County police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

ALFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Berkshire County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Alford. According to troopers with the Massachusetts State Police in Lee, 16-year-old Nevaeh Mack has been missing since the evening of Thursday, July 29, 2022. Police describe her...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
Daily Voice

Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say

A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region. The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said. Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly...
newportdispatch.com

Police: Horse stolen in Shaftsbury

SHAFTSBURY — Police are investigating a possible theft of a horse in Shaftsbury on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified that a horse went missing from the Shaftsbury Hollow area. The incident was reported on Tuesday. Anyone who has information regarding this case is being asked to contact Trooper...
SHAFTSBURY, VT

