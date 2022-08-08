ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Crops suffer as Iowa’s drought worsens

By Jared Strong
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 2 days ago
A Carroll County farmer uses supplemental water to nourish fields on Aug. 8, 2022. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch)

Moderate drought has gripped a substantial swath of southern Iowa, and the state’s corn and soybeans recently rated their poorest yet this year, according to a Monday report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

About 73% of the state’s corn crop is rated good or excellent, down from 76% a week ago, the USDA report said. About 71% of soybeans were rated the same, down from 73% last week.

Those declines were the result of miserably warm weather: The state averaged about 5 degrees above normal last week, according to Justin Glisan, the state climatologist for the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. Sioux City notched the hottest temperature of the week at 102 degrees on Aug. 2.

Rainfall was highly variable, with very little for central and southern Iowa, Glisan reported. Most of Dallas County had no rain last week, whereas Manchester in northeast Iowa had nearly 5 inches.

“Temperatures are looking to be warmer than average with only minor chances of rain over the coming weeks,” said Mike Naig, the state’s agriculture secretary. “With these persistent conditions, we continue to monitor drought across northwestern and southern Iowa.”

The percentage of Iowa in drought status nearly doubled in the U.S. Drought Monitor’s report late last week, from about 17% to about 31%. Much of that gain was attributable to southern Iowa, where moderate drought expanded from a preexisting pocket in far southeast Iowa to parts of far southwest Iowa.

The worst of the drought continues to plague northwest Iowa near Sioux City. Joel DeJong, an Iowa State University Extension field agronomist who monitors that area, said Sioux City’s rainfall deficit since April 2021 is about 15 inches.

The stress on crops is evident, he said, because corn leaves are curling and soybean leaves are flipping during the hottest parts of the days to conserve water. That also stunts growth during crucial periods of development for the crops.

“We’re going to see some kernel abortion going on,” DeJong said of the corn.

ABOUT

Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

 https://iowacapitaldispatch.com

