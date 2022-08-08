A 51-year-old man was charged with the murders of two Muslim men in Albuquerque, N.M. and is a suspect in the murders of two other Muslim men. NBC News' Alicia Victoria Lozano details how a tipster led police to Muhammad Syed, the chase with police before his arrest and the reaction from the local Muslim community. Aug. 10, 2022.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 12 HOURS AGO