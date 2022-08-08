ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

36-year-old woman killed in Bessemer shooting

An overnight shooting in Bessemer left a woman dead. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Kimberly Necole Hartsfield. She was 36. Lt. Christian Clemons said Bessemer police responded at 12:12 a.m. Wednesday to a report of person shot in the 2600 block of Sixth Avenue North.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Reward offered in death investigation of 20-year-old Sylacauga man

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Central Alabama Crime Stoppers offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to the Identity and/or arrest of person(s) responsible for the death of a 20-year-old man in Sylacauga. Sylacauga Police said Ja’Drean Mondrell Dykes was shot and killed on July 29, 2022. This happened around...
SYLACAUGA, AL
AL.com

Shooting in Hueytown neighborhood leaves 1 dead

An investigation is underway after a shooting in Hueytown Wednesday night. Hueytown police responded at 7:17 p.m. to the 1000 block of 26th Avenue. Police Chief Mike Yarbrough said the shooting happened at a residence, but it wasn’t immediately clear whether it took place inside or outside. The victim...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Brighton. The shooting happened Wednesday, August 10. Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said that around 10:30 a.m., officers with the Brighton Police Department responded to a domestic violence incident. Authorities said the victim was injured by a suspect with a knife.
BRIGHTON, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bessemer, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Bessemer, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Crime & Safety
AL.com

Domestic violence suspect shot by Brighton police

A man was shot by a Brighton officer when police responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday. Officers were dispatched to a house on Main Street in Brighton just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they encountered a male suspect armed with a knife. He refused orders to drop the weapon, authorities said.
BRIGHTON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two dead in Hueytown after apparent murder-suicide

From The Tribune staff reports HUEYTOWN — Two people are dead in Hueytown following an apparent murder-suicide on Tuesday, August 9, around 9 a.m According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a man and woman are dead in the 200 block of Notting Hill Circle in Hueytown. The man and woman have been positively identified, […]
HUEYTOWN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Birmingham PD recovers vehicle, suspect remains at large

UPDATE: Birmingham Police recovered the suspect’s vehicle, but Youitt De Witt Jones remains at large. “Our detectives were just told the person of interest’s vehicle was recovered recently in a separate incident,” Officer Truman Fitzgerald stated. “He will not be traveling in that particular vehicle.” From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FOX54 News

Birmingham Police seeking person of interest

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Birmingham Police Department reports that detectives have upgraded the arson/unclassified death investigation on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, to a Homicide Investigation. The Birmingham Police Department is requesting immediate assistance the public in locating a person of interest in this case. Person of interest:. Youitt De...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AL.com

Man and woman dead in Hueytown murder-suicide

A man and woman died Tuesday morning in a murder-suicide in Hueytown. Hueytown police received the first call at 9:13 a.m. Chief Mike Yarbrough said a witness told police that a man had shot himself and told him he had harmed his wife at another location. The man was pronounced...
HUEYTOWN, AL
wbrc.com

Hueytown PD investigates murder-suicide

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway following a murder-suicide in Hueytown Tuesday. Hueytown PD posted about the incident on their Facebook page, calling it a domestic violence situation. The area was Sunset Drive and Hueytown Drive. No additional information has been provided. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
HUEYTOWN, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of fiery Birmingham crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred Sunday, August 7, at approximately 5:56 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Tommie James Boglin, 30, of Birmingham, was the occupant of a motor vehicle traveling west on Ishkooda Wenonah Road […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified victim found inside burning building

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified victim was found inside a burning building on Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 2:43 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the Birmingham Fire/Rescue Department responded to reports of a residential fire, where the victim was found inside the residence after extinguishing the fire. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy