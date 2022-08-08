Opinion: Reader response to Union-Tribune editorial about SDSU's handling of rape allegations

Campanile Mall at San Diego State University on March 25, 2020. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Re " How San Diego State leaders can rebuild trust after mishandling rape allegations " (Aug. 6): I am a 1958 alumnus of San Diego State and I am ashamed of how the university has handled the alleged rape of a minor San Diego girl.

So, "SDSU issued a nearly 700-word statement that included a categorical defense of its actions . . . " I think rationalization would be a better choice of word rather than defense. Did the so-called defense include the information that SDSU had heard from a student athlete that 99 percent of the team and coaches had heard about this?

Let me point out two of the many rationalizations that SDSU made to defend its lack of action, "She was not a student." "It did not happen on campus housing." Sad.

John Dormann

El Cajon

