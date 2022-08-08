Read full article on original website
WCAX
Woman pleads not guilty to Wardsboro murder
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Wardsboro woman pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the stabbing death of another local woman and dumping her body on a remote logging road. Court paperwork details what the suspect, 31-year-old Cara Rodrigues, was doing just moments after the murder of 42-year-old Emmy Bascom, but what led up to the Guilford woman’s violent death is still unknown.
WMUR.com
Man accused of killing kidnapping suspect turns himself in, Vermont police say
BENNINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont homicide suspect is now in custody. Police in Bennington, Vermont, said Raul Cardona, of Springfield, Massachusetts, turned himself in to police on Monday. Cardona is charged in connection with the killing of Patrick Mullinex. Before his death, investigators said Mullinex and three other men...
Man punches girl, 12, in face, shoves other girls in Greenwich Village street attack
A homeless man punched a 12-year-old girl in the face and pushed two other girls before he was arrested in Greenwich Village on Tuesday evening.
WCAX
Suspect in Bennington murder pleads not guilty
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The man accused of a deadly shooting in Bennington pleaded not guilty on Tuesday. Police say Raul Cardona, 28, of Springfield, Massachusetts, shot and killed Patrick Mullinnex, 38, in a Pleasant Street apartment last week and then fled the state. Cardona turned himself in on Monday.
Mother, daughter named as victims of fatal Columbia Turnpike crash
A mother and her daughter were struck and killed while crossing the Columbia Turnpike Tuesday night, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
Bennington PD warns of ‘found child’ Facebook hoax
The Bennington Police Department is warning residents of a possible scam appearing in local Facebook tag sale groups. The scam is reportedly being posted in Facebook groups all over the country.
compassvermont.com
One Thousand Dollar Reward For Finding a Morgan Horse Missing in Bennington County
On 8/5/22 the Vermont State Police was notified of a horse that went missing/ possibly stolen from the Shaftsbury Hollow area during the day of 8/2/22. The horse is a Morgan quarter horse cross, 60 inches tall, and chestnut in color with a black mane and tail. It was last seen in North Bennington.
westernmassnews.com
Berkshire County police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
ALFORD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Berkshire County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl from Alford. According to troopers with the Massachusetts State Police in Lee, 16-year-old Nevaeh Mack has been missing since the evening of Thursday, July 29, 2022. Police describe her...
Wardsboro woman charged with murdering acquaintance
The arrest comes after a Guilford woman’s body was found near a logging area in Wardsboro Monday night. Read the story on VTDigger here: Wardsboro woman charged with murdering acquaintance.
Pittsfield police looking for bank robbery suspect
The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union. Police said the suspect was unarmed.
Gansevoort woman accused of driving drunk with children in car
A Gansevoort woman had been arrested for Leandra's Law after allegedly driving drunk with her children in the car. New York State Police said Maria Gebremichael, 37, was arrested on August 7.
Schenectady PD investigate Congress Street shooting
A man was shot in Schenectady Tuesday night, police said. He sustained a gunshot wound to the torso.
Man Assaults Employee At Pittstown Horse-Riding Business, Police Say
A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting an employee at a horseback-riding business in the region. The incident happened In Rensselaer County at One Trick Pony Rides, located in Pittstown, New York State Police said. Troopers were first notified on Friday, Aug. 5, about an assault that had reportedly...
Colonie man charged with unlawful surveillance
A Colonie man has been charged after an incident at a Warrensburg campground. New York State Police said Mark Siciliano, 45, was arrested on August 6.
Bennington white nationalist sentenced to 2 years of probation for assault, hate crime
Max Misch pleaded guilty to both first-degree aggravated domestic assault and disorderly conduct as a hate crime shortly before he was sentenced in Bennington Superior criminal court on Monday afternoon. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bennington white nationalist sentenced to 2 years of probation for assault, hate crime.
NYSP: Johnstown man arrested for fake inspection sticker
A Johnstown man has been arrested for allegedly having a forged inspection sticker on his car. New York State Police said Brandon Mcrae, 30, was arrested on August 9.
Argyle UTV crash claims life of 8-year-old boy
An eight-year-old boy tragically passed away after a UTV crash in Argyle Saturday morning.
Suspect in 2019 Schenectady homicide identified
The suspect accused in the 2019 shooting death of Roscoe Foster has been identified as Clifford Charles.
newportdispatch.com
Police: Horse stolen in Shaftsbury
SHAFTSBURY — Police are investigating a possible theft of a horse in Shaftsbury on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified that a horse went missing from the Shaftsbury Hollow area. The incident was reported on Tuesday. Anyone who has information regarding this case is being asked to contact Trooper...
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield man found not guilty in deaths of 7 motorcyclists in New Hampshire
Traffic lines to be repainted on Route 202 in Holyoke following fatal accident. The repainting of the lines is in a different area than where the fatal crash occurred, but the goal is to prevent crashes, slow down traffic, and make sure people see where the lines are. Updated: 4...
