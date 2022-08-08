JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.

