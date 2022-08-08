ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: SDSU president, CSU trustee respond to Union-Tribune editorial about alleged rape

San Diego State University's practice field. (Kirk Kenney / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re " How San Diego State leaders can rebuild trust after mishandling rape allegations " (Aug. 6): I am deeply troubled that you deliberately ignore certain facts, as reflected in your editorial in Sunday’s newspaper . Your claim that SDSU lacked action or did not do enough is inaccurate and appalling — bordering on assumption that we should have undermined an active criminal investigation.

You choose to ignore that our priority was in holding responsible any student-athlete who violated the law. I am proud of SDSU administrators and staff who balanced the needs of the San Diego Police Department and our community by spending months and long hours — on and after Oct. 19, 2021 — to make the best decisions out of concern for the alleged victim and the safety of our community. You fail to mention that SDSU staff and coaches have offered more education and training on topics of sexual assault prevention, in addition to providing more information to our campus community on how to report incidents of sexual misconduct. Also, our Title IX team continually assessed actions we could take alongside SDPD’s criminal investigation.

We will continue to make decisions in the best interest of our community and the alleged victim. Your speculation, outside the facts, helps no one.

Adela de la Torre

San Diego State University president

Claims by the editorial board that SDSU should have made more public notifications or launched an investigation in the midst of an active criminal investigation are reckless. In these types of very serious situations, it is important to be careful and deliberate, and not to act in haste.

SDSU kept all options on the table to be able to levy the maximum penalty for anyone found to have committed a crime. This is important because, at most, an institutional investigation would only result in an expulsion, not criminal charges. And if these allegations are true and student-athletes are found to have engaged in criminal conduct, mere expulsion is not enough.

SDSU made the right decision and, by doing so, has bolstered trust by allowing a thorough police investigation to proceed without its inference. Refusing to accept that SDSU made the right decision is evidence that U-T’s editorial board is attempting to rewrite reality and is ignoring the facts.

Adam Day

Trustee, California State University

Former chair of the board

Boston 25 News WFXT

San Diego man drowns in Newport Harbor while trying to retrieve dropped phone

A San Diego man drowned Sunday evening after attempting to retrieve a dropped cellphone from Newport Harbor, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department confirmed. Department spokesman Sgt. Scott Steinle told the Los Angeles Times that the victim, 32-year-old Matthew Morrow, was on one of several boats near Lido Isle, a manmade island in the middle of the harbor, when another person’s cellphone fell into the water.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

You can say ‘I Do’ after dark at the San Diego County Clerks

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Clerks Office is offering a new “Summer Love After Hours” which expands evening wedding appointments and ceremonies. Jordan Marks, Chief Deputy Assessor/ Taxpayer Advocate, joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney on “Good Morning San Diego” to talk about the new hours.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
