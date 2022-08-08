ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Pine, OR

La Pine man jailed after leading DCSO deputy on pursuit; pickup got high-centered on boulder

By KTVZ news sources
 2 days ago
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A La Pine man who was seen failing to stop at a stop sign late Sunday night led a Deschutes County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit that ended when he went off-road and his pickup got high-centered on a boulder, deputies said.

A deputy was in the area of Huntington Road and La Pine State Rec Road when he saw the driver of a Toyota Tundra fail to stop at the stop sign on Huntington Road, Sergeant Jayson Janes said.

The driver refused to pull over and led the deputy on a pursuit that continued west into the area of La Pine State Park, Janes said.

After the pickup got high-centered on a boulder, deputies were able to arrest the 35-year-old driver, who was taken to the county jail in Bend and lodged on felony charges of attempting to elude police and driving with a suspended license, as well as reckless driving and a parole violation.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Bend, OR
