Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Related
36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting
An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
wbrc.com
Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
wbrc.com
Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman killed in Bessemer shooting identified
A woman killed in a Bessemer shooting was identified Wednesday morning.
Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police
A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
Two dead in Hueytown after apparent murder-suicide
From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — Two people are dead in Hueytown following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday, August 9, around 9 a.m According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a man and woman are dead in the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle in Hueytown. The man and woman have been positively identified, […]
UPDATE: Birmingham PD search for suspect involved in fatal fire
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is searching for a suspect involved in a fatal fire on Tuesday, August 9. According to the BPD, 35-year-old Youitt De Witt Jones is being sought in connection with a fire that has now been classified as a homicide investigation. Jones is 6 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: Birmingham PD recovers vehicle, suspect remains at large
UPDATE: Birmingham Police recovered the suspect’s vehicle, but Youitt De Witt Jones remains at large. “Our detectives were just told the person of interest’s vehicle was recovered recently in a separate incident,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald stated. “He will not be traveling in that particular vehicle.” From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham attorney accused of trying to smuggle heroin into county jail
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — A Birmingham attorney was arrested after allegedly trying to bring drugs into the Jefferson County jail where his client is being held, the sheriff's office said. Learn more in the video above. Jefferson County sheriff's Investigators were alerted on Sunday to a plot to bring...
Birmingham Police seeking person of interest
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives have upgraded the arson/unclassified death investigation on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, to a Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department is requesting immediate assistance the public in locating a person of interest in this case. Person of interest:. Youitt De...
Police: 12-year-old allegedly shot, killed mother accidentally in Alabama
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Police say a 12-year-old boy allegedly shot and killed his mother accidentally over the weekend in Alabama and tried to cover up what happened. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that on Saturday just after midnight, deputies were called out to a house. When they arrived, they found Ayobiyi Cook, 29, dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arson, death investigation underway in Bush Hills neighborhood
An arson and death investigation are underway after first responders found a body during a search after a house fire Tuesday morning.
Man and woman dead in Hueytown murder-suicide
A man and woman died Tuesday morning in a murder-suicide in Hueytown. Hueytown police received the first call at 9:13 a.m. Chief Mike Yarbrough said a witness told police that a man had shot himself and told him he had harmed his wife at another location. The man was pronounced...
wbrc.com
Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide
HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
Birmingham man sentenced to more than 3 years on firearm charge
A Birmingham man was sentenced to more than three years in jail on a firearm charge Tuesday.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of fiery Birmingham crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tommie James Boglin, 30, of Birmingham, was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road […]
Birmingham man killed in weekend crash identified
The Birmingham man who was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend was identified Tuesday morning.
Unidentified victim found inside burning building
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
Man charged with shooting 19-year-old woman following crash during street race in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested following a shooting that left a woman dead and several others injured during a street race in Birmingham Sunday morning, the Birmingham Police Department reports. Ronald Demetrius White, 23, of Bessemer was arrested Sunday and charged with the murder of Ja’Kia Winston, 19, who was found […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0