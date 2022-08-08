ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Questions about abortion, marijuana likely to be on November's ballot

By Rebecca Klopf
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K8mq7_0h9caI9A00

From abortion to marijuana, leaders across Southeast Wisconsin want to add questions to the ballot gauging interest on these hot topics.

The City of Racine is considering adding an advisory question to the November ballot about legalizing abortion. The City of Kenosha has already added an advisory referendum to the General Election ballot on whether marijuana should be legal.

Pixabay

Kenosha Alderman Anthony Kennedy says he pushed to put an advisory referendum on marijuana on the ballot for the General Election.

“We did medical marijuana once before as a referendum question here in the City of Kenosha. Let’s ask our constituents what their opinion is on legalization of marijuana and (it is) possible this might help the process up in Madison,” said Kennedy.

Paul Sancya/AP
Marijuana buds are shown at Huron View Provisioning in Ann Arbor, Mich., Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021. Michigan concluded its first year of state-licensed recreational marijuana sales in December, but the state found that the commercial marijuana industry has drastically failed to attract people of color. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Racine Alderwoman Natalia Taft wants to see a question on the ballot that asks if people would support overturning the 1849 ban on abortion in Wisconsin. She also plans to use the results of the referendum to influence lawmakers in Madison.

“In Wisconsin, we don't have the ability to do things like collect signatures for ballot referendum. It's entirely left up to the legislature, and what I'm hoping is that the representatives and Madison across the state will hear us loud and clear,” said Taft.

Several Milwaukee County supervisors tried to put a similar question on the November ballot but it did not receive enough votes to be added to the ballot. UWM Political Science professor Mordecai Lee says these advisory referendum questions let politicians hear from the people, but it doesn’t allow the average voter to make any change in the law.

TMJ4
UWM Political Science professor Mordecai Lee

“It doesn’t have any mandatory required impact. And generally speaking, these advisory (referendums) have the weight of a feather because it's not like they are amending the constitution. They’re just expressing their opinion. Okay, fine. Will the elected officially follow it? Are they required to follow it? No. If they want to they will. If they don’t want to they won’t,” said Lee.

So does a referendum question increase voter turnout? Not all researchers agree. A 2012 Political Research Quarterly study that looked at all the elections from 1870 to 2008 found that “having direct democracy does not in and of itself lead to higher turnout.” However, a study from American Politics Research which focused on elections from the 1970s to 1990s found voter turnout was estimated to be seven to nine percent higher in Midterm Elections when a question was used.

Lee says some voters are motivated by an issue, not a candidate, and those people are not always regular voters.

“Even if they wouldn’t be routine voters, habitual voters, if something that is really important to them is on the ballot, it might bring them out. And then by the way, if they are already voting then the governing majority of whoever put it on the ballot would benefit from that increased turnout,” said Lee.

If Racine adds an advisory referendum to the ballot it would be voted on during the General Election in November. That is the same time Kenosha’s question on marijuana is up for a vote.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 13

LarryTheTableGuy
2d ago

🇺🇸 Both of these issues should be on the ballot, not as referendums though but as actual measures. Let the people decide, not politicians or judges.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Adam Jarchow concedes Republican primary for Wisconsin Attorney General to Eric Toney

MADISON, Wis. — Eric Toney will face Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul after Adam Jarchow conceded the Republican primary for attorney general. While the Associated Press hasn’t yet called the race for Toney, with 99.9% of votes counted as of 8 a.m. Wednesday he leads the Jarchow by less than 1% of the vote. In a tweet early Wednesday, Jarchow...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kenosha, WI
Elections
Racine, WI
Health
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Racine, WI
Elections
City
Kenosha, WI
Racine, WI
Government
Kenosha, WI
Government
City
Racine, WI
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Kenosha, WI
Health
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin governor candidates trade barbs after primary

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - The candidates for Wisconsin governor wasted no time trading barbs after Tuesday’s Wisconsin Primary Election. On Tuesday, businessman Tim Michels defeated former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefish in the Republican primary race. Michels will challenge incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Evers kicked off his reelection campaign...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Abortion Issues#Legislature#Referendums#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Election Local#Pixabay
empowerwisconsin.org

Evers blames lawmakers for his licensing mess

MADISON — When frustrated professionals waiting for their long-delayed licenses reach out to Gov. Tony Evers’ office for help, they get an automatic email — a political screed blaming the Republican-controlled Legislature for Wisconsin’s licensing crisis. Instead of stepping in and helping, Evers offers victims of...
WISCONSIN STATE
wpr.org

Here are the key primary election results from Wisconsin

Four states hold primaries Tuesday: Connecticut, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Vermont. Wisconsin holds top billing, with a competitive Republican governor's primary there highlighting the races. Polls in Wisconsin close at 8 p.m. CT, 9 p.m. ET. Note: Though they remain on the Senate Democratic ballot, notable candidates Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry...
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WEAU-TV 13

2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary Results

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Here you will find access to the 2022 Wisconsin Fall Primary results!. First, you can check our election tracker for all of the biggest statewide and local races. These will be updated in real-time as ballots are counted and submitted. These will also be part of our WEAU 13 News broadcasts. Click here to see the Fall Primary results!
WISCONSIN STATE
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy